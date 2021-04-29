College notebook: Parkside's Olson, Sanicki collect GLIAC men's golf honors

UW-Parkside freshman Garrett Olson and sophomore Danny Sanicki collected some honors when the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced its men's golf postseason awards on Wednesday.

Olson, a native of Peoria, Ariz., was named the Newcomer of the Year and All-GLIAC honorable mention, while Sanicki, a native of Menomonee Falls, was also named All-GLIAC honorable mention.

Olson competed in all five tournaments for the Rangers this season and finished with a team-best 143 total score at the GLIAC Championships. Individually, he tied for 12th place and had a team-best 68 on day two, which also tied for the third-best score of the day.

Additionally, Olson led Parkside at the season-opening Buccaneer Spring Classic, shooting a three-day total of 239. Overall, he shot 75 or under in six of 11 rounds this season.

Sanicki, meanwhile, never shot below a 77 in the four tournaments he played in. His best performance came at the KWC Panther Invite, where he shot back-to-back 75s en route to a tie for second place.

At the GLIAC Championships, Sanicki carded a 75-70 for a 145, good for a tie for 17th place.

