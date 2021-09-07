College roundup: Fifth-ranked Carthage women's volleyball team off to 5-0 start

The Carthage women's volleyball team opened the season ranked No. 5, with one first-place vote, in the American Volleyball Coaches Association NCAA Division III preseason poll.

The Firebirds are off to a fine start in support of that lofty ranking.

Carthage has opened the season a spotless 5-0, as the Firebirds started their 2021 campaign with a non-conference home sweep of Lakeland at Tarble Arena last week Wednesday before going 4-0 over the weekend at the Lake Forest (Ill.) Tournament, with wins over Benedictine (Ill.), Marian, Loras (Iowa) and Lake Forest. Three of those four wins were sweeps, and Carthage defeated Loras in four sets on Saturday.

So far on the season, Haley Horner has racked up 79 kills to lead the Firebirds, while Liv Carel had 35, Molly Skoda has 33, Nicole Acton has 25 and Leena Ajibola has added 24.

Jenna Millen, meanwhile, leads Carthage with 132 assists, Aubree Bucheger has 52 digs, Abijola and Acton each have 11 blocks and Millen and Horner each have 11 aces.