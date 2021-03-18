College notebook: Carthage men's volleyball team keeps rolling

The Carthage men's volleyball team is two-thirds of the way through its College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin schedule, and it seems there's no chance the Firebirds are slowing down.

Carthage, which was ranked No. 3 and received one first-place vote in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll, rolled to a 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 CCIW sweep of Loras in Dubuque, Iowa, on Wednesday night to improve to 12-0 overall and 8-0 in the conference.

The Firebirds have lost just one of 37 sets played this season and have a two-game lead over Augustana atop the CCIW standings with four regular-season matches left. Up next is 13th-ranked North Central on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Tarble Arena.

"Proud of this group for being efficient offensively and finding some runs to earn points on defense," Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said in a news release of Wednesday's match. "Zach Bulthuis and Parker Connolly controlled the net again, and it was fun to watch.

"Loras is a really disciplined group and plays incredible defense. I was happy to see us stay calm and keep the offensive pressure up."

Bulthuis led the Firebirds with four blocks, Carter Schmidt had three aces and Gene McNulty handed out 31 assists.