College roundup: Carthage softball team records pair of shutouts in DH sweep

The Carthage softball team notched twin shutouts Monday in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin doubleheader against Augustana at Carthage, winning the first game 8-0 and the second game 5-0.

The Firebirds improved to 15-13 overall and 13-11 in the CCIW with four regular-season games left, all against Carroll. The teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader Tuesday at Carthage, which ended too late to the included in Wednesday's edition of the News, before another doubleheader Friday in Waukesha.

In Monday's opener, Carthage starter Stefanie Guercio spun a two-hit shutout, walking one and striking out eight through five innings, when the game was called due to the mercy rule.

Central graduate Rylee Johnson got the scoring started with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first, then Makenzie Miller singled in two more in the third. The Firebirds plated four more to end the game in the fifth, as Izzy Hernandez doubled in a run, Guercio — who also went 3-for-3 at the plate — singled in a another and Courtney Polanski ripped a two-run triple.

Carthage, playing as the visiting team, got right to work in the second game, as Hernandez had an RBI single, Miller hit a two-run double and Maddie Conway added a run-scoring single in a four-run first.