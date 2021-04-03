College roundup: Carthage baseball team splits doubleheader with Elmhurst

On the mound, Tremper graduate Dante Guarascio surely appreciated the run support, but he also handled things by himself just fine.

The junior left-hander dominated over 6.2 innings, striking out 12 and allowing an earned run on five hits and three walks. Guarascio improved to 2-1 on the season and has now struck out 28 batters in just 16.2 innings.

Bradford graduate Kyle McKinnon ended the game with a strikeout in the top of the seventh, as Guarascio fell just shy of the complete game after loading the bases with two outs.

In the opener, Elmhurst knocked out Carthage starter Nick Hamilton (1-2) after two innings and took a 9-1 lead after five.

Prybylinski hit a two-run homer to left-center in the top of the eighth for the first of what would be three round-trippers on the day.

Men's lacrosse

Carthage 23, Carroll 3

After two weeks between matches, the Firebirds won big over the Pioneers in a CCIW opener Friday in Waukesha.

Carthage improved to 7-1 overall and surpassed the 20-goal mark for the second time this season after scoring 28 on Feb. 27 against Concordia-Chicago.