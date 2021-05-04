College notebook: Sutter named Assistant AD for Advancement and Partnerships at Parkside

Jake Sutter has been named Assistant Athletic Director for Advancement and Partnerships at UW-Parkside, Athletic Director Andrew Gavin announced Monday.

Sutter has worked in a part-time capacity at Parkside as the Athletics and Advancement assistant since October 2020. He began his new role on Saturday.

"In his time at Parkside, Jake has demonstrated the talent, work ethic, initiative and passion necessary to excel in this critical new position on our staff," Gavin said in a news release. "Jake will be an important leader as we work hard to create strong mutually-beneficial connections with our alumni, community and corporate partners."

In his new role, Sutter will serve as a member of the athletics leadership team and as a liaison to Parkside's Office of Advancement and Alumni Relations. He will work in conjunction with Gavin to oversee the athletic department's efforts in fundraising, alumni relations and corporate partnerships. Additionally, Sutter will work to execute the success and growth of the Ranger Impact Fund and the Parkside Athletics Corporate Partners Program.

"Thank you to the search committee for the time and energy they put into this process," Sutter said in the release "I am very excited and thankful to be given the opportunity to continue making a Ranger Impact.