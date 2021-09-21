College roundup: Eloyza's OT goal lifts Carthage men's soccer team to win over MSOE

Senior midfielder Danny Eloyza converted a penalty kick in the 92nd minute to give the Carthage men's soccer team a thrilling 1-0 overtime victory over Milwaukee School of Engineering in a non-conference match Saturday night at Art Keller Field.
The Firebirds, ranked No. 22 in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III poll, improved to 5-1-1 going into Wednesday's non-conference match at Lake Forest (Ill.)
MSOE nearly scored early in the match but was called offsides, then Carthage goalie Christian Lekki kept the match scoreless by saving a free kick in the second half. The Firebirds nearly scored with under three minutes left in regulation, but they were called offsides. Finally, Eloyza broke the scoreless tie after Carthage drew a foul in the box.
Carthage outshot MSOE, 15-12, and Lekki made four saves.
"Credit to MSOE, they played well above their stat line and past performances, and they are going to win that league," Carthage coach Steve Domin said. "I think it is a sign of a good team to play poorly and still get a good result."
Women's volleyball
Loras Tournament
After dropping four consecutive matches going into the weekend, Carthage posted a solid 3-1 record on Friday and Saturday in Dubuque, Iowa.
The Firebirds, ranked No. 15 in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll, swept St. Olaf (Minn.) and defeated Grinnell (Iowa) in four sets on Friday, then they swept St. Scholastica (Minn.) on Saturday before falling in five sets to the University of Dubuque later Saturday to close out the weekend.
Carthage will now go into Wednesday night's College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin match against Augustana in Rock Island, Ill., at 9-5 overall and 0-1 in the CCIW.
"We did some really good things this weekend," Carthage coach Leanne Ulmer said. "Our energy level and focus were much better this weekend. Our offense was really strong until the last three sets of the Dubuque match. A lot to grow from, and we are excited to get back in the gym and prepare for Augie."
Among the highlights for the Firebirds over the weekend, Haley Horner tallied 15 kills against St. Scholastica and 19 against Dubuque and now has 730 career kills at Carthage.
For the eighth time this season, meanwhile, Aubree Bucheger finished with double-digit digs, collecting 11 against St. Scholastica, Kathryn Shuty recorded 30 assists against Dubuque, three shy of her career-best, and Molly Skoda hit .458 against Dubuque, with 12 kills off 24 total attacks and one error.
UW-Parkside 3, Purdue Northwest 0
The Rangers posted a 25-17, 25-20, 25-15 sweep of the Pride on Saturday afternoon at the De Simone Gymnasium in their Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener.
Junior Reese Rossnagel led Parkside (4-6 overall) with eight kills, while senior Jazmine Neal and junior Lexi Packard had six each. As a team, the Rangers had nine aces, with junior Kaylee Kuecker notching four of them. Junior Alysha Brickl, meanwhile, led the way with 16 assists, while Kuecker had a game-high 15 digs. The Rangers hit .234 as a team, their second-best effort of the season.
Parkside will host two more GLIAC matches this weekend, against Wayne State (Mich.) at 7 p.m. Friday and Saginaw Valley State (Mich.) at 2 p.m. Saturday. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets before the match at ParksideRangers.com/Tickets.
Cross country
Lucian Rosa Invite
Parkside hosted the event on Saturday at the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course, and the Rangers placed third in the men's field and fourth in the women's field.
On the men's side, sophomore Uriah Aili took second place with a time of 25 minutes, 27.4 seconds, while junior Ramon Romero finished in 14th place. Rounding out the Rangers' top five were freshman Walker Miller (17th), redshirt freshman Johnathon Nowacki (27th) and redshirt freshman Grady Davis (35th).
Redshirt freshman Katja Bauerle led the Rangers in the women's field with a fourth-place finish in 22:55.6. Senior Katie Scott finished in 11th place, sophomore Katherine Sim finished 20th, redshirt freshman Lexy Sams was 25th and and senior Caroline Bothe placed 26th.
Men's golf
Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational
Freshman TJ Floberg carded his first-ever hole-in-one from 167 yards out on the 14th hole Sunday en route to a team-best score of 77 in the second round at Washington County Golf Course in Hartford.
Several Rangers carded a 79 on Sunday, including senior Chase Fisk, sophomore Garrett Olson, freshman Tanner Olson and sophomore Aidan Webster. Senior Raymond Cordova, meanwhile, finished with an 83.
The Rangers finished in third place overall in the team standings, as Fisk tied for eighth individually with a two-day total of 150. Cordova finished in tie for 11th, Garrett and Tanner Olson finished in a tie for 21st and Webster and Floberg finished in a tie for 31st to round out the lineup.
"As a team, I saw some good things and some bad things," Parkside coach Tyler Wollberg said. "I wanted to put these guys in a different arena other than qualifiers."
Women's golf
Illinois Wesleyan Fall Invite
Kate Munro tied for seventh with a two-day total of 149 (74-75) on Friday and Saturday to lead Carthage to a fifth-place finish out of 20 teams at Ironwood Golf Course in Bloomington, Ill.
Adrienne Rohwedder tied for 13th at 152 (72-80) for the Firebirds, while Madi McCoy tied for 34th at 159 (74-85).