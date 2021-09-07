College roundup: Fifth-ranked Carthage women's volleyball team off to 5-0 start

The Carthage women's volleyball team opened the season ranked No. 5, with one first-place vote, in the American Volleyball Coaches Association NCAA Division III preseason poll.
The Firebirds are off to a fine start in support of that lofty ranking.
Carthage has opened the season a spotless 5-0, as the Firebirds started their 2021 campaign with a non-conference home sweep of Lakeland at Tarble Arena last week Wednesday before going 4-0 over the weekend at the Lake Forest (Ill.) Tournament, with wins over Benedictine (Ill.), Marian, Loras (Iowa) and Lake Forest. Three of those four wins were sweeps, and Carthage defeated Loras in four sets on Saturday.
So far on the season, Haley Horner has racked up 79 kills to lead the Firebirds, while Liv Carel had 35, Molly Skoda has 33, Nicole Acton has 25 and Leena Ajibola has added 24.
Jenna Millen, meanwhile, leads Carthage with 132 assists, Aubree Bucheger has 52 digs, Abijola and Acton each have 11 blocks and Millen and Horner each have 11 aces.
"Faced two solid opponents and did some really good things," Carthage coach Leanne Ulmer said in a news release Saturday after the Firebirds defeated Loras and Lake Forest. "I thought our setters did a nice job spreading out the offense. Haley Horner was a force on offense, and Molly Skoda was terrific all the way around. Aubree Bucheger and Megan Dawrant did a great job passing and on defense. Liv Carel broke out and was a force. Our middles did a nice job at the net.
"Our team is starting to come together, and we need to keep growing."
The Firebirds next host the Carthage Invitational this weekend at Tarble Arena. They'll face Milwaukee School of Engineering and Bethel (Minn.) on Friday and UW-Platteville and UW-Whitewater on Saturday.
Keweenaw Classic
The UW-Parkside women's volleyball team opened its season by going 1-3 over the weekend against some tough competition at the Keweenaw Classic in Houghton, Mich.
The Rangers lost in three sets on Thursday to St. Cloud State (Minn.), which was ranked 13th in the latest AVCA NCAA Division II poll, and then fell in four sets on Friday to 11th-ranked Minnesota Duluth.
Parkside bounced back later Friday with a five-set defeat of Minnesota State-Mankato before concluding the tournament Saturday by being swept at the hands of Concordia-St. Paul (Minn.), which ascended to No. 1 in the latest rankings.
"I am so proud of the team not only for the win, but more importantly, the way they bounced back and the grit that they showed," Parkside coach Leigh Barea said after Friday's win over Minnesota State-Mankato. "After two tough matches against ranked opponents, they made adjustments as a team, which allowed us to get a five-set win against a very good Minnesota State team.
"Jess Pappas was huge in stepping up not only offensively, but defensively and from the service line."
Rachel Hedman leads the Rangers with 38 kills on the season, while Jazmine Neal has 30. Kaylee Kuecker has 39 digs, Ellie Adams has 71 assists, Neal has 17 blocks and Pappas has seven aces.
Parkside hosts the Hampton Inn Invitational this weekend at the De Simone Gymnasium. The Rangers will play Colorado Christian and Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Quincy (Ill.) and Minnesota State-Mankato on Saturday.
Men's soccer
UW-Parkside 3, Quincy (Ill.) 2;
UW-Parkside 3, Lewis (Ill.) 3
The Rangers opened their season with a non-conference win on Thursday in Quincy, Ill., and a non-conference tie on Sunday in Romeoville, Ill.
After Quincy got on the board first in Thursday's match, Parkside scored three unanswered goals, as Max Ludwig scored unassisted in the 18th minute, Rade Novakovich scored off a Matteo Quintero assist in the 27th and Bryan Torres scored unassisted in the 36th.
Alexandre Durand made one save in net for the Rangers.
In Saturday's tie, Parkside took a 3-1 lead after Ludwig and Novakovich assisted Dejan Rokvic's goal in the 11th minute, Novakovich assisted Ludwig's goal in the 26th and Osvaldo Sanchez Arellano scored unassisted in the 38th.
But Lewis forged a tie with goals in the 87th and 90th minutes.
