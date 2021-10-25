College roundup: Early scoring blitz too much for Firebirds

The Wheaton College football team scored the very first time it touched the ball Saturday and never let up.

And by the time visiting Carthage knew what had hit it, the Firebirds trailed 31-0, a deficit they couldn't overcome in a 69-20 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin setback to the sixth-ranked Thunder.

The loss dropped Carthage to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in conference play, while Wheaton improved to 6-1 and 5-1.

Carthage scored twice in the second quarter and added a third touchdown in the fourth.

The Firebirds got on the board early in the second on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Lowe to Sylvere Campbell, followed by a 12-yard pass from Lowe to Eddie Ell III.

Carthage's Raphael Bendo connected on a 41-yard touchdown pass to Campbell midway through the fourth quarter to close out the scoring.

Lowe completed 24-of-38 passing attempts for 203 yards, while Campbell led the receiving corps with nine catches for 126 yards. Jordan Wiles had seven catches for 72 yards. Lowe has now thrown for more than 200 yards five times this year.

Chris DeVito led the defensive effort with nine tackles. Jalen Dennis had his third interception of the season.