College roundup: Carthage men's volleyball garners national honors

The national honors began rolling in Monday for the Carthage men's volleyball team.
And with the top seed in the NCAA Division III Tournament that starts Wednesday already in hand, that really shouldn't come as any big surprise.
The Firebirds, who will play in the second round Thursday in Salem, Va., landed three players on the first team and a fourth on honorable mention, according to voting results released by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Named to the 18th annual All-American Teams were sophomore Zach Bulthuis, freshman Gene McNulty and senior Matt Slivinski, while sophomore Carter Schmidt was voted honorable mention.
Slivinski, a native of Willow Springs, Ill., now is a three-time All-American selection. Last week, he was named the AVCA West Regional Player of the Year.
The two-time College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Year has totaled 205 kills, 29 service aces and 20 blocks in his final campaign and also led the conference in aces and points per set.
Both Bulthuis and McNulty are on the All-American list for the first time.
Bulthuis, who hails from Tinley Park, Ill., was named last week to the AVCA All-West Region Team and also was voted the CCIW Defensive Player of the Year. He tallied 114 kills, led the team in blocks with 47, was first in hitting percentage at .426, second in the conference in blocks per set and ninth in the country with a .426 hitting percentage.
McNulty, who was the AVCA West Region Newcomer of the Year this season and a two-time CCIW Setter of the Week. The Oak Lawn, Ill., native led the conference in assists per set at 11.13, which also ranked him second in Division III.
The Firebirds' final selection, Schmidt, who also was an All-West Region selection, tallied 134 kills, a .317 hitting percentage, 24 service aces and 20 total blocks.
Carthage, which finished the regular season at 20-0, will play the winner of Messiah (16-2) and Fontbonne (19-2) in a national quarterfinal match Thursday at the Salem Civic Center. The Firebirds are the top-seeded team in the 12-team field.
The two semifinal matches are set for Friday, with the national title tilt scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m.
Poitras earns honor
Carthage senior Colin Poitras was named the CCIW Men's Lacrosse Player of the Week on Monday.
Poitras, from Winnipeg, Manitoba, had a team-high four goals, three ground balls and a caused turnover to help the Firebirds to a 14-7 win over Elmhurst on April 14.
The honor is the second this season for Poitras. Teammates Andrew Johnson and Noah Lindner also have earned that recognition.
Softball
UW-Parkside 4, Wayne State 3
Wayne State 5, UW-Parkside 4
For the fifth straight time, the UW-Parkside softball team earned a doubleheader split Sunday with a 4-3 win over Wayne State, but a 5-4 loss in the nightcap.
Parkside now is 12-20 overall and 8-12 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Home runs by the Rangers' Alyssa Laxson in the third inning and Megan Aliverti in the fourth tied the opening game at 2-2 before Cassie Rutledge led off the sixth inning with a solo home run to put Parkside in front.
Later in the sixth inning, Allison Hausl hit a two-run homer, but she was ruled out because she took her helmet off before she crossed home plate.
Wayne State pulled within one run in the seventh, but Parkside's Kiley Ackey ended the rally to earn her second save of the season. Hausl won for the third straight outing to improve to 6-5, as she allowed two runs on four hits in six innings of work.
Parkside tried to rally in the nightcap, as Morgan Moore (two hits, double, RBI) doubled home two runs, but the Rangers stranded the tying run on base in the seventh inning. Other offensive leaders were Taylor Delgado (two hits) and Aliverti (two hits, double, RBI).
Baseball
Wayne State 8, UW-Parkside 1
The season's first victory continues to elude the UW-Parkside baseball team.
Playing the fourth game of the weekend at Wayne State in Detroit, the Rangers pushed just one run across the plate in an 8-1 loss Sunday to fall to 0-15 and 0-8 in conference play.
Nicholas Eisenmenger accounted for the lone tally with an RBI double that drove home Austin Emanuel. Carlos Arteaga led the Rangers with two hits. Starting pitcher Aaron Cusimano took the loss, as he allowed four hits and two earned runs in 5-1/3 innings.
Women's soccer
Northern Michigan 3, UW-Parkside 2
The Rangers tied Sunday's match in Marquette, Mich., at 2-2, but the hosts scored in the 55th minute to prevent Parkside from securing its first win of the spring.
Recording goals for Parkside (0-6-2, 0-4-2) were Suly Perez, followed by the game-tying score by Myah Strokosch. Sophomore goalie Izzy Guyer had 10 saves for the Rangers in the loss.