College notebook: Tray Croft named GLIAC North Player of the Week

UW-Parkside redshirt senior guard Tray Croft was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division Player of the Week for men’s basketball, it was announced Monday.
After a poor shooting performance by the Rangers in a GLIAC loss to Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich., on Friday, Croft helped his team bounce back nicely in Saturday’s series finale by scoring a career-high 30 points to lead Parkside to a 76-63 win.
Croft finished 11-of-15 from the field overall and 7-of-9 from 3-point range in Saturday’s win, which were both career highs in makes. He also averaged 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists over the two games.
Parkside was scheduled to play a single GLIAC game against Purdue Northwest in Hammond, Ind., on Tuesday night. That game ended too late to be included in Wednesday’s edition of the News.
The Rangers then host Saginaw Valley State for a pair of GLIAC games Friday and Saturday at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
Carthage postponed
The Carthage men’s and women’s basketball teams had their College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin games against Millikin, scheduled for Tuesday night, postponed due to the inclement weather.
The Carthage men were supposed to play at Millikin in Decatur, Ill., while the Carthage women were to host the Big Blue at Tarble Arena in their home opener. No make-up date for either team has been determined.
Both teams will continue CCIW play on Thursday, with the Carthage men hosting North Park at 7 p.m. at Tarble Arena and the Carthage women traveling to Chicago to play at North Park at 7 p.m.
Parkside wrestling
The Rangers dominated Southwest Minnesota State, 28-6, on Friday night to earn their first victory in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference competition.
Parkside, which entered the match ranked No. 25 in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division II poll, won the first eight matchups, with No. 4 Joseph Arroyo, a senior, opening with a win at 125 pounds. Shoreland Lutheran graduate Lucas Schevikhoven (133), redshirt sophomore Francesco Schiro (141), redshirt junior Nathan Hensley (149) and freshman Ben Durocher (157) then ripped off four straight wins for the Rangers.
After the intermission, redshirt junior Shane Gantz improved to 3-0 with a technical fall at 165, followed by victories from sophomore Ryan Neu (174) and freshman Reece Worachek (184).
Parkside hits the road for an NSIC match at No. 16 Upper Iowa on Thursday in Fayette, Iowa.
Carthage wrestling
The Carthage men’s program returned to competition for the first time since 1994 on Saturday by going 1-3 at the Concordia University of Wisconsin Duals in Mequon.
Carthage defeated Lakeland (21-18) and fell to Concordia (21-18), Wheaton (53-0) and Milwaukee School of Engineering (41-6).
Picking up victories in the win over Lakeland were River Rogers (141 pounds), Colin Tedford (165), Devin Rogers (184) and Alex Hoffman (197).
Carthage bowling
The Carthage women’s team completed its first event in program history Saturday in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Quad at Ledgeview Lanes in Fond du Lac.
In the traditional five-person team matches, Carthage fell to Aurora, 819-723. Carthage then lost to the Spartans in baker play, 608-587.
Carthage also played Marian in traditional play for the second match of the day. The Sabres won that match, 1,017-691, and also won in baker play, 744-581.
Freshman Cassie Hyland had the highest average for Carthage on the day with a 176.