College notebook: Parkside's Olson, Sanicki collect GLIAC men's golf honors

UW-Parkside freshman Garrett Olson and sophomore Danny Sanicki collected some honors when the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced its men's golf postseason awards on Wednesday.
Olson, a native of Peoria, Ariz., was named the Newcomer of the Year and All-GLIAC honorable mention, while Sanicki, a native of Menomonee Falls, was also named All-GLIAC honorable mention.
Olson competed in all five tournaments for the Rangers this season and finished with a team-best 143 total score at the GLIAC Championships. Individually, he tied for 12th place and had a team-best 68 on day two, which also tied for the third-best score of the day.
Additionally, Olson led Parkside at the season-opening Buccaneer Spring Classic, shooting a three-day total of 239. Overall, he shot 75 or under in six of 11 rounds this season.
Sanicki, meanwhile, never shot below a 77 in the four tournaments he played in. His best performance came at the KWC Panther Invite, where he shot back-to-back 75s en route to a tie for second place.
At the GLIAC Championships, Sanicki carded a 75-70 for a 145, good for a tie for 17th place.
Women's lacrosse
Carthage sophomore goalkeeper Alessandra Almendarez, senior defender Katie Stell, senior attacker Jessie Gibson and junior midfielder Margaux Giacotto were named to the second team when the All-College Conference of Illinois teams were announced Wednesday.
The Firebirds secured the No. 4 seed in the CCIW Tournament this season, where they fell to the top-seeded University of Chicago, 18-6, in the first round on Wednesday in Chicago.
Elizabeth Oda and Gibson each scored twice to lead Carthage, while Giacotto and Rachel Harris had one goal apiece.
Carthage finished its season with a 5-7 record.
Women's tennis
Carthage fell to Augustana, 5-1, on Tuesday in Rock Island, Ill., in the opening round of the CCIW Tournament.
Rachel Anderson and Sam Ramsey picked up the Firebirds' lone win at No. 1 doubles.