College roundup: Carthage baseball team falls in CCIW Tournament play-in game

The Carthage baseball team's season came to an end Monday with a 12-4 loss to Wheaton in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play-in game at Lee Pfund Stadium in Wheaton, Ill.

The Firebirds finished with a 16-25 record.

The Thunder jumped all over Carthage left-handed starter and Tremper graduate Dante Guarascio, knocking him out of the game with one out in the the bottom of the second inning. Guarascio was charged with eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits. He walked three and struck out one as Wheaton ran up an 8-0 lead through two innings to effectively put the game out of reach.

The Firebirds did show some life, however, as Johnny Belskis blasted a three-run homer in the top of the sixth. Belskis finished with two hits, as did P.T. Boeye, who drove in Carthage's other run. Boeye finished with a .344 batting average in 11 games this season.

Davenport (Mich.) 16, UW-Parkside 1

The Rangers wrapped up their season with a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference defeat Sunday in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Tremper graduate Garrett LaBreche had two hits and scored a run for Parkside, Jared Heinzen had two hits, including a double, and Kurt Mlachnik drove in a run.