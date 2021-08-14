College notebook: Parkside to hold dedication ceremony for Rick Kilps Center

"It is going to be an exciting weekend for Parkside athletics," current men's soccer head coach Jason Zitzke said in a news release. "It is the perfect opportunity for our alumni and community members to get their first look at our new state-of-the-art facility. This dedication is a special way to celebrate the impact Coach Kilps had on the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and especially the men's soccer program.

Jason Zitzke Zitzke

"This facility is going to honor his legacy."

Added Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin: "We're thrilled to open the Rick Kilps Center as an incredible new asset for our athletics department and community. We're excited to get together with alumni, sponsors, student-athletes, donors and supporters to honor Coach Kilps and his legacy during the formal dedication ceremony."

Andrew Gavin Gavin

Kilps, a member of the Parkside Hall of Fame, amassed 363 victories over 27 years as the leader of the men's soccer program. When he retired, he ranked fifth in NCAA Division II in all-time victories for men's soccer coaches.

Kilps' teams were nationally ranked in 24 out of his 27 years as head coach, climbing as high as No. 1 in the country in 1994. The Rangers reached the semifinals of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament 10 times, claiming the 2000 GLVC title.