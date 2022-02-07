College roundup: Carthage men's volleyball celebrates title in style

The Carthage men's volleyball team celebrated its 2021 NCAA Division III national championship in style Saturday night.

Playing in front of a packed house at Tarble Arena, the Firebirds, ranked ninth, defeated visiting UC Santa Cruz, 25-20, 25-21, 26-28, 25-19 to improve to 3-3 overall.

For Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer, the atmosphere went a long way in helping his team to the win.

"Thank you to all the fans, students, parents, alumni, faculty and staff who came out," he said. "This place is special. Tarble was rocking (Saturday night), and I love every minute of being here."

Santa Cruz pulled within four points in the opening set, but Drew Jansen, who had a season-best 12 kills, ended the threat with a kill to give the Firebirds the victory.

In the second set, the Banana Slugs opened with a 5-3 lead, but the hard-fought set eventually moved to even at 20-20 before an ace by Matt Slivinski (13 kills, five aces, three blocks), a kill by Carthage's Peyton Wieter and a Santa Cruz attack error gave the Firebirds the four-point win.

Santa Cruz notched its only set win of the night in the third, as it built a 20-15 lead before a Slivinski kill cut the deficit to two at 24-22. The Banana Slugs earned the win with a kill on set point.

Carthage closed out the match with a win in the fourth set, as Slivinski recorded a block on match point.

"(I'm) incredibly proud of the way we responded after a tough loss in the third set," Kieckhefer said. "David Markes was once again unbelievable offensively and has been a massive spark to our team. Kyle Cohan's defensive performance was inspiring and led us to victory with his effort. He has gotten so much better in that phase of the game, and it's impressive to watch.

"Drew Jansen had a great night for us in the second start of his career, and I'm proud of the way he battled all night."

Other statistical leaders for Carthage were Ryan Cholewinski (season-best 10 kills) and Gene McNulty (46 assists).

The win Saturday came on the heels of a 25-10, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21 nonconference win Thursday over visiting Aurora (Ill.).

Leaders included Slivinski (12 kills, four aces, four blocks), Markes (eight kills), Wieter (seven kills), Cholewinski (three blocks) and McNulty (30 assists).

Women's basketball

Illinois Wesleyan 58, Carthage 52

The visiting Firebirds rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit, but couldn't quite get over the hump in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin setback Saturday night.

Carthage fell to 10-11 overall and 5-8 in conference play.

The Firebirds used an 11-0 run, including a basket by Tremper graduate Kelsey Coshun to open the fourth quarter that knotted things at 44-44 with a little more than five minutes left, but couldn't get any closer.

"We have got to quit putting ourselves in bad positions, which we did to start (the game), and we gave them an advantage to where we end up chasing them the whole game," Carthage coach Tim Bernero said. "We tried to adjust in the second half, but made a couple of mistakes at the wrong time."

Addison Ebeling led the Firebirds with a career-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers, to go with five rebounds and two steals. Coshun added 10 points for Carthage, her second straight game with double-digit points.

Men's basketball

Illinois Wesleyan 66, Carthage 57

A 14-point second-half deficit was trimmed to five with just less than 13 minutes left Saturday night, but the visiting Firebirds couldn't get any closer and fell to 9-12 overall and 2-10 in conference play.

Carthage's AJ Johnson knocked down a jumper, followed by two free throws by Nemi Ostojic, but Wesleyan, ranked 10th in Division III, rebuilt the lead to 18 and pulled away from there.

Fillip Bulatovic led Carthage with 12 points and nine rebounds, followed by Crishawn Cook with 10 points and six rebounds. Ostoljic added six rebounds in the loss.

"We battled and competed for 40 minutes, unfortunately, we had too many stretches on offense where we didn't get into our sets," Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said. "The second half was much better when we were able to attack them downhill to the rim and get to the free-throw line."

Dan Truttschel

