College roundup: Carthage men's volleyball team still undefeated, ranked No. 3

The Carthage men's volleyball team moved up a spot to No. 3 in the third week of the NCAA Division III coaches poll, and the Firebirds quickly backed up their new ranking with a three-set victory on Wednesday.
In a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin match against North Park at Tarble Arena, the Firebirds cruised to a 25-17, 25-7, 25-14 sweep to improve to 10-0 overall and 6-0 in the CCIW. Carthage has lost just one set all season.
Thomas Bryce led the Firebirds in Wednesday's match with 10 kills, while Matt Slivinski totaled eight kills, three aces and four digs. Zach Bulthuis had seven kills and eight blocks, Carter Schmidt tallied five blocks and two aces, Parker Connolly added five blocks, Gene McNulty handed out 22 assists and Kyle Cohan notched seven digs.
The Firebirds finished with a hitting percentage of .362, marking the seventh match this season they've hit over .350.
"We ran the game plan pretty well," Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said in a post-match interview on WLIP-AM 1050. "We wanted to get the middles — specifically Parker, and then Bryce — involved.
"... We knew Bryce was going to be so open. They kind of pinched to the center of the court, trying to take the middle away from us, so we wanted to set Bryce a lot, and that was kind of what happened early. ... What a special night for Bryce Thomas. He's such a great leader for us and always engaged."
Carthage now has two straight CCIW matches on the road, Saturday at 2 p.m. against Augustana in Rock Island, Ill., and Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Loras in Dubuque, Iowa.
Augustana is a game behind Carthage in the conference standings at 5-1.
"We've got to take care of Augustana, which is second in the conference," Kieckhefer said. "It's going to be an incredible match. We're really, really hyper-focused on them and getting a win against them."
Women's basketball
Carthage 77, Lake Forest (Ill.) 51
The Firebirds officially concluded their season on Wednesday with a non-conference road win in Lake Forest.
Carthage was already eliminated from postseason play with a quarterfinal loss in the CCIW Tournament, but the Firebirds grabbed a final victory to finish with a 4-10 record.
After starting the season 0-7, the young Firebirds finished 4-3, with the three losses by a total of 10 points.
"To say this was an interesting season would certainly be an understatement, but I'm proud of our kids and how they handled everything along the way," Carthage coach Tim Bernero said in a news release. "We said in the beginning of the year that just getting a chance to play games was a win. This group learned some lessons on playing at this level and grew from them.
"Over the second half of the season, we could argue that (but) for a couple of possessions in three games, we could have had a seven-game winning streak. There's plenty of room for this group to grow, and we have a positive feeling from the end of the year to jump off from going into next season."
Senior guard Amanda Larson closed her college career Wednesday with a great all-around performance, totaling 10 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Junior forward and Tremper graduate Kelsey Coshun, meanwhile, led a balanced Carthage attack with 12 points, freshman guard Margueret Spear had 11 points and five rebounds, freshman guard Lauren Knight totaled nine points and five boards and freshman guard Addison Ebeling and sophomore guard Ayanna Ester — also a Tremper graduate — added nine points apiece.
Women's volleyball
Elmhurst (Ill.) 3, Carthage 2
The Firebirds continued their spring season with a tough five-set CCIW loss to the Bluejays in Elmhurst, Ill., on Tuesday.
Carthage, which opened the season ranked No. 1 in the NCAA Division III coaches poll after reaching the national semifinals in 2019, was ranked No. 7 in this week's poll. The Firebirds are 2-1 overall and in the CCIW.
Tuesday's match was tight, but Elmhurst — ranked No. 8 — prevailed to win by scores of 25-22, 27-25, 19-25, 22-25, 15-10.
"We got off to a slow start in this match," Carthage coach Leanne Ulmer said in a news release. "Elmhurst is an experienced and very scrappy defensive team. We switched the lineup a bit to get a bigger block and more offense, and that helped.
"We got it to a fifth set after losing the first two but had a bad passing run then missed serves at the end, and it's tough to win that way."
Haley Horner tallied 16 kills on the day to lead Carthage, Molly Skoda added 11 and Nicole Acton registered nine and also had a career-high eight blocks. Jordyn Barrette, a Tremper graduate, had 23 assists for the second straight match, Jenna Millen had 20 assists and Megan Dawrant notched a team-high 19 digs.
Carthage has another big CCIW match at fourth-ranked Millikin in Decatur, Ill., at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Men's lacrosse
Carthage 12, Milwaukee School of Engineering 6
After trailing 4-1 through one quarter, the Firebirds stormed back for a non-conference win at Viets Field in Milwaukee on Wednesday to improve to 4-0.
Andrew Johnson scored four goals to lead Carthage, Colin Poitras scored three and Alec Gern added two.
Johnson and Poitras are now tied for the team lead with 14 goals in just four games.
Liam O'Connor, meanwhile, caused three turnovers to move up to seventh in program history with 71 for his career.
Women's soccer
UW-Parkside was picked to finish eighth in the 10-team Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, according to the preseason coaches poll, which was released Wednesday.
Grand Valley State was picked to win the conference.
The Rangers are playing a spring season after the fall season was postponed and open up at home against Ferris State on March 19 at Wood Road Field.
Parkside, which went 7-11-1 in 2019, is highlighted this season by an 11-player freshman class and is coached by Brittany Nikolic, who will be in her sixth season at the helm.