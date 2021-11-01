College roundup: Carthage runners third, eighth at CCIW Meet

The Carthage men's cross country team finished third, while the women were eighth at Saturday's College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Championship in Warrenville, Ill.

Three Carthage men and one woman earned All-CCIW honors.

Pacing the Carthage men were freshman Craig Hundley, sixth in 25:15.3 to land on the first team, followed by Ethan Walker, 15th in 25:52.3 and Joseph Boreczky, 20th in 26:08.3, to earn second-team slots.

Amy Mayhill was 13th for the Carthage women in 23:06.1 to earn second-team recognition.

Finishing behind the top three for the Carthage men were Micah Anderson, 23rd (26:24.2), and Cameron Fischer, who was 29th in 26:40.3.

"Individually, we had a lot of great efforts out there (Saturday)," Carthage men's coach Josh Henry said. "But the trio of all-conference guys really came through big for us."

North Central won the men's title with 18 points, followed by Augustana with 75, Carthage with 86 and Millikin with 86 and Carroll with 136.

Finishing behind Mayhill for the Carthage women were Katelyn Smith, 46th (24:32); Claire Guenther, 49th (24:42.1); Laura Sanders, 54th (24:52.8); and Malena Chiodi, 55th (24:54.3).