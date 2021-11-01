College roundup: Carthage runners third, eighth at CCIW Meet

The Carthage men's cross country team finished third, while the women were eighth at Saturday's College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Championship in Warrenville, Ill.
Three Carthage men and one woman earned All-CCIW honors.
Pacing the Carthage men were freshman Craig Hundley, sixth in 25:15.3 to land on the first team, followed by Ethan Walker, 15th in 25:52.3 and Joseph Boreczky, 20th in 26:08.3, to earn second-team slots.
Amy Mayhill was 13th for the Carthage women in 23:06.1 to earn second-team recognition.
Finishing behind the top three for the Carthage men were Micah Anderson, 23rd (26:24.2), and Cameron Fischer, who was 29th in 26:40.3.
"Individually, we had a lot of great efforts out there (Saturday)," Carthage men's coach Josh Henry said. "But the trio of all-conference guys really came through big for us."
North Central won the men's title with 18 points, followed by Augustana with 75, Carthage with 86 and Millikin with 86 and Carroll with 136.
Finishing behind Mayhill for the Carthage women were Katelyn Smith, 46th (24:32); Claire Guenther, 49th (24:42.1); Laura Sanders, 54th (24:52.8); and Malena Chiodi, 55th (24:54.3).
"Amy had an amazing race (Saturday) and ran her lifetime best by over a minute," Carthage women's coach Steph Domin said. "She stepped up and competed. Our team place was not what we wanted. We are a better team than (Saturday's) showing and hope to redeem ourselves in two weeks at regionals."
Carthage tallied 200 points in the team standings. Elmhurst was first with 30 points, followed by Wheaton with 75 and North Central with 92.
Women's volleyball
Stevens Point Triangular
The Carthage women fell to 19-12 overall with a 28-30, 18-25, 19-25 loss to UW-La Crosse in the first of two matches Saturday, followed by a 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 23-25, 13-25 setback to UW-Stevens Point.
Leaders for the Firebirds included Molly Skoda (23 kills), Nicole Acton (seven blocks), Aubree Bucheger (30 digs), Kathryn Shuty (22 assists) and Liv Carel (16 kills).
"(We) got off to a slow start (against La Crosse)," Carthage coach Leann Ulmer said. "Against Stevens Point, we really battled and did a much better job on offense."
Carthage received the No. 2 seed in the upcoming CCIW Tournament and hosts the winner of North Park/Elmhurst in the first round Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Saginaw Valley State 3, UW-Parkside 2
The Rangers dropped a 25-23, 21-25, 15-25, 26-24, 11-15 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matchup Sunday afternoon to the visiting Cardinals.
Leading Parkside (8-15, 4-7) were Reese Rossnagel (11 kills), Jazmine Neal (10 kills), Lexi Packard (nine kills), Lindsay Krznarich (six blocks), Alysha Brickl (24 assists) and Maddy Dokken (29 digs).
Men's soccer
UW-Parkside 3, St. Cloud State 0
The host Rangers celebrated Senior Day in style Sunday to improve to 12-3-2 overall and 9-3-1 in the GLIAC.
Scoring goals for Parkside were Max Ludwig in the 16th minute, Dejan Rokvic off an assist by Osvaldo Sanchez Arellano in the 45th minute and Rade Novakovich two minutes later off a Ludwig assist.
The goal was Novakovich's 19th this season, while Ludwig now has seven goals and 12 assists, Rokvic had his fifth goal, and Sanchez Arellano notched his third assist.
Parkside goalie Aleandre Durand was credited with one save.
Women's soccer
Northwood 3, Parkside 1
The visiting Rangers fell to 3-11-2 and 1-7-1 in the GLIAC with the loss Sunday.
Parkside's lone goal came in the 85th minute, as Myah Strokosch scored off an assist by Alexis Bolger.
Goalie Mia Guyton recorded five saves on 10 Northwood shots.
Swimming and diving
The Carthage men's and women's teams opened their dual meet schedule Saturday with a victory over Lake Forest.
Carthage's men posted a 156-106 win, while the women defeated Lake Forest, 191-109.
Winning individual events for the men were Paul Busse in the 200-individual medley, Ben Keller in the 100-backstroke and Mitchell Mages in the 100-breaststroke.
Also finishing first were the 200-medley relay team of Keller, Mages, Conner Hwang and Adam Moskus, along with the 200-medley team of Michael Bartczyszyn, Garrett Shuldes, Logan Dales and Matt Jonovsky.
Jordyn Bloode led the women with first-place efforts in the 1,000-freestyle and the 200-backstroke. Other individual winners were Allison Vassilakos in the 200- and 500-freestyle, Grace Norman in the 100-breaststroke and Maria Gutzweiler and Izzy Bertaud, who tied for first in the 50-freestyle.
The 200-medley relay team of Gutzweiler, Grace Norman, Elise Merucci and Bertaud was first, as was the 200-fresestyle team of Vassilakos, Bloode, Jordyn Kaplan and Signe Hauck.
Dan Truttschel