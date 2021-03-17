College notebook: Carthage softball team begins season Thursday

A season of high expectations begins Thursday for the Carthage softball team.

The Firebirds will open their 2021 campaign with a non-conference doubleheader against Milwaukee School of Engineering at MSOE Athletic Field in Milwaukee, beginning at 2 p.m.

With Carthage's 2020 season wiped out after just 12 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's hard to know what to expect this season. But the Firebirds are coming off a 2019 season in which they reached the NCAA Division III super regionals for the first time in program history and fell just shy of playing in the Division III World Series.

As a result, Carthage — which will be under the direction of head coach Amy Gillmore for the 24th season — was picked to win the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin title in the preseason coaches poll that was released last week. The Firebirds were also ranked No. 18 in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division III poll.

Carthage's top returnee is senior pitcher Stefanie Guercio, who was named a first-team NFCA Division III All-American in 2019 and was a top-10 finalist for the NFCA National Pitcher and Player of the Year. She went 22-5 with a 0.80 ERA, 23 complete games and 10 shutouts.