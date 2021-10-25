College roundup: Early scoring blitz too much for Firebirds

The Wheaton College football team scored the very first time it touched the ball Saturday and never let up.
And by the time visiting Carthage knew what had hit it, the Firebirds trailed 31-0, a deficit they couldn't overcome in a 69-20 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin setback to the sixth-ranked Thunder.
The loss dropped Carthage to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in conference play, while Wheaton improved to 6-1 and 5-1.
Carthage scored twice in the second quarter and added a third touchdown in the fourth.
The Firebirds got on the board early in the second on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Lowe to Sylvere Campbell, followed by a 12-yard pass from Lowe to Eddie Ell III.
Carthage's Raphael Bendo connected on a 41-yard touchdown pass to Campbell midway through the fourth quarter to close out the scoring.
Lowe completed 24-of-38 passing attempts for 203 yards, while Campbell led the receiving corps with nine catches for 126 yards. Jordan Wiles had seven catches for 72 yards. Lowe has now thrown for more than 200 yards five times this year.
Chris DeVito led the defensive effort with nine tackles. Jalen Dennis had his third interception of the season.
Carthage returns to action Saturday when it hosts Augustana at 1 p.m.
Swimming and diving
Augsburg Invitational
The Carthage men, ranked ninth in the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Central Region, finished second, while the women were third, Sunday in Minneapolis.
Adam Moskus won the 50- and 200-yard freestyle, while Mitchell Mages was first in the 100-butterfly and 100-breaststroke to lead the Firebirds. The other first-place effort came from the 200-yard medley team of Conner Hwang, Mages, Jacob Hardt and Moskus.
Carthage tallied 384.5 point, behind only St. John's, which won the team title with 455 points.
On the women's side, Carthage picked up four individual first-place finishes and one relay title.
Placing first were Jordyn Bloode in the 1,000-freestyle, Signe Hauck in the 100-freestyle, Abigail Barnes in the 200-backstroke, Allison Vassilakos in the 500-freestyle and the 200-freestyle relay team of Izzy Bertaud, Hauck, Elise Merucci and Maria Gutzweiler.
Carthage finished with 450 points. Carleton College was first with 494.
Cross country
GLIAC Championships
The UW-Parkside women finished sixth, while the men were seventh, Saturday in University Center, Mich.
Redshirt-freshman Katja Bauerle and sophomore Uriah Aili each finished 17th for the women and men, respectively, to earned All-GLIAC second-team honors.
Bauerle posted a time of 23:22.2, while Aili finished in 26:14.7.
Grand Valley State swept the team title, as the women had 15 points and the men had 25. The Parkside women tallied 172 team points, while the men had 192.
Dan Truttschel