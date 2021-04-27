College roundup: Carthage softball team records pair of shutouts in DH sweep

The Carthage softball team notched twin shutouts Monday in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin doubleheader against Augustana at Carthage, winning the first game 8-0 and the second game 5-0.
The Firebirds improved to 15-13 overall and 13-11 in the CCIW with four regular-season games left, all against Carroll. The teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader Tuesday at Carthage, which ended too late to the included in Wednesday's edition of the News, before another doubleheader Friday in Waukesha.
In Monday's opener, Carthage starter Stefanie Guercio spun a two-hit shutout, walking one and striking out eight through five innings, when the game was called due to the mercy rule.
Central graduate Rylee Johnson got the scoring started with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first, then Makenzie Miller singled in two more in the third. The Firebirds plated four more to end the game in the fifth, as Izzy Hernandez doubled in a run, Guercio — who also went 3-for-3 at the plate — singled in a another and Courtney Polanski ripped a two-run triple.
Carthage, playing as the visiting team, got right to work in the second game, as Hernandez had an RBI single, Miller hit a two-run double and Maddie Conway added a run-scoring single in a four-run first.
Bradford graduate Ellie Bernero started in the circle, allowing just one hit with no walks and six strikeouts in four innings to get the win. Becca Mentzer then worked three innings of one-hit ball with no walks and four strikeouts.
Baseball
Augustana 12, Carthage 4
The Firebirds' losing streak reached seven games Monday with a setback against the Vikings in a CCIW matchup at Augie Schmidt Field.
Augustana swept the three-game series after winning both games of a doubleheader on Saturday in Rock Island, Ill.
The Firebirds, who have lost eight of nine, dropped to 11-15 overall and 6-13 in the CCIW and face Concordia-Wisconsin in a non-conference game Wednesday in Mequon.
In Monday's game, Carthage leadoff hitter and Bradford graduate Cody Tostrud had a hit and an RBI and has now recorded a hit in 23 of Carthage's 26 games this season. Freshman Jake Cinelli, meanwhile, went 3-for-4 to run his hitting streak to 10 games and Cody Phelps finished 2-for-2 with a homer, two runs and two RBI.
Carthage starter Nic Vitiritti was knocked out after recording just two outs, as Augustana scored four runs in the top of the first inning and added another run in each inning through the sixth.
Men's lacrosse
North Central 10, Carthage 8
The Firebirds put together a late rally with four goals in the fourth quarter, but a 6-1 first-quarter deficit was too much to overcome Monday in a CCIW loss in Naperville, Ill.
Brad Dodds and Colin Poitras each scored a pair of goals for Carthage, while Noah Lindner, Andrew Johnson, Connor Smith and Michael Stell scored one apiece.
With 13 saves, meanwhile, Sam Kotonas moved into third place in Carthage program history with 190 career saves.
The Firebirds dropped to 9-3 overall and 3-2 in the CCIW and host the University of Dubuque in the regular-season finale 7 p.m. Friday at Art Keller Field.
Women's tennis
Carthage junior Sam Ramsey was named to the six-player first team when the All-CCIW teams were announced Tuesday.
A New Berlin native who attended New Berlin Eisenhower for high school, Ramsey was 5-5 at No. 1 singles and 6-4 at No. 1 doubled, teaming with junior Rachel Anderson, for the Firebirds entering Tuesday's CCIW Tournament matchup against Augustana in Rock Island, Ill.
The CCIW Championships continue Friday and Saturday at Carthage's Smeds Tennis Center.
Women's lacrosse
Carthage sophomore goalkeeper Alessandra Almendarez on Monday was named the CCIW Defensive Player of the Week.
Almendarez, a native of Chicago, totaled 11 saves on a .500 save percentage and eight ground balls in the Firebirds' 23-11 win over North Central on April 19.
The win secured the No. 4 seed for Carthage in the CCIW Tournament, its first appearance since 2018. The Firebirds face the top-seeded University of Chicago at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Stagg Field Complex in Chicago.