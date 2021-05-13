College notebook: Parkside softball team falls in GLIAC Tournament

The UW-Parkside softball team reached the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament for the first time since the Rangers joined the conference prior to the 2018-19 school year.

It was a short-lived stay, however.

Parkside, seeded seventh, lost two games on Tuesday to get eliminated, falling 3-2 to second seeded Northwood and 5-3 to third-seeded Davenport. Both games were played in Sandusky, Ohio.

The game against Northwood was tied, 2-2, going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Timberwolves plated a run for the walk-off win.

Bradford graduate Jadynn Powell drove in a run for the Rangers, while Cassie Rutledge had a hit and scored a run and Allison Hausl also scored a run.

Hausl went the distance in the circle for Parkside, allowing two runs (one earned) on just two hits with four walks and five strikeouts.

Against Davenport, Parkside scored two runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 3-3, but the Panthers plated two in the bottom of the fifth and held on.