College roundup: Carthage men's volleyball garners national honors

The national honors began rolling in Monday for the Carthage men's volleyball team.

And with the top seed in the NCAA Division III Tournament that starts Wednesday already in hand, that really shouldn't come as any big surprise.

The Firebirds, who will play in the second round Thursday in Salem, Va., landed three players on the first team and a fourth on honorable mention, according to voting results released by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Named to the 18th annual All-American Teams were sophomore Zach Bulthuis, freshman Gene McNulty and senior Matt Slivinski, while sophomore Carter Schmidt was voted honorable mention.

Slivinski, a native of Willow Springs, Ill., now is a three-time All-American selection. Last week, he was named the AVCA West Regional Player of the Year.

The two-time College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Year has totaled 205 kills, 29 service aces and 20 blocks in his final campaign and also led the conference in aces and points per set.

Both Bulthuis and McNulty are on the All-American list for the first time.