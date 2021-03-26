College notebook: Parkside softball swept by Grand Valley State

The UW-Parkside softball team was swept by Grand Valley State in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader Thursday in Allendale, Mich., losing 6-1 and 8-3.

Those were the first two GLIAC games of the season for Parkside, which dropped to 4-8 overall and had its scheduled GLIAC opener at Ashland (Ohio) last weekend postponed. The Rangers play another doubleheader at Wayne State in Detroit on Saturday, beginning at noon.

In Thursday's opener, Parkside got on the board first when Jess Miklos drove in Dani Evans with a fielder's choice. But Grand Valley State, ranked No. 19 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll, scored six unanswered runs after that.

Kiley Akey and Taylor Delgado each had a hit for Parkside in the opener, while Cassidy Prucha suffered the loss in the circle after pitching two innings. Akey had a solid outing in relief, allowing just a run on four hits in four innings.

In the second game, Delgado went 3-for-3, Megan Aliverti went 1-for-3 with a double and Samantha Newtoff went 1-for-3 with a run. Evans drew two walks and scored a run out of the leadoff spot.

Tijanne Ross pitched 5.2 innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits with four strikeouts.

