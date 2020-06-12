College repeort: Czerwonka sisters excelling at Valpo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sisters Claire and Olivia Czerwonka had stellar tennis careers at St. Joseph, and both have carried that on to the NCAA Division I Valparaiso (Ind.) women’s tennis team.

Claire Czerwonka, who recently wrapped up her junior season, was named the team’s Most Valuable Player for 2019-20 after going 12-11 in singles play and 13-11 in doubles.

She ended the season ninth in program history — since 2000 — in career doubles wins with 40. With a doubles winning percentage of .488 through her junior season, she ranks 12th in the Valpo record book.

In singles, Claire Czerwonka started the fall season with four consecutive wins, three of which contributed to the No. 1 singles title at the DePauw (Ind.) Invitational in September. She also placed fifth in the No. 1 singles flight at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships on Oct. 5.

At St. Joseph, Claire Czerwonka went 89-2 and won three consecutive WIAA Division-2 state singles titles during her sophomore, junior and senior years. A 2017 graduate, she was listed at No. 82 in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s recent list of the top high school athletes of southeastern Wisconsin from 20010-19.

Olivia Czerwonka, meanwhile, recently wrapped up her freshman season at Valpo and was named the team’s Most Improved Player.