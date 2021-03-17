College notebook: Carthage softball team begins season Thursday

A season of high expectations begins Thursday for the Carthage softball team.
The Firebirds will open their 2021 campaign with a non-conference doubleheader against Milwaukee School of Engineering at MSOE Athletic Field in Milwaukee, beginning at 2 p.m.
With Carthage's 2020 season wiped out after just 12 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's hard to know what to expect this season. But the Firebirds are coming off a 2019 season in which they reached the NCAA Division III super regionals for the first time in program history and fell just shy of playing in the Division III World Series.
As a result, Carthage — which will be under the direction of head coach Amy Gillmore for the 24th season — was picked to win the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin title in the preseason coaches poll that was released last week. The Firebirds were also ranked No. 18 in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division III poll.
Carthage's top returnee is senior pitcher Stefanie Guercio, who was named a first-team NFCA Division III All-American in 2019 and was a top-10 finalist for the NFCA National Pitcher and Player of the Year. She went 22-5 with a 0.80 ERA, 23 complete games and 10 shutouts.
Also back are two are senior pitchers/first basemen in Ellie Bernero and Naomi Alonzo.
Bernero, a Bradford graduate, was named second-team All-CCIW in 2019 after leading the Firebirds with a .346 batting average, a .541 slugging percentage and 25 RBI. She also went 2-5 with a 3.45 ERA and two complete games in 14 appearances, seven starts, in the circle.
Alonzo, meanwhile, batted .293 with a triple, two homers and 14 RBI in 2019 and was also 6-5 with a 1.75 ERA, six complete games and 46 strikeouts in 80 innings in the circle.
In addition to Bernero, other local players listed on Carthage's roster are junior outfielder Rylee Johnson (Central) and freshman second baseman/outfielder Abby Wierzbicki (Indian Trail).
Carthage will open up CCIW play on March 27 with a doubleheader against Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington, Ill. The Firebirds don't play at home until a CCIW doubleheader against North Central on April 1.
Munro, Hyland honored
Carthage's Kate Munro and Cassie Hyland were named the CCIW Women's Golfer and Women's Bowler of the Week, respectively, the conference announced Tuesday.
Munro, a junior from Racine who attended Wind Point Prairie, helped lead the Firebirds to a win at the Millikin Dechert Classic on Saturday and Sunday at South Side Country Club in Decatur, Ill. Competing in her first tournament of the season, Munro's two-day score of 152, along with her second-round score of 74, were both career bests. She placed second in a field of over 60 golfers.
Hyland, a freshman from Elk Grove Village, Ill., helped lead the Firebirds to a 3-1 record during the first day of the CCIW Championship on Saturday at Castle Lanes in Racine. She finished with games of 233, 186, 181 and 189 for an average of 197 for the day.
Carthage, a first-year program, moved on to the final day of the CCIW Championship, scheduled for Saturday at Castle Lanes.
UWP men's soccer falls
The UW-Parkside men's soccer team dropped its spring-season home opener to Saginaw Valley State on Sunday, 4-2. The game was played at Carthage's Art Keller Field.
It was also a rematch of the 2019 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship match, won by Parkside.
In Sunday's match, the Rangers got goals from Dejan Rokvic and Max Ludwig and assists from Ludwig and Edgar Heredia Victoria.
Parkside is now 0-2 on its spring campaign and hosts Upper Iowa at noon Sunday at Bradford Stadium.
UWP v-ball adds player
The UW-Parkside women's volleyball team announced this week the addition of graduate transfer Ellie Adams to the program for the fall 2021 season.
Adams will join the Rangers after a standout career at NCAA Division III UW-Stevens Point, where she was named AVCA All-Midwest Region honorable mention and first-team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 2019. She led the WIAC in assists that season and had the second-highest single-season total in Stevens Point history.
A Race Horlick graduate, Adams is the younger sister of former Parkside women's volleyball standout Katie Adams.
Parkside golf 9th
The Parkside men's golf team placed ninth in the 16-team Music City Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at Hermitage Golf Course in Hickory, Tenn.
Sophomore Danny Sanicki and freshman Chase Fisk led the Rangers with an even-par 72 on Tuesday, with freshman Garrett Olson (73) and sophomore Steven Sanicki and senior Matt Unger (74) right behind.
Steven Sanicki had Parkside's best two-day total with a 145, good for a tie for 14th place. He was followed by Olson (146), Danny Sanicki (149), Matt Unger (149) and Fisk (158).
As a team, the Rangers shot a 587, just 10 shots back of second place. Host Trevecca Nazarene won the invite with a team score of 569.