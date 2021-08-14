College notebook: Parkside to hold dedication ceremony for Rick Kilps Center

The UW-Parkside athletic department is set to officially honor one of the greatest coaches in program history by dedicating its newest indoor facility.
On Sept. 25, Parkside will hold a ceremony to name its new multi-purpose indoor turf center as the Rick Kilps Center. Kilps is a 1975 Parkside graduate that served the school for more than 25 years in various roles, most notably as the men's soccer head coach.
The facility is part of the RangerVision 2020 campaign, a $5 million project for Parkside's Sports and Activity Center that includes the construction of the Rick Kilps Center and the Mark Olsen Indoor Golf Center — named for another long-time fixture in the athletic department — along with a major facelift to the De Simone Gymnasium, home to the men's and women's basketball and volleyball programs.
The Rick Kilps Center will serve as a state-of-the-art practice facility for the men's soccer, women's soccer, baseball and softball programs and will provide a training venue for student-athletes forced to deal with the adverse fall, winter and spring weather conditions in the area.
Those interested in attending the Sept. 25 dedication of the Rick Kilps Center can RSVP at uwp.edu/alumni/rick-kilps-center-dedication.cfm.
"It is going to be an exciting weekend for Parkside athletics," current men's soccer head coach Jason Zitzke said in a news release. "It is the perfect opportunity for our alumni and community members to get their first look at our new state-of-the-art facility. This dedication is a special way to celebrate the impact Coach Kilps had on the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and especially the men's soccer program.
"This facility is going to honor his legacy."
Added Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin: "We're thrilled to open the Rick Kilps Center as an incredible new asset for our athletics department and community. We're excited to get together with alumni, sponsors, student-athletes, donors and supporters to honor Coach Kilps and his legacy during the formal dedication ceremony."
Kilps, a member of the Parkside Hall of Fame, amassed 363 victories over 27 years as the leader of the men's soccer program. When he retired, he ranked fifth in NCAA Division II in all-time victories for men's soccer coaches.
Kilps' teams were nationally ranked in 24 out of his 27 years as head coach, climbing as high as No. 1 in the country in 1994. The Rangers reached the semifinals of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament 10 times, claiming the 2000 GLVC title.
Kilps was a six-time NAIA District Coach of the Year and three-time Area Coach of the Year and also received two NCAA Regional Coach of the Year awards. Prior to his induction at Parkside, he was enshrined in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Wisconsin Soccer Association Hall of Fame.
Additionally, Kilps was instrumental in the development of the Wood Road Field soccer complex on the east side of Parkside's campus. He also worked as the school's head trainer from 1984-98, while also serving as an associate professor of education.
Carthage hires women's lacrosse coach
The Carthage athletic department announced last week the hiring of John Sung as the Firebirds' new women's lacrosse head coach.
Sung replaces Lauren Hein, who resigned in May after leading the program for seven seasons.
Sung has also been named assistant athletic director for external relations, in order to bolster the department's administrative staff.
"I would like to thank President (John) Swallow and (Carthage Athletic Director) Nate Stewart for this opportunity to be a part of the leadership team with Carthage athletics," Sung said in a news release. "The ability to continue coaching women's lacrosse along with having duties as an assistant athletic director is something that drew me to Carthage College.
"Being a part of an institution that is pushing boundaries and thinking outside of the box is exciting."
Sung comes to Carthage after spending five years at the helm of the women's lacrosse program at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., where he became the winningest coach in program history with 45 victories. He led the Hokies to a top-20 spot in the national polls during each of his five seasons and finished a program-best third in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2018.
Prior to that, Sung spent 2011-16 at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C., as the head women's lacrosse coach, where he owned a 54-26 record and claimed a pair of conference championships. He spent six years working with the Haudenosaunee National Women's Lacrosse Team from 2008-13 and was the head women's lacrosse coach at Adrian (Mich.) College for four seasons, where he compiled a 47-19 record.
Sung also spent time as an assistant coach with the women's lacrosse programs at the University of Michigan and Birmingham (Ala.) Seaholm High School.
In addition to his coaching duties at Carthage, Sung will oversee administrative duties for the athletic department such as fundraising, marketing, community relations and more. As the head coach of Virginia Tech's women's lacrosse team, he raised over $500,000 for operations funds and helped oversee administrative work in team marketing, budgeting, alumni outreach and more.
