College roundup: Firebirds win national title rematch

The defending NCAA Division III men's volleyball champion Carthage squad faced off with Benedictine for the first time since the two met a year ago with the title at stake Friday night in Lisle, Ill.

And the results in the rematch were the same as the last.

Carthage, ranked ninth in Division III, improved to 5-3 overall with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 road victory.

"I am so proud of our group for coming out swinging and (being) ready to play," Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said. "We have a lot of friends on the other side of the net, so it's always a fun battle against Benedictine. Three-set sweeps on the road are so tough to earn, and it was exciting to see our relentless play."

Matt Slivinski led the Firebirds with 17 kills and nine digs to move him into ninth-place overall with 487 in his career. Kyle Cohan had four digs and currently is 10th with 458.

Other Carthage leaders were Gene McNulty, who had 36 assists to give him 1,012 in less than two seasons; David Markes with 17 kills; Carter Schmidt with eight kills; and Zach Bulthuis with six blocks.

Defense was the key, Kieckhefer said.

"When we focus on the defensive side of the ball, we are tough to beat," he said. "We are going in the right direction, and I'm so proud of this group."

The win Friday came on the heels of a 25-22, 25-15, 25-22 sweep earlier in the week at Concordia (Mequon). Leaders included McNulty (37 assists); Slivinski (12 kills, three aces); Bulthuis (nine kills); Schmidt (eight kills); Cohan (four digs); and Ryan Cholewinski (four blocks).

Slivinski moved into first in program history with 122 career aces, to pass Tom O'Connell, who set the mark of 119 from 2008-11.

Men's basketball

Augustana 87, Carthage 66

Visiting Augustana used a 19-7 second-half run to pull away for the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory Saturday afternoon at Tarble Arena.

The Vikings followed the 19-7 run with a 15-3 rally to push the lead to 22 points and cruised to the win.

Crishawn Cook led Carthage (9-14, 2-12) with 21 points and four assists, followed by Fillip Bulatovic with 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists and Garrett Horner with 10 points.

Women's basketball

Augustana 62, Carthage 58

In a game that featured 11 lead changes and eight ties, it was the visiting Vikings who had just enough at the end to drop the Firebirds to 10-13 overall and 5-9 in the CCIW.

Tremper graduate Ayanna Ester led the way with 12 points, the seventh time this season she reached double digits, followed by Marianna Morrissey with a season-best 10 points. Destiny Antoine and Lauren Herrmann each had a team-high five rebounds for the Firebirds.

Dan Truttschel

