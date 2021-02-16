College notebook: Nelson wins second straight GLIAC North Player of Week honor

For the second straight week, UW-Parkside junior guard Alyssa Nelson on Monday was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week for women's basketball.
Despite the Rangers suffering a GLIAC sweep at Wayne State (Mich.) on Friday and Saturday, Nelson averaged 25.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over two games.
In Saturday's game, an 82-77 defeat, Nelson scored a career-high 32 points on 11-of-21 shooting, including 7-of-16 from 3-point range.
Through last weekend, Nelson — a New Berlin native — was up to second in the GLIAC in scoring at 20.1 points per game and was tied for ninth in rebounding with 6.4 per contest. She also ranked 13th with 3.1 assists per game and third with 2.3 steals per game.
Over her last five games going into Tuesday, Nelson was averaging 25 points and 5.8 rebounds per game on 58.5 percent shooting from the field.
Parkside (6-7) was scheduled to face Purdue Northwest on Tuesday night in Hammond, Ind., for the Rangers' second of two single games against their travel partner. That game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
Parkside will then host Lake Superior State for a two-game series at the DeSimone Gymnasium on Saturday and Sunday. Both games are at 3 p.m.
UWP announces partnership with Vonco
Parkside athletics and Vonco Products have entered a three-year comprehensive partnership.
Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin and Vonco President Keith Smith announced the partnership last week.
Vonco will become a member of the Parkside Athletics Corporate Partners Program, and the company's financial support will benefit RangerVision 2020 and Parkside's multipurpose indoor turf center.
RangerVision 2020, announced last March, is a $5 million facility and fundraising campaign targeted to create major enhancements to the Sports & Activity Center. With donations from alumni and supporters and financial support from business partnerships, Parkside has made progress in the plan's signature projects, including the DeSimone Gymnasium Enhancement and the creation of the multipurpose turf center and the Mark Olsen Indoor Golf Center.
As part of the partnership, Vonco Products will have their logo displayed in the new multipurpose turf center, set to be completed this spring in the Sports & Activity Center.
"We're extremely grateful to Keith Smith and Vonco Products for their interest in creating this mutually beneficial sponsorship," Gavin said in a news release. "I have really enjoyed getting to know more about the company, which much like Parkside athletics is committed to growth, innovation and supporting our community."
Vonco Products, established in 1955, relocated to Kenosha County's Salem Business Park in 2017. Vonco is a contract manufacturer of liquid-tight medical devices, fluid bags and consumer stand-up pouches.
Carthage athletes collect honors
Carthage senior Matt Slivinski, freshman Manny Contreras and senior Mitchell Mages each garnered College Conference of Illinois weekly awards, which were announced Monday and Tuesday.
Slivinski, a native of Naperville, Ill., was named the Men's Volleyball Player of the Week on offense after tallying a match-high 22 kills and hitting .515 in ninth-ranked Carthage's sweep of Concordia on Feb. 9.
Contreras, a native of Des Plaines, Ill., was named the Diver of the Week after winning the three-meter event with a personal-best score of 165.1 and the one-meter event with a score of 133.95 in Carthage's dual meet against Millikin on Saturday.
Mages, a native of Skokie, Ill., was named the Men's Swimmer of the Week after winning the 100-yard butterfly in a lifetime-best 49.87 seconds, the 100 breaststroke in an unrested personal best of 56.3 and being a member of the winning 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams.
Ryan Braun, Milwaukee's all-time home run leader, who became a free agent in October, has not announced his retirement, saying he is "continuing to work out and stay in shape" and "will continue to regularly stay in touch with the Brewers."