College notebook: Carthage softball team ends skip with doubleheader sweep

The Carthage softball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a sweep of North Park in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin doubleheader Tuesday at Carthage.
The Firebirds won the first game, 9-1, and the second, 7-4, totaling 21 hits in the doubleheader.
Carthage improved to 12-10 overall and 10-8 in the CCIW. The Firebirds were supposed to play at Elmhurst (Ill.) in a doubleheader Thursday, but that was postponed. Carthage is scheduled to play at Wheaton (Ill.) in a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. before hosting Millikin in another doubleheader on Sunday beginning at noon.
In the first game of Tuesday's twinbill, the Firebirds scored five runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by Central graduate Rylee Johnson's two-run double and Courtney Polanski's two-run single.
Johnson drove in another run with a double in the fourth, while Izzy Hernandez finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs.
Stefanie Guercio got the win in the circle, allowing a run on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts over five innings.
The second game was tied 3-3 through five innings before Carthage, playing as the visiting team, plated four runs in the top of the sixth. The big blow was Donna Stevens' three-run double, then Hernandez singled to score Stevens and give Carthage a 7-3 lead.
Hernandez had a big game, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBI, while Naomi Alonzo went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI.
Bradford graduate Ellie Bernero worked a complete game for the win, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts in seven innings.
Men's soccer
UW-Parkside is the No. 2 seed in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament and is set to host No. 7 seed Northwood in the quarterfinals on Sunday at Wood Road Field.
The match is scheduled to begin at noon, and Wood Road Field will be limited to 375 spectators.
For the health and safety of the Parkside community, those in attendance will be required to adhere to campus policies, such as wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing, etc. Spectators will be asked to leave the facility immediately following the conclusion of the contest, and no concessions, alcoholic carry-ins or pets will be allowed in the facility.
The fee is $5 for adults and free for students with ID, faculty and staff or children 2 or younger.
Parkside won five straight matches to finish the spring regular season with a 5-2 record after starting 0-2 and secure the No. 2 seed for the GLIAC Tournament. The winner of Sunday's match advances to the semifinals on Friday, April 30, against either third-seeded Northern Michigan or sixth-seeded Davenport. Parkside would host its semifinal as the higher seed if it wins Sunday.
The tournament championship match is scheduled for Sunday, May 2.
Men's basketball
Carthage's Fillip Bulatovic led the CCIW in scoring this season, and on Wednesday he was named to the All-Central Region Team by D3hoops.com.
A sophomore wing from Harwood Heights, Ill., Bulatovic was a unanimous first-team All-CCIW pick after leading the Firebirds and the conference with 22.6 points per game. His 9.4 rebounds per game, meanwhile, ranked fourth in the CCIW.
He racked up 35 points and 20 rebounds, both career highs, in a triple-overtime loss to Augustana in the CCIW Tournament on March 6. He also dished out a career-high eight assists against Elmhurst on Feb. 25 and was named the CCIW Player of the Week on Feb. 1.
Men's tennis
Carthage junior Nicholas Welker was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Player of the Week for NCAA Division III on Wednesday.
The Elgin, Ill., native helped the Firebirds to a 5-4 dual-match win over Wheaton on April 15, picking up wins at No. 2 singles and at No. 1 doubles with Matt Krzewinski.