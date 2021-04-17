College roundup: Eves sets school record for Parkside men's track and field team

Redshirt senior Brock Eves broke a 44-year-old school record in the 1,500 meters for the UW-Parkside men's track and field team at the Al Owens Classic, held Friday and Saturday in Allendale, Mich.
Eves finished in third place in the event with a time of 3 minutes, 49.62 seconds to establish a school record. It was also good enough for a provisional qualifying time for the NCAA Division II Championships.
"Heck of a day for the Rangers," Parkside coach Nick Maas said in a news release. "I am extremely proud of the grit we showed. We ended the (weekend) with 16 personal-bests, one massive school record and a national qualifying mark from Brock Eves in the 1,500.
"The conditions could not have been better, and we had great energy as we head into the back half of the season."
In addition to Eves' performance over the weekend, Parkside got second-place finishes in the men's field from freshman Ellery Pleier in the 5,000 (15:52.05) and senior Jacob Pigeon in the 400 dash (47.91).
In the women's field, the Rangers got fifth-place showings by freshman Lexy Sams in the 5,000 (19:08.84) and freshman Amber Tomazevic in the pole vault (3.15 meters).
Carroll Invitational
Carthage competed in the meet Saturday in Waukesha.
In the men's field for the Firebirds, St. Joseph graduate Matt Ausse was first in the hammer throw (52.75) and fifth in the discus (37.99), Craig Hundley II was first in the 1,500 (4:10.29), Justin Mbarushimana was second in the 400 hurdles (1:00.41), Joseph White was second in the discus (49.31) and Indian Trail graduate Edelmar Morales-Rivera was fourth in the triple jump (13.01).
In the women's field, Kathryn Milschewski placed second in the discus (35.15), St. Joseph graduate Alexis Mattox placed third in the discus (35.01) and third in the shot put (11.82), Hannah Lizano placed second in the shot put (11.9), Cailey Ciezadlo placed second in the 200 dash (25.49) and Indian Trail graduate Kerigann Ballard placed sixth in the 800 (2:32.97) and seventh in the 1,500 (5:16.98).
Men's soccer
UW-Parkside 2, Northern Michigan 1, OT
The Rangers concluded their spring regular season with their second consecutive overtime victory and their fifth straight overall in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference match Saturday in Marquette, Mich.
Parkside improved to 5-2 both overall and in the GLIAC and will host a GLIAC Tournament quarterfinal match on April 25 against a to-be-determined opponent.
"We kind of dug ourselves into a bit of a hole to start the season, but it was really good to see the guys respond and win five straight to end the year," Parkside coach Jason Zitzke said in a news release. "Going forward, we'll continue to focus on improving every day and then see how we do next week."
On Saturday, Parkside got the winning goal in the 93rd minute when redshirt freshman Osvaldo Sanchez Arellano scored his first collegiate goal, which was unassisted.
Max Ludwig scored the Rangers' first goal on a Jorge Garcia helper in the 16th minute, while Alexandre Durand made four saves in net.
Softball
UW-Parkside 8, Ashland 0, 5 inn.
Ashland 4, UW-Parkside 3
The Rangers split a GLIAC doubleheader against the Eagles on Saturday at the Case Complex, the Rangers' fourth doubleheader split in a row.
Megan Aliverti finished a triple shy of the cycle in the first game, going 3-for-3 with a double, a homer, a run and three RBI. Taylor Delgado went 1-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI, while Allison Hausl worked a five-inning, one-hit shutout in the circle, striking out seven and walking one.
In the second game, Parkside scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh after trailing 4-1, but the rally fell short. Bradford graduate Jadynn Powell finished 2-for-3 with a run and Kiley Akey pitching six innings in relief.
Parkside was 11-19 overall and 7-11 in the GLIAC entering a Sunday doubleheader against Wayne State at the Case Complex, which ended too late to be included in Monday's edition of the News.
Illinois Wesleyan 4, Carthage 0;
Illinois Wesleyan 3, Carthage 2
The Firebirds suffered their second College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin doubleheader sweep in three days to the Titans, pairing Saturday's sweep at Carthage to go with Thursday's sweep in Bloomington, Ill.
Carthage didn't allow more than four runs in any of the four games but also didn't score more than two and was shutout twice.
In Saturday's opener, the Titans scored four runs off Carthage starter Stefanie Guercio and the Firebirds mustered just five hits, two apiece by Donna Stevens and Central graduate Rylee Johnson.
In the second game, Bradford graduate Ellie Bernero limited IWU to three runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and no walks in seven innings.
Trailing 3-0, Carthage plated lone runs in the top of the fourth and the top of the sixth, but it wasn't enough. Johnson finished 2-for-3 with a double and drove in both of the Firebirds' runs.
Carthage dropped to 10-10 overall and 8-8 in the CCIW pending Sunday's home doubleheader against Elmhurst, which ended too late to be included in Monday's edition of the News.
Men's golf
GLIAC Championships
The Rangers wrapped up their spring season by placing seventh in the conference meet with a two-day total of 289 on Friday and Saturday at Stoatin Brae Golf Course in Augusta, Mich.
Parkside finished 10 strokes off the top four in the GLIAC, who continued on to Sunday's final round.
Freshman Garrett Olson carded the Rangers' best two-day total of 143, including a 3-under-par 68 in the second round. Danny Sanicki shot an even-par 71 in the second round en route to a two-day total of 145, Steven Sanicki had a two-day total of 146, Matt Unger total a 155 and Tommy Winkler finished at 157.
Women's volleyball
Wheaton 3, Carthage 1
The Firebirds wrapped up their spring campaign Saturday with a four-set CCIW loss in Wheaton, Ill., as the Thunder prevailed by scores of 26-24, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19.
Haley Horner led Carthage with 18 kills, Molly Skoda tallied six aces, Nicole Acton had five blocks, Aubree Bucheger tallied 25 digs and Tremper graduate Jordyn Barrette tallied 25 assists and nine digs.
It was the final match for Barrette, Horner and fellow seniors Autumn McGee, Olivia Masso and Andrea Kozak.
"(Saturday) doesn't diminish what a great run we had in a very challenging year," Carthage coach Leanne Ulmer said in a news release. "Way more highs than lows. It's tough to say goodbye to our seniors. We are so proud of you all and can't thank you enough for making our program better."
Carthage, which was ranked No. 3 in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll, finished with an 11-2 record.