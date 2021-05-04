College notebook: Sutter named Assistant AD for Advancement and Partnerships at Parkside

Jake Sutter has been named Assistant Athletic Director for Advancement and Partnerships at UW-Parkside, Athletic Director Andrew Gavin announced Monday.
Sutter has worked in a part-time capacity at Parkside as the Athletics and Advancement assistant since October 2020. He began his new role on Saturday.
"In his time at Parkside, Jake has demonstrated the talent, work ethic, initiative and passion necessary to excel in this critical new position on our staff," Gavin said in a news release. "Jake will be an important leader as we work hard to create strong mutually-beneficial connections with our alumni, community and corporate partners."
In his new role, Sutter will serve as a member of the athletics leadership team and as a liaison to Parkside's Office of Advancement and Alumni Relations. He will work in conjunction with Gavin to oversee the athletic department's efforts in fundraising, alumni relations and corporate partnerships. Additionally, Sutter will work to execute the success and growth of the Ranger Impact Fund and the Parkside Athletics Corporate Partners Program.
"Thank you to the search committee for the time and energy they put into this process," Sutter said in the release "I am very excited and thankful to be given the opportunity to continue making a Ranger Impact.
"I look forward to engaging with our alumni and the community and working with our current and future Parkside athletics corporate partners."
Since joining Parkside's staff, Sutter has worked with both the athletic department and the advancement office on a variety of fundraising and alumni relations initiatives. He's worked closely to advance the RangerVision 2020 campaign, including the Gateway Mortgage $25K for $25K Challenge and the Turf Center Challenge.
Phase I of RangerVision 2020, launched in March 2020, is a $5 million campaign that will enhance the Sports & Activity Center.
Sutter's work with the school's advancement office has included supporting the planning and execution of the 2021 Parkside Day presented by Haribo, spearheading research for the Distinguished Alumni Award, executing monthly emails to members of the Chancellor's Society and managing personalized donor stewardship videos.
A 2017 Carthage graduate, Sutter also has experience as an athletic administration graduate assistant at his alma mater. After graduating with his master's degree in higher education, in 2019-20 Sutter worked as the Marketing and Championships Assistant for the Mid-American Conference in Cleveland.
Baseball
North Park 17, Carthage 6 (7 inn.);
Carthage 9, North Park 7
The Firebirds split a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin doubleheader Sunday in Chicago, making it a full weekend split after the teams split a doubleheader on Saturday at Augie Schmidt Field.
After dropping the opener Sunday, the Firebirds used a four-run inning in the top of the fourth to propel them to a win in the second game.
The inning was highlighted by a grand slam to left-center by catcher Drew Dyer, the grandson of former Kenosha Kingfish manager and Major League player Duffy Dyer.
Cody Phelps also homered and drove in two runs for Carthage, while leadoff hitter and Bradford graduate Cody Tostrud had a hit and has now recorded at least one hit in 28 of the Firebirds' 31 games.
Tremper graduate Jacob DeLabio started and got the win, allowing three runs on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
In the opener, Colton Klein went 3-for-3 with a run and two RBI for the Firebirds and Austin Prybylinski was 3-for-4 with a double and a run.
North Park shortstop Jake Reinhardt drove in six runs in the first game.
Carthage (13-18 overall, 8-15 CCIW) plays North Central for a single game in Naperville, Ill., on Wednesday.
Softball
Carthage 14, Elmhurst 4 (5 inn.);
Carthage 13, Elmhurst 5 (5 inn.)
The Firebirds concluded their regular season with a CCIW doubleheader sweep of the Bluejays on Sunday in Elmhurst, Ill.
In the opener, Central graduate Rylee Johnson had two hits and three RBI for Carthage, Kirby Peters doubled and drove in two runs, Reagan Goluch had three hits and drove in a run and Donna Stevens, Stefanie Guercio and Katie Trail each had a pair of hits.
Guercio pitched all five innings for the win, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.
In the second game, Johnson finished 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI and Goluch went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and three RBI.
Becca Mentzer worked five innings for the win, allowing five runs on seven hits with no walks and two strikeouts.
The Firebirds (18-16 overall, 16-14 CCIW) are the No. 3 seed for the CCIW Tournament and play sixth-seeded North Park on Thursday in the quarterfinals in Bloomington, Ill.
Men's tennis
Carthage junior Nicolas Welker was named the CCIW Men's Tennis Newcomer of the Year when the All-CCIW teams were announced Tuesday.
Welker, a native of Elgin, Ill., is the first Carthage player to win the award since Herman Abban in 2017.
Additionally, junior Tripp Schulte was named second-team All-CCIW for the Firebirds.