College notebook: Central grad Rylee Johnson on All-CCIW softball team

Central graduate Rylee Johnson has had a great junior season for the Carthage softball team, and last week she was commended for it.

On Thursday, Johnson — an outfielder — was one of 15 players and the only Firebird named first-team All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. Carthage junior second baseman Donna Stevens was named to the second team.

Johnson, who hails from Trevor, played in 33 games for Carthage during the regular season and recorded a .432 batting average on 35 hits. Her batting average ranked second in the conference through the first round of CCIW Tournament games.

Johnson also totaled 24 RBI, nine doubles and five stolen bases during the regular season.

Stevens, meanwhile, compiled 32 hits, five doubles, one triple and 17 RBI in 34 games during the regular season. The junior from Darien, Ill., had a .305 batting average.

Carthage earned the No. 3 seed for the double-elimination CCIW Tournament and opened with an 8-1 victory over sixth-seeded North Park on Thursday in Bloomington, Ill.