College notebook: Nelson honored after momentous weekend for Parkside women's basketball team

Alyssa Nelson was awarded commensurately for leading the UW-Parkside women's basketball team to a watershed weekend sweep.

On Monday, Nelson was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division Player of the Week for women's basketball after the junior guard led the Rangers to GLIAC wins on Saturday and Sunday over perennial NCAA Division II powerhouse Ashland at the DeSimone Gymnasium.

The Rangers knocked off the Eagles on Saturday, 80-71, before exploding offensively for a 94-81 victory on Sunday.

Those were the first wins in program history for Parkside against Ashland, which had a 33-game winning streak ended earlier this season. The Eagles won Division II national championships in 2013 and 2017.

Nelson had 24 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in Saturday's game and 22 points, six boards, three assists and four steals in Sunday's game.

Nelson now ranks fifth in GLIAC at 19.1 points per game and has scored 20 or more points five times this season, including three games in a row.