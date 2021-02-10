College notebook: Nelson honored after momentous weekend for Parkside women's basketball team

Alyssa Nelson was awarded commensurately for leading the UW-Parkside women's basketball team to a watershed weekend sweep.
On Monday, Nelson was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division Player of the Week for women's basketball after the junior guard led the Rangers to GLIAC wins on Saturday and Sunday over perennial NCAA Division II powerhouse Ashland at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
The Rangers knocked off the Eagles on Saturday, 80-71, before exploding offensively for a 94-81 victory on Sunday.
Those were the first wins in program history for Parkside against Ashland, which had a 33-game winning streak ended earlier this season. The Eagles won Division II national championships in 2013 and 2017.
Nelson had 24 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in Saturday's game and 22 points, six boards, three assists and four steals in Sunday's game.
Nelson now ranks fifth in GLIAC at 19.1 points per game and has scored 20 or more points five times this season, including three games in a row.
"My teammates do a great job finding me when I'm open and setting screens," Nelson said following Saturday's game in an interview posted to the Parkside athletics Twitter feed. "Our offense is just amazing, because everybody can score whenever. Teams can't just worry about me, so I'm able to get open every game."
Indeed, it was a scoring frenzy for the Rangers in Sunday's game.
Senior guard Alexis Vaughn scored a game-high 26 points to go with five assists, junior guard Maddy Harrison had 19 points and eight rebounds, junior Hannah Plockelman had 15 points and nine boards and redshirt junior wing Claire Jakaitis added 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.
For the game, the Rangers shot a sizzling 61.4 percent (35-of-57) from the field and had 21 assists. They scored 50 points in the paint.
In the process, Parkside improved to 6-5 on its GLIAC-only schedule and sits in third place in the GLIAC North, behind 7-4 Northern Michigan and 10-1 Michigan Tech.
"We've had a lot of weekends with splits, so for us it was nice to finally get a sweep, especially against such a tough and talented team like Ashland," Parkside coach Jen Conely said after Sunday's game. "You're not only competing against Ashland, you're competing against their tradition of success, their rich tradition and history.
"For us, we're excited to be 2-0 on the weekend."
Parkside hits the road this weekend for a two-game GLIAC set against Wayne State in Detroit at 5 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Gantz honored
Parkside redshirt junior Shane Gantz was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Wrestler of the Week after his performance against top-ranked St. Cloud State last week Thursday.
Gantz, a Waukesha native, beat Devin Fitzpatrick, 3-1, at 165 pounds. Fitzpatrick entered as the top-ranked wrestler in NCAA Division II at 165. Gantz improved to 5-0 with the win and avenged a 10-4 defeat to Fitzpatrick in last season's NCAA Super Region V championship match.
It was also Parkside's second straight NSIC Wrestler of the Week award, after freshman Reece Worachek won it last week.
Track and field
Almost a year after last competing, the Parkside track and field team was in action again when is hosted the first Parkside Triangular of the season on Friday and Saturday at the Petretti Fieldhouse.
And the Rangers achieved a record on Friday, as freshman Alaura Busch broke the school record in the pentathlon with 2,781 points. She won both the high jump and the 800 meters.
Also over the weekend, sophomore Thomas Doherty won the men's high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 2.25 inches, while freshman Katja Bauerle won the women's mile with a time of 5 minutes, 15.04 seconds.
Men's volleyball
Carthage 3, Concordia 0
Carthage, ranked No. 9 in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll, improved to 3-0 with a non-conference home win over Concordia on Tuesday by scores of 25-13, 25-17, 25-19 at Tarble Arena.
Matt Slivinski, who was also named the DIII Sports Imports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Week on Tuesday for the second time in his career, led Carthage with 22 kills. He also had four aces, placing him into a tie for seventh on the school's all-time list with 76.
Freshman Gene McNulty racked up a career-high 41 assists, Zach Bulthuis had four blocks and Slivinski had eight digs.
Carthage, which has not lost a set this season, opens its College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin schedule by hosting Augustana on Wednesday.
Banasik honored
Carthage freshman Patricia Banasik was named the CCIW Diver of the Week on Wednesday.
Banasik, who hails from Schaumburg, Ill., finished with a personal record score of 125.33 on the one-meter board during Carthage's double dual with Carroll and Illinois Wesleyan on Friday at the Koenitzer Aquatic Center. Her score was a personal best by 20 points.
Banasik also finished with a score of 122.63 on the three-meter board, which was her first time competing in that event.
Men's basketball cancelled
The Carthage men's basketball team's scheduled CCIW game at Wheaton (Ill.) on Thursday has been cancelled.
The Thunder were ranked No. 7 in the latest Dhoops.com poll and defeated Carthage, 87-75, on Friday at Wheaton.
The teams are scheduled to play again at Tarble Arena at 2 p.m. Saturday. That game is still on.