College roundup: Carthage softball team drops doubleheader to open season

The Carthage softball team is finally back on the field.
Now the Firebirds have to clean things up a bit.
Playing its first games since last season was halted abruptly just 12 games in, Carthage dropped a doubleheader to Milwaukee School of Engineering, 7-6 in eight innings and 2-0, on Friday in Milwaukee.
Coming off an appearance in the NCAA Division III super regionals for the first time in program history in 2019, the Firebirds were ranked No. 18 in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll. But MOSE was ranked No. 16, and Carthage issued seven walks, committed two errors and struggled to come up with clutch hits in Friday's sweep.
"We have to clean up our defense and be more consistent at the plate," Carthage coach Amy Gillmore said in a news release. "It was good to finally start our season."
In the opener, Carthage jumped out to a 3-0 lead via RBI singles from Makenzie Miller and Bradford graduate Ellie Bernero in the top of the fourth and an RBI double from Donna Stevens in the top of the fifth.
But MSOE touched up Carthage ace Stefanie Guercio for five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead.
The Firebirds rallied, however, with three runs in the top of the seventh, as Stevens drove in Regan Goluch with a single, Bella Spittler scored on a wild pitch and Miller drove in Stevens with a base hit to center for a 6-5 lead.
But a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh tied the score, then MSOE walked it off in the bottom of the eighth on a single with the bases loaded and one out.
Guercio allowed seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in her 7.1 innings of work. She moved into fourth on Carthage's all-time strikeouts list.
Stevens finished 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI and Miller went 3-for-4 with two RBI.
In the second game, MSOE scored two runs in the bottom of the first. That was more than enough, as MSOE's Lorrin Pondo shut out the Firebirds, striking out 10 on no walks and four hits.
Bernero took the tough-luck loss for Carthage, as she allowed two runs (both earned) on seven hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in six innings.
Carthage is next scheduled to play a non-conference doubleheader at Benedictine in Lisle, Ill., on Tuesday.
Women's soccer
Ferris State 1, UW-Parkside 0
In its first match in 495 days, the Rangers dropped a tight Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference contest to the Bulldogs on Friday at Bradford Stadium.
The Bulldogs scored in the 10th minute for the match's lone goal and kept the pressure on, but Parkside goalie Izzy Guyer kept the score 1-0. Guyer finished with 10 saves, the second-most of her career.
The Rangers had a great chance to tie it in the 54th minute when Alexis Baker got behind Ferris State's defense, but her attempt was deterred enough by the keeper and sailed wide.
"It wasn't the result we wanted, but it felt great to be playing again," Parkside coach Brittany Nikolic said in a news release. "We improved as the game went on and are still learning a lot about ourselves every day.
"I'm proud of the effort and fight we showed, and that will help us through the season."
Parkside was scheduled to continue its spring season with a GLIAC match on Sunday afternoon against Northwood at Bradford Stadium.
Women's volleyball
UW-Parkside 3, Purdue Northwest 1
After dropping the first set, the Rangers stormed back for a 21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 victory in a GLIAC match Friday at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
Parkside (2-7) finished with a season-high .265 hitting percentage, led by Hallie McGuire's 15 kills. She had just one attack error.
Reese Rossnagel, meanwhile, had 14 kills, her second-highest mark of the season. Lexi Packard led the Rangers with six blocks, Alysha Brickl had 29 assists and four aces and Kaylee Kuecker had a team-high 23 digs.
"Great win (Friday) night," Parkside coach Leigh Barea said via the Parkside athletics Twitter feed. "It was especially great to have fans back in the stands. We had to settle down a little bit after set one.
"... Once we did that, (we) collectively probably played some of our best volleyball we have on the year."
Parkside was scheduled to play Northwest Purdue again on Saturday, this time in Hammond, Ind. That match ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Women's tennis
Millikin 6, Carthage 3
The Firebirds dropped their first College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin match of the season Friday at Life Sport Athletic Club in Racine.
Carthage got wins from Sam Ramsey at No. 1 singles, Sierra Sonnemaker at No. 3 singles and the team of Ramsey and Rachel Anderson at No. 1 doubles.