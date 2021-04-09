College notebook: Huss making mark with Badgers

Tremper graduate Cameron Huss certainly wasted little time in taking his well-established golf game to the next level.
The former winner of the Holy Rosary Sports Night Male Athlete of the Year earned a spot on the UW-Madison five-man golf team this spring and has picked up right where he left off in high school.
In three events with the Division I Badgers, Huss has more than held his own.
In the pandemic-shortened spring season opener — collegiate men’s golf normally plays in the fall but was canceled because of COVID-19 — Huss went 2-2 at the Big Ten Match Play event in early February at the Ocean Course, Hammock Beach, Fla.
Huss followed that effort with a pair of 1-under par scores to help the Badgers to ninth and sixth, respectively, at the Kiawah Invitational in Kiawah Island, S.C., on Feb. 14, and at the Hootie at Bulls Bay in Awendaw, S.C., on March 28.
Playing at the Bulls Bay Golf Course on March 28, Huss tied for 18th with teammate Nick Robinson, as both fired a three-round total of 215. Huss posted a score of 73 in the opening round and 71s in the final two.
According to the UW Athletics website, Huss was the youngest player in the 16-team field.
In the tournament at Oak Point Golf Course on Feb. 14, Huss was the Badgers’ top individual with a three-round score of 215 (69-74-72). He opened his collegiate career with a 2-2 mark at the Big Ten Match Play event.
Huss missed out on a senior season at Tremper because of the pandemic. As a junior, he finished fifth at the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Golf Meet at University Ridge in Verona with a 2-over-par total of 146 (75-71).
During his junior season, Huss was a medalist or co-medalist in each of the Trojans’ meets. As a sophomore, he narrowly missed a state berth the previous season.
Huss and the Badgers are back in action Saturday at the Boilermaker Intercollegiate Tournament at the Kampen Course in West Lafayette, Ind. Wisconsin closes its abbreviated schedule April 17 at the Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City, and April 30 at the Big Ten Championship at Crooked Stick Golf Course in Carmel, Ind.
Firebirds rolling
After taking a two-game sweep at the hands of host Millikin earlier this month, the Carthage softball team has reeled off a pair of twinbill sweeps of its own the past week.
Carthage (7-5 overall, 5-3 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin) blanked North Park twice with wins of 2-0 and 3-0 on April 5, and followed that effort with victories of 4-1 and 6-3 over visiting Wheaton on Tuesday.
A pair of former Kenosha County standouts were right in the thick of the action in the nightcap. Bradford graduate Ellie Bernero smacked a solo home run in the second inning, while Central graduate Rylee Johnson had a two-run double in the third to help Carthage regain the lead.
Bernero and Johnson both had two hits, while Johnson led the way with three RBI. In the pitching circle, Bernero fanned six batters in seven innings to earn her second win.
Both also had a hand in the 3-0 win to close out the twinbill sweep over North Park. Johnson tripled and scored on a single by Bella Spittler to give Carthage a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning, while Bernero recorded nine strikeouts to earn the win in the circle.
Mixed results
The past two days provided a good news, bad news scenario for the Carthage baseball team.
Just a day after the Firebirds knocked off 24th-ranked Augustana, 12-7, they fell Wednesday, 11-9, to Lakeland in a nonconference affair at Augie Schmidt Field.
Leading the way in the loss to Lakeland were Johnny Belskis (Aurora, Ill.) and Bryce Prybylinski (Discovery Bay, Calif.), who extended their current hitting streaks to 12 and eight games, respectively.
In that 12-game span, Belskis is batting .375 (18-for-48) with 17 runs scored, five doubles, a home run and 13 RBI. Prybylinski has homered in each of Carthage’s last six games and is batting .559 (19-for-34) with 16 runs scored, three doubles, six home runs and 22 RBI during his streak.
Bradford graduate Cody Tostrud had a hand in the Firebirds’ win over Augustana on Tuesday, as he collected two hits, has a seven-game hitting streak of his own and has recorded a hit in 13 of Carthage’s games to open the spring.
Finishing strong
The UW-Parkside women’s volleyball team closed out its regular season on a high note Saturday with a 25-13, 23-25, 16-25, 25-22, 15-9 victory over Davenport.
Jazmine Neal and Jessica Pappas led the way with 14 kills apiece, followed by Alysha Brickl with 23 assists and Emma Habisch with 21 assists and 17 digs.
Parkside improved to 4-10 overall heading into this weekend’s Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament at Saginaw Valley State (University City, Mich.).
The Rangers open the tournament against the host school Friday at 9 a.m.
Rangers on the pitch
A second-half scoring blitz by the UW-Parkside men’s soccer team Wednesday helped the Rangers to a 4-0 win over Purdue Northwest and to a 2-2 overall record for the spring.
Bradford graduate Hugo Villalobos, a freshman, notched his first career goal in the 74th minute. Parkside’s Rade Novakovich put the Rangers on the scoreboard in the 57th minute, followed by the goal from Villalobos, Mason Linehan three minutes later and Heredia Victoria to close out the scoring in the 83rd minute.
Redshirt sophomore goalie David Milan earned his first start and made a career-high six saves for Parkside.
On the women’s side, the Rangers fell behind 2-0 early, grabbed a 3-2 lead, but couldn’t make it stand up in a quest for their first win Saturday that ended in a 3-3 tie with Purdue Northwest.
The tie left the Rangers at 0-3-2 overall.
Parkside cut a 2-0 deficit in half with Carolyn Soukup’s first career goal in the 25th minute, then knotted the score at 2-2 on a goal by Alexis Baker in the 78th minute.
The Rangers took a short-lived lead seven minutes later on a goal by Isabelle Rivera before Purdue Northwest responded with the tying score in the 85th minute and the game winner 90 seconds later.