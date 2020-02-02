College roundup: Carthage men's volleyball team wins two

The Carthage men’s volleyball team gained a measure of revenge Saturday.
Closing out a weekend trip to Thousand Oaks, Calif., the Red Men — ranked No. 5 in the latest ACVA NCAA Division III poll — rallied to defeat UC Santa Cruz in a five-set match, 17-25, 23-25, 28-26, 25-15, 15-12.
It was the Banana Slugs who eliminated the Red Men, at Tarble Arena, last April in the NCAA Division III Tournament regionals.
This time Carthage (4-1) prevailed, led by Matt Slivinski’s career-high 28 kills. Braeden Waumans finished two kills shy of his career high with 17, Jacob Allard handed out a career-high 64 assists, Bryce Thomas tallied 10 kills and 12 digs and Kyle Cohan added 11 digs.
On Friday, Carthage swept host California Lutheran in three close sets, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23. Slivinski had 19 kills, Waumans added 10 kills and Allard had 28 assists.
The trip to California followed a five-set loss at MSOE on Wednesday.
“What a week,” Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said in a news release. “The battles we have been through the last three matches will help us immensely for the rest of the season.”
WrestlingUW-Parkside 22,
Lake Erie 16
The Rangers pushed their winning streak to three matches Friday in Painesville, Ohio, with all three victories coming on the road.
Joe Arroyo (125 pounds), sixth-ranked Airk Furseth (133), Pernevlon Sheppard (141), Edgar Heredia (174), Tanner Anthony (184) and Nate Lloyd (285) picked up wins for Parkside.
Furseth won by pin, while Arroyo won by major decision.
“Our team faced a lot of adversity the entire trip and certainly throughout the match,” Parkside coach Corey VanGroll said. “Another great team effort to get the win. Proud of everyone.”
The Rangers compete at the UIndy Duals in Indianapolis on Saturday before the NCAA Division II super regionals on Feb. 29 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Track and fieldMark Shuck Open
Jacob Pigeon won the 400-meter dash for the UW-Parkside men’s team with a time of 49.75 seconds in the two-day event, held Friday and Saturday in Mankato, Minn.
Justin Steward and Jeremy Steward placed second and third, respectively, for the Rangers in the 60 dash, Brock Eves was second in the 5,000 and Zach Kiedrowski placed third in the mile.
The men’s distance relay team of Kiedrowski, Nic Davy, Ramon Romero and Anthony Anderson won their event.
For the Parkside women, Amanda Johnson placed second in the mile, Rebecca Sennett was fourth in the 5,000, the distance medley relay squad of Taylor Hallam, Becca Jasutis, Sennett and Katherine Sim placed third and Kaila McLaurin was third in the 300 dash.
ONU InviteKumillian Henry Jr. placed second in preliminaries and ninth overall for the Carthage men’s team in the 60-meter dash Saturday in Bourbonnais, Ill.
Cody Canegan and Michael Slantek earned top-10 finishes in the 400 dash, while David Rodgers was fifth in the 200 dash.
In field events, DeMario Levi placed sixth overall in the long jump, Caleb Hays was second in the shot put, Diego Torres finished third in the weight throw and St. Joseph graduate Matthew Ausse claimed fifth in the weight throw.
For the Carthage women, Johnelle Miner (800) and Brittany Lee (200 dash) claimed top-10 finishes, Aubrey Tesch tied for sixth in the high jump, Ashley Hannam was eighth in the triple jump, Sarah Schmidt placed third in the shot put and won the weight throw and Hannah Lizano placed fourth in the weight throw.
Swimming and divingIn non-conference dual action in Holland, Mich., Friday, the Carthage men defeated Hope, 169-110, and the Carthage women defeated Hope, 168-112.
For the Red Men, Nick Nevins (100-yard backstroke, 100 butterfly) and Mitchell Mages (100 breaststroke, 100 freestyle) won multiple individual events.
For the Reds, DeAnn Jones (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and Julia Cozzi (1-meter diving, 3-meter diving) won two events.
Men’s tennisCarleton 8, Carthage 1
Carthage 6, St. Thomas 3
The Red Men opened the 2020 portion of their schedule by splitting two matches in Rochester, Minn.
On Sunday, Tremper graduate Daniel Moore (No. 1), Tripp Schulte (No. 2), Zizi Amadike (No. 3) and Matt Krzewinski (No. 6) won at singles for Carthage, while Moore and Andre Antreassian (No. 1) and Amadike and Krzewinski (No. 2) picked up victories in doubles.
On Friday, Amadike and Krzewinski had Carthage’s lone win at No. 2 doubles.
Men’s lacrosseCarthage 16, Hendrix 4
The Red Men opened their season with a non-conference win at Young-Wise Stadium in Conway, Ark.
Noah Lindner led the way with seven goals, which tied for the fourth-most in a single game in program history. Colin Poitras scored four goals and Ryan Foley added two.
Mike Johnson