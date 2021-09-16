College notebook: Carthage women's volleyball team drops fourth straight in CCIW opener

After starting the season 6-0 and being ranked as high as No. 5 in the NCAA Division III coaches poll, the Carthage women's volleyball team has hit a rough patch.
The Firebirds, who dropped to No. 15 in this week's rankings, were unable to arrest their slide Wednesday night in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener at Tarble Arena, as 17th-ranked Millikin notched a four-set victory, 25-23, 15-25, 25-14, 25-18.
The loss was Carthage's fourth straight, as the Firebirds dropped to 6-4 heading into this weekend's Loras (Iowa) Tournament in Dubuque, Iowa. Carthage will play St. Olaf (Minn.) and Grinnell (Iowa) on Friday and St. Scholastica (Minn.) and the University of Dubuque on Saturday.
"We started out with some good energy and did a lot of good things, we just let up in the end," Carthage coach Leanne Ulmer said in a news release after Wednesday's defeat. "We're just trying to find ourselves. We played well in the second set.
"... There is plenty of talent out there, but we're just trying to figure out the right combination and get our confidence back. We have to work our way out of it, and we will figure this out."
Jenna Millen led the Firebirds with 27 assists, her seventh match this season with 20 or more, while Liv Carel had 10 kills, Nicole Acton had four aces, Molly Skoda had a season-high 16 digs and Lenna Ajibola notched five blocks.
Rangers suffer setback
The UW-Parkside women's volleyball team, meanwhile, fell to Upper Iowa in a non-conference road match on Tuesday, as the Peacocks lost the first set before rallying for a 28-30, 25-20, 25-9, 25-17 victory.
The Rangers dropped to 3-5 and will open Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play by hosting Purdue Northwest at 2 p.m. Saturday at the De Simone Gymnasium.
In Tuesday's loss, junior Reese Rossnagel led the Rangers with 15 kills and a .379 hitting percentage. Sophomore Jessica Pappas had 11 kills, senior Jazmine Neal had six kills, redshirt senior Ellie Adams totaled 21 assists and junior Kaylee Kuecker notched 10 digs.
Carthage's Munro honored
After helping the Carthage women's golf team to a school record over the weekend, senior Kate Munro on Tuesday was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Co-Golfer of the Week.
Munro, a Wind Point Prairie graduate and Racine native, led the Firebirds to a one-round school record team score of 297 (9-over-par) on Saturday and a two-round school record total of 599 (23-over) in the Wartburg Fall Invitational at Prairie Links Golf and Event Center in Waverly, Iowa.
Munro fired a two-round total of even-par 144 (74-70) to tie for third in the individual standings, and her second-round score of 2-under 70 was a career-best for 18 holes. Her 18-hole score of 70 and her 36-hole score of 144 placed her second in Carthage's all-time record books in both categories.
Sanickis lead Parkside
Twin brothers Steven and Danny Sanicki, both juniors, led the Parkside men's golf team in the SVSU Al Watrous Invite on Saturday and Sunday at Saginaw Valley Golf Course in Bay City, Mich.
Steven Sanicki led the Rangers with a two-round total of 146 (74-72) to tie for 24th, while Danny Sanicki shot a team-best 70 in the second round to finish tied for 46th with a two-day total of 149 (79-70).
Senior Matt Unger tied with Danny Sanicki at 149 (77-72), while sophomore Garrett Olson (79-81) and freshman Tanner Olson (80-80), who are also brothers, each tied for 82nd at 160.
As a team, Parkside made a 15-shot improvement from the first two second round, dropping from 209 to 294 to place 12th among 15 teams.
"We made an extra effort to finish strong, and we did," Parkside coach Tyler Wollberg said.