College roundup: Carthage baseball team splits season-opening doubleheader

The Carthage baseball team opened its 2021 season Saturday afternoon by splitting a non-conference doubleheader with Ripon at Augie Schmidt Field.
Behind a combined two-hitter, the Firebirds won the opener, 5-0, before Ripon's bats woke up for a 12-6 victory in the second game.
The opener was highlighted by Carthage's pitching staff, as right-hander Keith Kutzler, left-hander Nick Hamilton and righty Jacob DeLabio combined for 12 strikeouts and allowed just a pair of singles.
Kutzler and DeLabio are Tremper graduates.
After Kutzler started the game and allowed just one hit and fanned four in two innings, Hamilton came on in relief and worked six splendid innings of scoreless ball to get the win. He gave up one hit and struck out six with one walk.
DeLabio then pitched the top of the ninth, striking out two and walking one to finish the game.
Offensively, Colton Klein Klein finished 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBI and Johnny Belskis was also 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Klein's three-run homer to center in the bottom of the fifth, which came after Bradford graduate Cody Tostrud doubled and Cody Phelps walked, turned a 1-0 Carthage lead into a 4-0 advantage.
Belskis, who had already doubled in Klein in the bottom of the fourth for a 1-0 lead, drove in Austin Prybylinski with another double later in the fifth to increase the Firebirds' lead to 5-0.
Carthage then grabbed a 4-0 lead after three innings in the second game, as Prybylinski drove in two runs with a single and a groundout, Belskis doubled in a run and Ben Levicki singled in another.
But Ripon jumped on Carthage's reliever trio of Jon Caban, Nic Vitiritti and Danny Yates, scoring 11 runs (10 earned) on 10 hits between the fifth and seventh innings to open up a big lead.
Tremper graduate Dante Guarascio opened the game with two dominant shutout frames, however, fanning all six batters he faced and walking one. Bradford graduate Kyle McKinnon then allowed a run and struck out three in two innings of relief, but Ripon jumped on the Firebirds' staff after that. Caban was credited with the loss.
Prybylinski cranked a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh and finished 2-for-5 with a run and four RBI. Bryce Prybylinski, Levicki and Matt Pratscher also had two hits apiece.
The Firebirds host Elmhurst at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Augie Schmidt Field to open up College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play.
Men's volleyball
Carthage 3, Augustana 0
In a matchup of the top two teams in the CCIW, the first-place Firebirds cruised to a 25-21, 25-15, 25-16 sweep of the second-place Vikings on Saturday in Rock Island, Ill.
Carthage, ranked No. 3 in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll, improved to 11-0 overall and 7-0 in the CCIW and has lost just one set this season. Augustana dropped into a second-place tie with 14th-ranked North Central at 5-2 in CCIW play.
Matt Slivinski led the Firebirds with 14 kills on Saturday, Carter Schmidt had 10 kills and two aces, Parker Connolly and Zach Bulthuis each had four blocks and Gene McNulty racked up 35 assists and seven digs.
"I'm really proud of the way we blocked the ball (Saturday)," Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said in a news release. "Parker Connolly and Zach Bulthuis took on the challenging Augustana middles and did a fantastic job of slowing them down. Their effort and attention to detail was phenomenal."
Women's volleyball
Wayne State 3, UW-Parkside 0
After notching their first victory of the season Friday, the Rangers couldn't finish off the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference sweep on Saturday in Detroit.
The Warriors won by game scores of 25-16, 25-23, 25-16.
Parkside (1-7) was led by eight kills from Jazmine Neal, six kills each from Rachel Hedman and Reese Rossnagel, 17 assists from Alysha Brickl and nine digs from Kaylee Kuecker.
Women's lacrosse
DePauw (Ind.) 15, Carthage 14
The Firebirds dropped a tight non-conference match in their home opener Saturday at Art Keller Field.
Carthage (1-1) outscored DePauw 9-7 in the second half, but it wasn't quite enough to recover from an 8-5 halftime deficit.
Margaux Giacotto led the Firebirds with five goals, Jessie Gibson scored four, Rachel Harris totaled a goal and three assists and Alessandra Almendarez made 18 saves in net.