College notebook: Parkside softball team falls in GLIAC Tournament

The UW-Parkside softball team reached the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament for the first time since the Rangers joined the conference prior to the 2018-19 school year.
It was a short-lived stay, however.
Parkside, seeded seventh, lost two games on Tuesday to get eliminated, falling 3-2 to second seeded Northwood and 5-3 to third-seeded Davenport. Both games were played in Sandusky, Ohio.
The game against Northwood was tied, 2-2, going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Timberwolves plated a run for the walk-off win.
Bradford graduate Jadynn Powell drove in a run for the Rangers, while Cassie Rutledge had a hit and scored a run and Allison Hausl also scored a run.
Hausl went the distance in the circle for Parkside, allowing two runs (one earned) on just two hits with four walks and five strikeouts.
Against Davenport, Parkside scored two runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 3-3, but the Panthers plated two in the bottom of the fifth and held on.
Kiley Akey had a two-run double for the Rangers and Megan Aliverti had two hits. Akey also started in the circle and allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts over 4.2 innings.
Parkside finished its season with a 17-29 record.
Aliverti honored
On Thursday, Aliverti was named second-team All-Midwest Region as a utility player by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
It’s the first NFCA All-Region selection for the Rangers since Carly Dundee in 2017. Aliverti, a graduate student, was one of just five GLIAC student-athletes to make All-Region for softball.
“We are so proud off all Megan’s hard work, dedication and commitment to our program,” Parkside softball coach Kristin Ortman said in a news release. “It was awesome to see her finish her career with such a great season. She is very deserving of making NFCA second team.”
A Clarkston, Wash., native, Aliverti led the GLIAC in home runs, walks, on-base percentage and slugging percentage and was second in both doubles and batting average. She had 11 multi-hit games, including a two-game stretch late in the season where she went 5-for-7 with four homers and nine RBI. Aliverti split time between catcher, third base and first base.
She was named first-team All-GLIAC earlier this week at the conference tournament and was also named the Female Student-Athlete of the Year at the 2021 Ranger Awards, which take into account everything on the field, in the classroom and beyond.
Esports
The Carthage athletic department announced Thursday that it has hired Kevin Palmer as the inaugural director of the school’s esports program. In his role, Palmer will be responsible for the launch of the program this fall.
“I am excited to welcome Kevin to Carthage and Kenosha,” Carthage Athletic Director Nate Stewart said in a news release. “Throughout the interview process, Kevin impressed the search committee with his knowledge of esports and the steps he would take to build a successful program at Carthage.
“However, I was most impressed by Kevin’s commitment to the student-athlete experience and his ability to relate with everyone he came in contact with. Kevin is the right person to lead our program into the future.”
The esports team, recently announced as the 28th varsity athletic program at Carthage, will begin competition during the 2021-22 academic year.
Palmer joins the Carthage coaching staff with years of experience in coaching and education. As an administrator with the Comal Independent School District in New Braunfels, Texas, he served as a department chair for career and technology education and coached women’s soccer, baseball and esports teams.