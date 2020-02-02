College roundup: Carthage men's volleyball team wins two

For the Parkside women, Amanda Johnson placed second in the mile, Rebecca Sennett was fourth in the 5,000, the distance medley relay squad of Taylor Hallam, Becca Jasutis, Sennett and Katherine Sim placed third and Kaila McLaurin was third in the 300 dash.

ONU InviteKumillian Henry Jr. placed second in preliminaries and ninth overall for the Carthage men’s team in the 60-meter dash Saturday in Bourbonnais, Ill.

Cody Canegan and Michael Slantek earned top-10 finishes in the 400 dash, while David Rodgers was fifth in the 200 dash.

In field events, DeMario Levi placed sixth overall in the long jump, Caleb Hays was second in the shot put, Diego Torres finished third in the weight throw and St. Joseph graduate Matthew Ausse claimed fifth in the weight throw.

For the Carthage women, Johnelle Miner (800) and Brittany Lee (200 dash) claimed top-10 finishes, Aubrey Tesch tied for sixth in the high jump, Ashley Hannam was eighth in the triple jump, Sarah Schmidt placed third in the shot put and won the weight throw and Hannah Lizano placed fourth in the weight throw.

Swimming and divingIn non-conference dual action in Holland, Mich., Friday, the Carthage men defeated Hope, 169-110, and the Carthage women defeated Hope, 168-112.