College notebook: Central grad Rylee Johnson on All-CCIW softball team

Central graduate Rylee Johnson has had a great junior season for the Carthage softball team, and last week she was commended for it.
On Thursday, Johnson — an outfielder — was one of 15 players and the only Firebird named first-team All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. Carthage junior second baseman Donna Stevens was named to the second team.
Johnson, who hails from Trevor, played in 33 games for Carthage during the regular season and recorded a .432 batting average on 35 hits. Her batting average ranked second in the conference through the first round of CCIW Tournament games.
Johnson also totaled 24 RBI, nine doubles and five stolen bases during the regular season.
Stevens, meanwhile, compiled 32 hits, five doubles, one triple and 17 RBI in 34 games during the regular season. The junior from Darien, Ill., had a .305 batting average.
Carthage earned the No. 3 seed for the double-elimination CCIW Tournament and opened with an 8-1 victory over sixth-seeded North Park on Thursday in Bloomington, Ill.
The Firebirds (19-16) were scheduled to play second-seeded Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday in Bloomington. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News. Carthage would next play on Friday if they beat the Titans and on Thursday with a loss to the Titans.
In the win over North Park last week, Makenzie Miller hit a two-run homer, Maddie Conway had two hits and drove in two runs, Courtney Polanski and Regan Goluch each went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Alaina Azar had two hits and scored one.
Stefanie Guercio worked a complete game in the circle, allowing a run with three walks and five strikeouts.
Baseball
North Central 8, Carthage 2
The Firebirds dropped a CCIW game on Wednesday in Naperville, Ill., to fall to 13-19 overall and 8-16 in conference play.
Colton Klein drove in a run for Carthage, while Johnny Belskis and Pierson Gibis each doubled.
Bradford graduate Kyle McKinnon started on the mound and allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and no strikeouts over four innings.
Carthage was scheduled to play a CCIW doubleheader against Millikin on Saturday at Augie Schmidt Field, which ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News, before another CCIW twinbill against Millikin in Decatur, Ill., on Sunday.
Men's lacrosse
North Central 19, Carthage 6
The Firebirds saw their season come to an end Wednesday with a loss to the Cardinals in the CCIW Tournament semifinals in Naperville, Ill.
Noah Lindner and George Burchfield each scored twice for Carthage (10-4), while Brad Dodds, Andrew Johnson, Connor Smith, William Clemens and Colin Poitras had one goal apiece.
Last week, Lindner and Joe Poremba were named first-team All-CCIW for Carthage, Poitras was named to the second team and Johnson was named the CCIW Newcomer of the Year.