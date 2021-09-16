College notebook: Carthage women's volleyball team drops fourth straight in CCIW opener

After starting the season 6-0 and being ranked as high as No. 5 in the NCAA Division III coaches poll, the Carthage women's volleyball team has hit a rough patch.

The Firebirds, who dropped to No. 15 in this week's rankings, were unable to arrest their slide Wednesday night in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener at Tarble Arena, as 17th-ranked Millikin notched a four-set victory, 25-23, 15-25, 25-14, 25-18.

The loss was Carthage's fourth straight, as the Firebirds dropped to 6-4 heading into this weekend's Loras (Iowa) Tournament in Dubuque, Iowa. Carthage will play St. Olaf (Minn.) and Grinnell (Iowa) on Friday and St. Scholastica (Minn.) and the University of Dubuque on Saturday.

"We started out with some good energy and did a lot of good things, we just let up in the end," Carthage coach Leanne Ulmer said in a news release after Wednesday's defeat. "We're just trying to find ourselves. We played well in the second set.

"... There is plenty of talent out there, but we're just trying to figure out the right combination and get our confidence back. We have to work our way out of it, and we will figure this out."