College roundup: Eloyza's OT goal lifts Carthage men's soccer team to win over MSOE

The Firebirds, ranked No. 15 in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll, swept St. Olaf (Minn.) and defeated Grinnell (Iowa) in four sets on Friday, then they swept St. Scholastica (Minn.) on Saturday before falling in five sets to the University of Dubuque later Saturday to close out the weekend.

Carthage will now go into Wednesday night's College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin match against Augustana in Rock Island, Ill., at 9-5 overall and 0-1 in the CCIW.

"We did some really good things this weekend," Carthage coach Leanne Ulmer said. "Our energy level and focus were much better this weekend. Our offense was really strong until the last three sets of the Dubuque match. A lot to grow from, and we are excited to get back in the gym and prepare for Augie."

Among the highlights for the Firebirds over the weekend, Haley Horner tallied 15 kills against St. Scholastica and 19 against Dubuque and now has 730 career kills at Carthage.

For the eighth time this season, meanwhile, Aubree Bucheger finished with double-digit digs, collecting 11 against St. Scholastica, Kathryn Shuty recorded 30 assists against Dubuque, three shy of her career-best, and Molly Skoda hit .458 against Dubuque, with 12 kills off 24 total attacks and one error.