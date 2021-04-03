College roundup: Carthage baseball team splits doubleheader with Elmhurst

Opening a three-game weekend College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin series, the Carthage baseball team split a doubleheader on the road against Elmhurst (Ill.) on Friday.
After dropping the first game, 11-4, the Firebirds rebounded for a victory in the second game, 15-1 in seven innings.
The teams were scheduled to conclude their series Saturday afternoon at Augie Schmidt Field. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Carthage then hosts Augustana for a single CCIW game at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The Vikings received 38 votes and were just outside the top 25 in the latest D3baseball.com poll.
In the second game of Friday's doubleheader against Elmhurst, Carthage rapped out 14 hits, led by a huge game from Bryce Prybylinski. The senior first baseman went 4-for-5 with three runs and six RBI, including two homers.
Prybylinski blasted a two-run shot to left-center in the top of the first to give Carthage an early 2-0 lead then cranked a grand slam to right-center in the top of the sixth that made it 11-1.
Bradford graduate Cody Tostrud, meanwhile, went 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI from the leadoff spot, Johnny Belskis finished 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and an RBI, Colton Klein went 2-for-3 with a homer, a double, three runs and two RBI and Ben Levicki finished 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBI.
On the mound, Tremper graduate Dante Guarascio surely appreciated the run support, but he also handled things by himself just fine.
The junior left-hander dominated over 6.2 innings, striking out 12 and allowing an earned run on five hits and three walks. Guarascio improved to 2-1 on the season and has now struck out 28 batters in just 16.2 innings.
Bradford graduate Kyle McKinnon ended the game with a strikeout in the top of the seventh, as Guarascio fell just shy of the complete game after loading the bases with two outs.
In the opener, Elmhurst knocked out Carthage starter Nick Hamilton (1-2) after two innings and took a 9-1 lead after five.
Prybylinski hit a two-run homer to left-center in the top of the eighth for the first of what would be three round-trippers on the day.
Men's lacrosse
Carthage 23, Carroll 3
After two weeks between matches, the Firebirds won big over the Pioneers in a CCIW opener Friday in Waukesha.
Carthage improved to 7-1 overall and surpassed the 20-goal mark for the second time this season after scoring 28 on Feb. 27 against Concordia-Chicago.
Andrew Johnson posted five assists and scored one goal Friday and leads the team with 18 assists and 41 total points. Noah Lindner, meanwhile, scored two goals and added three assists and is one of two members of the team with double-digit goals and assists on the season.
Jack Savini scored four goals to lead the Firebirds in that category, while Williams Clemens scored three.
"We needed to just get back on a field, it's been too long," Carthage coach David Neff said in a news release. "The coaches and players at Carroll are a classy bunch, and despite the challenges that COVID has presented, they are gritting it out this season.
"We got everyone quality minutes and balanced scoring throughout the team."
Women's volleyball
Davenport (Mich.) 3, UW-Parkside 1
The Panthers defeated the Rangers, 20-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-23, on Friday in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference match at the DeSimone Gymnasium on Senior Day for Parkside.
Reese Rossnagel led the Rangers (3-10 overall and GLIAC) with 14 kills, followed by Jazmine Neal with 12. Alysha Brickl led Parkside in assists with 24, Kaylee Kuecker led the team in digs with 24 and Emma Habisch added 15 digs.
Habisch was one of three seniors honored Friday, along with Maleia Ysteboe and Kendall Holmes.
Parkside and Davenport were scheduled to wrap up the spring regular season with another match on Saturday at the DeSimone. That match ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
The GLIAC Tournament is scheduled to begin Friday.
Men's golf
KWC Panther Invitational
Parkside senior Matt Unger fired a 2-over-par 74 on Friday and was tied for third place after the first round of the 12-team tournament in Owensboro, Ky.
The second round, which ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News, was played on Saturday.
Unger was just one shot off the lead, which was shared by Davenport's Noah Bridgeman and Southern Indiana's Peyton Short after each shot a 1-over 73 in the first round.
As a team, the Rangers totaled a 310 and were alone in sixth place, but they were just six strokes off the lead of Southern Indiana, which carded a 304. McKendree (308), Davenport (308), Missouri S&T (309) and Lewis (309) were ahead of Parkside on a bunched-up leaderboard.
Individually for Parkside, in addition to Unger, sophomore Danny Sanicki had a 75 after finishing with a pair of birdies on the back nine, freshman Garrett Olson carded an 80, junior Chase Fisk shot an 81 and sophomore Steven Sanicki had an 82.
Illinois Wesleyan Invitational
Carthage was tied for fifth place in the 20-team tournament after Friday's first round at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal, Ill.
The Firebirds totaled a 22-over 310 going into Saturday's second round, which ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News. Illinois Wesleyan led the field following a 5-under 283.
Carthage's Zachary Shawhan was in a five-way tie for ninth place after carding a 2-over 74 in the first round.