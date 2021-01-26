College notebook: Tray Croft named GLIAC North Player of the Week

UW-Parkside redshirt senior guard Tray Croft was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division Player of the Week for men’s basketball, it was announced Monday.

After a poor shooting performance by the Rangers in a GLIAC loss to Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich., on Friday, Croft helped his team bounce back nicely in Saturday’s series finale by scoring a career-high 30 points to lead Parkside to a 76-63 win.

Croft finished 11-of-15 from the field overall and 7-of-9 from 3-point range in Saturday’s win, which were both career highs in makes. He also averaged 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists over the two games.

Parkside was scheduled to play a single GLIAC game against Purdue Northwest in Hammond, Ind., on Tuesday night. That game ended too late to be included in Wednesday’s edition of the News.

The Rangers then host Saginaw Valley State for a pair of GLIAC games Friday and Saturday at the DeSimone Gymnasium.

Carthage postponed

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

The Carthage men’s and women’s basketball teams had their College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin games against Millikin, scheduled for Tuesday night, postponed due to the inclement weather.