College notebook: Carthage softball team ends skip with doubleheader sweep

Hernandez had a big game, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBI, while Naomi Alonzo went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Bradford graduate Ellie Bernero worked a complete game for the win, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts in seven innings.

Men's soccer

UW-Parkside is the No. 2 seed in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament and is set to host No. 7 seed Northwood in the quarterfinals on Sunday at Wood Road Field.

The match is scheduled to begin at noon, and Wood Road Field will be limited to 375 spectators.

For the health and safety of the Parkside community, those in attendance will be required to adhere to campus policies, such as wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing, etc. Spectators will be asked to leave the facility immediately following the conclusion of the contest, and no concessions, alcoholic carry-ins or pets will be allowed in the facility.

The fee is $5 for adults and free for students with ID, faculty and staff or children 2 or younger.