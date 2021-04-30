College roundup: Parkside men's soccer team falls late in GLIAC Tournament semifinals

The UW-Parkside men's soccer team saw its season end in heartbreaking fashion in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals on Friday afternoon.

The second-seeded Rangers led sixth-seeded Davenport 2-1 late in the match, but the Panthers scored in the 74th and 78th minutes to steal a victory at Wood Rood Field and advance to Sunday's championship match against fifth-seeded Ashland.

Parkside, which had won six straight going into Friday's match, finished its season at 6-3.

"First thing is to say congratulations to Davenport, great job by their players and staff," Parkside coach Jason Zitzke said in a news release. "We've kind of gone back and forth with them the last few years, and (Friday) was a good battle. It was interesting, because at moments it felt like we had control, but then it just switched.

"In regards to the team, we kind of dug ourselves a hole at the beginning of this year starting 0-2. There were some tough practices and team meetings. It was one of those moments where the wheels can fall off, or you band together and say, 'Let's press the reset button.' We finished the regular season 5-2, had a good result last weekend, but obviously just fell a little bit short (Friday).