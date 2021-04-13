College notebook: Eichler earns promotion for Parkside women's basketball team

Sarah Eichler has been promoted to associate head coach for the UW-Parkside women's basketball team, head coach Jen Conely and athletic director Andrew Gavin announced in a news release Monday.

Eichler finished her third season as an assistant with the program in 2020-21, in which she helped guide the Rangers to an 11-10 record and a run to the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

"Since day one, Sarah has been an incredible asset to our program," said Conely, who also finished her third season as head coach in 2020-21, in the release. "We hit the ground running, and she has worked tirelessly to help build our program where we can compete at a high level.

"I am excited to announce she has been promoted to associate head coach and look forward to continuing to elevate our program."

Eichler has been involved in all aspects of the program's development under Conely. This season, the Rangers led the GLIAC in points per game, assists per game, 3-pointers made and free throws made. Every member of the roster is expected to return for 2021-22, including first-team All-GLIAC performer Alyssa Nelson.