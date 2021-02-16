College notebook: Nelson wins second straight GLIAC North Player of Week honor

For the second straight week, UW-Parkside junior guard Alyssa Nelson on Monday was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week for women's basketball.

Despite the Rangers suffering a GLIAC sweep at Wayne State (Mich.) on Friday and Saturday, Nelson averaged 25.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over two games.

In Saturday's game, an 82-77 defeat, Nelson scored a career-high 32 points on 11-of-21 shooting, including 7-of-16 from 3-point range.

Through last weekend, Nelson — a New Berlin native — was up to second in the GLIAC in scoring at 20.1 points per game and was tied for ninth in rebounding with 6.4 per contest. She also ranked 13th with 3.1 assists per game and third with 2.3 steals per game.

Over her last five games going into Tuesday, Nelson was averaging 25 points and 5.8 rebounds per game on 58.5 percent shooting from the field.

Parkside (6-7) was scheduled to face Purdue Northwest on Tuesday night in Hammond, Ind., for the Rangers' second of two single games against their travel partner. That game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.

