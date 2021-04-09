College notebook: Huss making mark with Badgers

Tremper graduate Cameron Huss certainly wasted little time in taking his well-established golf game to the next level.

The former winner of the Holy Rosary Sports Night Male Athlete of the Year earned a spot on the UW-Madison five-man golf team this spring and has picked up right where he left off in high school.

In three events with the Division I Badgers, Huss has more than held his own.

In the pandemic-shortened spring season opener — collegiate men’s golf normally plays in the fall but was canceled because of COVID-19 — Huss went 2-2 at the Big Ten Match Play event in early February at the Ocean Course, Hammock Beach, Fla.

Huss followed that effort with a pair of 1-under par scores to help the Badgers to ninth and sixth, respectively, at the Kiawah Invitational in Kiawah Island, S.C., on Feb. 14, and at the Hootie at Bulls Bay in Awendaw, S.C., on March 28.

Playing at the Bulls Bay Golf Course on March 28, Huss tied for 18th with teammate Nick Robinson, as both fired a three-round total of 215. Huss posted a score of 73 in the opening round and 71s in the final two.

According to the UW Athletics website, Huss was the youngest player in the 16-team field.