College notebook: Eichler earns promotion for Parkside women's basketball team

Sarah Eichler has been promoted to associate head coach for the UW-Parkside women's basketball team, head coach Jen Conely and athletic director Andrew Gavin announced in a news release Monday.
Eichler finished her third season as an assistant with the program in 2020-21, in which she helped guide the Rangers to an 11-10 record and a run to the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.
"Since day one, Sarah has been an incredible asset to our program," said Conely, who also finished her third season as head coach in 2020-21, in the release. "We hit the ground running, and she has worked tirelessly to help build our program where we can compete at a high level.
"I am excited to announce she has been promoted to associate head coach and look forward to continuing to elevate our program."
Eichler has been involved in all aspects of the program's development under Conely. This season, the Rangers led the GLIAC in points per game, assists per game, 3-pointers made and free throws made. Every member of the roster is expected to return for 2021-22, including first-team All-GLIAC performer Alyssa Nelson.
Eichler played in college at NCAA Division I mid-major power UW-Green Bay, where she scored more than 1,000 career points for a program that won four straight Horizon League titles and in 2016 advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. She played professionally for one season after college, averaging 17.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for Stevensgade Club in Copenhagen, Denmark.
"Sarah has been a tremendous addition to our athletics department since joining our Parkside family three years ago," Gavin said in the release. "She is a great teammate for Coach Conely and an awesome mentor for the amazing young women in our program. I can't wait to see what the future holds for our women's basketball program and for Coach Eichler."
Prybylinski earns honor
Bryce Prybylinski has been white-hot lately for the Carthage baseball team, and on Tuesday he was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Hitter of the Week.
The senior infielder, who hails from Discovery Bay, Calif., accumulated eye-popping stats for the Firebirds over five games total against Augustana, Lakeland and Illinois Wesleyan spanning last week Tuesday through this week Monday. In those games, Prybylinski batted .522 (12-for-23) with six runs, one double, three home runs, 12 RBI and a .957 slugging percentage as Carthage went 3-2.
Prybylinski is currently on an 11-game hitting streak and has seven home runs in the Firebirds' last nine games. Entering play Tuesday, he ranked fourth in the CCIW in batting average (.467), first in homers (eight), first in RBI (32), tied for eighth in runs (21), third in hits (33), first in slugging percentage (.800) and ninth in on-base percentage (.467).
In Monday's 6-3 win over the Titans, Prybylinski went 3-for-5. Colton Klein, meanwhile, doubled and scored three runs, while Ben Levicki, Jake Cinelli and Cody Phelps each drove in a run.
Nic Vitiritti got the win, allowing two runs on six hits with a walk and a strikeout in 5.1 innings. Chance Roach worked a scoreless ninth for the save.
Carthage, which improved to 11-8 overall and 6-6 in the CCIW, hosts Carroll at Augie Schmidt Field at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
UWP wrestlers garner academic award
The Parkside wrestling team on Tuesday was named a 2021 National Wrestling Coaches Association Top-20 Scholar All-American Team. Five individuals were also named NWCA Division II Scholar All-Americans for the Rangers.
Those were freshman Ben Durocher (business), redshirt junior Shane Gantz (criminal justice), redshirt senior Rodsean Graham (criminal justice), redshirt sophomore Francesco Schiro (criminal justice) and freshman Reece Worachek (education).