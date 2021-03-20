College roundup: Carthage softball team drops doubleheader to open season

The Carthage softball team is finally back on the field.

Now the Firebirds have to clean things up a bit.

Playing its first games since last season was halted abruptly just 12 games in, Carthage dropped a doubleheader to Milwaukee School of Engineering, 7-6 in eight innings and 2-0, on Friday in Milwaukee.

Coming off an appearance in the NCAA Division III super regionals for the first time in program history in 2019, the Firebirds were ranked No. 18 in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll. But MOSE was ranked No. 16, and Carthage issued seven walks, committed two errors and struggled to come up with clutch hits in Friday's sweep.

"We have to clean up our defense and be more consistent at the plate," Carthage coach Amy Gillmore said in a news release. "It was good to finally start our season."

In the opener, Carthage jumped out to a 3-0 lead via RBI singles from Makenzie Miller and Bradford graduate Ellie Bernero in the top of the fourth and an RBI double from Donna Stevens in the top of the fifth.

But MSOE touched up Carthage ace Stefanie Guercio for five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead.