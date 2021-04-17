College roundup: Eves sets school record for Parkside men's track and field team

In the men's field for the Firebirds, St. Joseph graduate Matt Ausse was first in the hammer throw (52.75) and fifth in the discus (37.99), Craig Hundley II was first in the 1,500 (4:10.29), Justin Mbarushimana was second in the 400 hurdles (1:00.41), Joseph White was second in the discus (49.31) and Indian Trail graduate Edelmar Morales-Rivera was fourth in the triple jump (13.01).

In the women's field, Kathryn Milschewski placed second in the discus (35.15), St. Joseph graduate Alexis Mattox placed third in the discus (35.01) and third in the shot put (11.82), Hannah Lizano placed second in the shot put (11.9), Cailey Ciezadlo placed second in the 200 dash (25.49) and Indian Trail graduate Kerigann Ballard placed sixth in the 800 (2:32.97) and seventh in the 1,500 (5:16.98).

Men's soccer

UW-Parkside 2, Northern Michigan 1, OT

The Rangers concluded their spring regular season with their second consecutive overtime victory and their fifth straight overall in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference match Saturday in Marquette, Mich.

Parkside improved to 5-2 both overall and in the GLIAC and will host a GLIAC Tournament quarterfinal match on April 25 against a to-be-determined opponent.