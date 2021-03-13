College roundup: Carthage baseball team splits season-opening doubleheader

The Carthage baseball team opened its 2021 season Saturday afternoon by splitting a non-conference doubleheader with Ripon at Augie Schmidt Field.

Behind a combined two-hitter, the Firebirds won the opener, 5-0, before Ripon's bats woke up for a 12-6 victory in the second game.

The opener was highlighted by Carthage's pitching staff, as right-hander Keith Kutzler, left-hander Nick Hamilton and righty Jacob DeLabio combined for 12 strikeouts and allowed just a pair of singles.

Kutzler and DeLabio are Tremper graduates.

After Kutzler started the game and allowed just one hit and fanned four in two innings, Hamilton came on in relief and worked six splendid innings of scoreless ball to get the win. He gave up one hit and struck out six with one walk.

DeLabio then pitched the top of the ninth, striking out two and walking one to finish the game.

Offensively, Colton Klein Klein finished 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBI and Johnny Belskis was also 3-for-4 with two RBI.

Klein's three-run homer to center in the bottom of the fifth, which came after Bradford graduate Cody Tostrud doubled and Cody Phelps walked, turned a 1-0 Carthage lead into a 4-0 advantage.