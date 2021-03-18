College notebook: Carthage men's volleyball team keeps rolling

The Carthage men's volleyball team is two-thirds of the way through its College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin schedule, and it seems there's no chance the Firebirds are slowing down.
Carthage, which was ranked No. 3 and received one first-place vote in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll, rolled to a 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 CCIW sweep of Loras in Dubuque, Iowa, on Wednesday night to improve to 12-0 overall and 8-0 in the conference.
The Firebirds have lost just one of 37 sets played this season and have a two-game lead over Augustana atop the CCIW standings with four regular-season matches left. Up next is 13th-ranked North Central on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Tarble Arena.
"Proud of this group for being efficient offensively and finding some runs to earn points on defense," Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said in a news release of Wednesday's match. "Zach Bulthuis and Parker Connolly controlled the net again, and it was fun to watch.
"Loras is a really disciplined group and plays incredible defense. I was happy to see us stay calm and keep the offensive pressure up."
Bulthuis led the Firebirds with four blocks, Carter Schmidt had three aces and Gene McNulty handed out 31 assists.
Matt Slivinski, meanwhile, had a match-high 17 kills and finished with a .640 hitting percentage with only one error. The senior outside hitter is the reigning CCIW Offensive Player of the Year.
"I'm so proud of the volleyball that Matt Slivinski has played this season," Kieckhefer said. "A player hitting .640 on the left pin is special, but I'm more impressed by his dedication to be great in all aspects of his game, serve-receive, defense and offensive range."
Women's volleyball
Carthage, ranked No. 5 in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll, improved to 4-1 both overall and in the CCIW during its spring season with a 21-25, 27-25, 26-24, 25-9 victory over Illinois Wesleyan at Tarble Arena on Wednesday.
Molly Skoda led Carthage with a match-high 14 kills, Haley Horner and Andrea Kozak each had 11 kills, Leena Ajibola recorded a career-best six blocks and Tremper graduate Jordyn Barrette notched a season-high 24 assists.
"It was a gutsy win after a slow offensive start," Carthage coach Leanne Ulmer said in a news release. "We tussled back and forth with them in sets two and three and had some clutch hitting and defense to pull out two two-point wins.
"In set four, our serving, blocking and defense set the tone for us to build a big lead."
Ulmer also cited Kathryn Shuty's passing, Nicole Acton's hitting and the defense of Aubree Bucheger, Megan Dawrant and Autumn McGee for helping the Firebirds win.
Carthage's next non-exhibition match is 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wheaton, Ill.
Men's lacrosse
Carthage remained perfect at 6-0 with a 19-6 non-conference road win at Concordia on Wednesday in Mequon.
The 6-0 start is the Firebirds' best opening record since they opened 2015 with 10 straight victories.
Joe Poremba recorded a career-high eight caused turnovers on defense Wednesday, tying him for the third-most in a single game in school history. Eight different Firebirds scored at least one goal, with George Burchfield and Colin Poitras scoring four apiece.
"The emphasis in practice this week was to start being more aggressive in attacking the cage and getting more shots on the cage, and we obviously accomplished that," Carthage coach David Neff said in a news release. "All of the attack men did a great job, and George Burchfield had the breakout game I have been waiting for from him."
Wrestling
UW-Parkside had seven members of its wrestling program named to the 2020-21 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic Team, it was announced Wednesday.
Those recognized were redshirt junior Job Ayala of Euless Texas, redshirt junior Nathan Hensley of Milwaukee, redshirt sophomore Luke Hooker of Waunakee, redshirt junior Shane Gantz of Waukesha, redshirt sophomore Nate Lloyd of Luxemburg, redshirt sophomore Francesco Schiro of Madison and redshirt junior Subhan Umar of Racine.