College roundup: Carthage men's swimmers win CCIW crown

Led by senior Mitchell Mages, the Carthage men's swimming and diving team brought home the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin title Sunday at the RecPlex Aquatic Center in Pleasant Prairie.

Mages, who was named the conference's Most Valuable Swimmer, won the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:00.94, the sixth title he was part of during the weekend.

In addition to the breaststroke title, Mages also finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke (54.86), the 200-yard individual medley (CCIW and Open record time of 1:49.9), and was part of the first-place 200-yard freestyle relay (1:22.89), the 200-medley relay (1:31.34) and the 400-freestyle relay (3:04.76).

Joining Mages on the 400-freestyle relay team were Adam Moskus, Jacob Hardt and Conner Hwang.

Carthage finished with 813.5 points to earn its 11th CCIW title and fifth under head coach Seth Weidmann.

Earning All-CCIW first-team honors for top-three efforts were Michael Bartczyszyn, Paul Busse, Hardt, Hwang, Mages, Moskus, Max Robinson, Christian Snyder, Daniel Staicu and Sam Wallace.

Garrett Shuldes was presented with Carthage's RESPECT award, given annually by each varsity program.

On the women's side, Carthage finished third overall with 590 points.

Leading the Firebirds on the meet's final day were Michelle Gorney, who was third in the 1,650-freestyle (18:09.94); Jordyn Bloode, who was third in the 200-yard backstroke (2:08.06); and Elise Merucci, who was fifth in the 200-butterfly (2:17.95).

Earning All-CCIW honors were Gorney, Bloode, Patricia Banasik, Maria Gutzweiler and Kaycee Siears. Merucci was the program's RESPECT honoree.

Men's volleyball

Carthage 3, Augustana 0

The eighth-ranked Firebirds won their third straight match in three sets Saturday in Rock Island, Ill., with a 25-18, 25-11, 25-18 victory to improve to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the CCIW.

Carthage is now 6-0 all time against Augustana, with each win coming in straight sets.

"This was a big team win for us on the road in CCIW conference play," Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said. "I loved our response in Set 2 after a little slow start in Set 1. Our service pressure was really good all day, and it led to some easy transition points for us."

Leaders included Matt Slivinski (seven kills), Nick Cookingham (24 assists), Peyton Wieter (four aces, six kills, three digs) and Kyle Cohan (11 digs).

Slivinski now has 944 career kills, good for third in program history.

Men's basketball

No. 15 Elmhurst 79, Carthage 66

The visiting Bluejays built an early 9-2 lead Saturday night at Tarble Arena and kept control from there, as Carthage closed its season at 9-16 overall and 2-14 in the CCIW.

Fillip Bulatovic led Carthage with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists, followed by Kyle Kostes with 12 points and seven rebounds, Anthony Bernero with three blocks and Tyler Guest with five rebounds.

The game marked the end of the Carthage careers for seniors Crishawn Cook, Kyle Czerak, Guest and Noah Howard.

Dan Truttschel

