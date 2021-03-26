College notebook: Parkside softball swept by Grand Valley State

The UW-Parkside softball team was swept by Grand Valley State in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader Thursday in Allendale, Mich., losing 6-1 and 8-3.
Those were the first two GLIAC games of the season for Parkside, which dropped to 4-8 overall and had its scheduled GLIAC opener at Ashland (Ohio) last weekend postponed. The Rangers play another doubleheader at Wayne State in Detroit on Saturday, beginning at noon.
In Thursday's opener, Parkside got on the board first when Jess Miklos drove in Dani Evans with a fielder's choice. But Grand Valley State, ranked No. 19 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll, scored six unanswered runs after that.
Kiley Akey and Taylor Delgado each had a hit for Parkside in the opener, while Cassidy Prucha suffered the loss in the circle after pitching two innings. Akey had a solid outing in relief, allowing just a run on four hits in four innings.
In the second game, Delgado went 3-for-3, Megan Aliverti went 1-for-3 with a double and Samantha Newtoff went 1-for-3 with a run. Evans drew two walks and scored a run out of the leadoff spot.
Tijanne Ross pitched 5.2 innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits with four strikeouts.
Carthage football cancelled
The Carthage football team's scheduled scrimmage against Elmhurst on Saturday at Art Keller Field has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.
As of now, the Firebirds are scheduled to begin their spring season next Friday, April 2, against North Park at 1 p.m. at Art Keller Field.
Carthage softball postponed
The Carthage softball team had a pair of non-conference doubleheaders postponed this week, Wednesday against Benedictine (Ill.) and Thursday against Wisconsin Lutheran.
The games against Benedictine were rescheduled for April 15 in Lisle, Ill. There has been no reschedule date announced for the Wisconsin Lutheran games.