Parkside opens its home schedule at noon Thursday with a non-conference match against Illinois Springfield at Wood Road Field.
Battle on the Border
Carthage opened its season 2-0 by winning 1-0 over Hardin-Simmons (Texas) on Saturday and 4-0 over St. Norbert on Sunday in the Battle on the Border at Art Keller Field.
Mickey Reilly scored off assists by Omar Cordova and Jhovany Guadarrama in the 60th minute for the lone goal in Saturday's match, while goalkeeper Christian Lekki made three saves in net for the Firebirds to record the shutout.
In Sunday's match, Silvio Gkizas scored on a Johnny Casares assist, Collin Moran scored on assists by Reilly and Colin Iverson, Noah Smeja scored on an assist by Trevor Molitor and Smeja added an unassisted goal.
Carthage plays Calvin on Friday and Hope on Saturday at the Michigan Invite in Grand Rapids and Holland, Mich.
Women's soccer
UW-Parkside 3, Winona State (Minn.) 1
The Rangers opened their season with a non-conference win Friday in Monona, Minn.
After Winona State took a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute, the Rangers responded with three straight goals. Isabelle Rivera scored unassisted in the 16th minute, Suly Perez scored off a Laura Sanchez assist in the 22nd and Abbey Canfield scored unassisted in the 67th.
Mia Guyton made the lead stand up with nine saves in net for Parkside.
The Rangers were scheduled to host non-conference foe Illinois Springfield on Tuesday at Wood Road Field. That match ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
Illinois Institute of Technology 2, Carthage 0;
Carthage 2, Luther (Iowa) 1, 2OT;
Albion (Mich.) 2, Carthage 1
After being shut out last week Wednesday in a non-conference season opener at Art Keller Field, the Firebirds went 1-1 over the weekend in the Battle on the Border at Art Keller Field.
In Saturday's win over Luther, Amelia Price found the net in the 110th minute off an assist by Sara Fitzgibbon to give Carthage the win. Katie Cochran scored an unassisted goal for the Firebirds in the 48th minute.
In Sunday's loss to Albion, Morgan Verbeten scored unassisted in the ninth minute for the Firebirds' lone tally.
Carthage is scheduled to play Fontbonne (Mo.) on Saturday and Washington (Mo.) on Sunday in St. Louis.
Men's golf
Arendsen Invitational
Parkside tied for 10th place Sunday and Monday at The Meadows in Allendale, Mich., in the Rangers' first fall tournament of the season.
Junior Danny Sanicki carded a three-day total of 227 (78-72-77) to lead the Rangers by tying for 31st place individually. Senior Matt Unger had the team's lowest round, a 76, and finished with a three-day total of 229, along with sophomore Aidan Webster, while junior Steven Sanicki carded a 230 and senior Chase Fisk totaled a 233.
The Rangers will compete in the SVSU Al Watrous Invite on Saturday and Sunday at the Saginaw Valley Golf Course in Bay City, Mich.
Culver's Edgewood Fall Classic
Carthage finished fourth of 17 teams in the meet, held Friday and Saturday at Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville.
Senior Zach Shawhan led the Firebirds by tying for fourth place with a two-day total of 145 (67-78), while Tyler Muschewske also had a top-10 finish by tying for sixth at 146 (75-71). Also for Carthage, Kevin Healy had a 152 (77-75), Alex Green carded a 157 (84-73) and Jared Christensen totaled a 160 (81-79).
The Firebirds host the Carthage Fall Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Randall Oaks Golf Club in Dundee, Ill.
Women's golf
Battle on the Border
Carthage opened its season by hosting and winning the 16-team meet at Bristol Oaks Country Club on Friday and Saturday.
The Firebirds had three of the top five finishers, as Adrienne Rohwedder won medalist honors with a two-day total of 143 (68-75), Madi McCoy was second with a 150 (73-77) and Kate Munro finished fourth at 156 (78-78). Also for Carthage, Lorelei Oomens tied for seventh at 160 (79-81) and Alina Brindza tied for 20th at 167 (82-85).
Carthage competes in the Wartburg Fall Invitational on Saturday and Sunday at Prairie Links Golf and Event Center in Waverly, Iowa.
