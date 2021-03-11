College roundup: Carthage men's volleyball team still undefeated, ranked No. 3

The Carthage men's volleyball team moved up a spot to No. 3 in the third week of the NCAA Division III coaches poll, and the Firebirds quickly backed up their new ranking with a three-set victory on Wednesday.

In a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin match against North Park at Tarble Arena, the Firebirds cruised to a 25-17, 25-7, 25-14 sweep to improve to 10-0 overall and 6-0 in the CCIW. Carthage has lost just one set all season.

Thomas Bryce led the Firebirds in Wednesday's match with 10 kills, while Matt Slivinski totaled eight kills, three aces and four digs. Zach Bulthuis had seven kills and eight blocks, Carter Schmidt tallied five blocks and two aces, Parker Connolly added five blocks, Gene McNulty handed out 22 assists and Kyle Cohan notched seven digs.

The Firebirds finished with a hitting percentage of .362, marking the seventh match this season they've hit over .350.

"We ran the game plan pretty well," Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said in a post-match interview on WLIP-AM 1050. "We wanted to get the middles — specifically Parker, and then Bryce — involved.