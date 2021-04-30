College roundup: Parkside men's soccer team falls late in GLIAC Tournament semifinals

The UW-Parkside men's soccer team saw its season end in heartbreaking fashion in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals on Friday afternoon.
The second-seeded Rangers led sixth-seeded Davenport 2-1 late in the match, but the Panthers scored in the 74th and 78th minutes to steal a victory at Wood Rood Field and advance to Sunday's championship match against fifth-seeded Ashland.
Parkside, which had won six straight going into Friday's match, finished its season at 6-3.
"First thing is to say congratulations to Davenport, great job by their players and staff," Parkside coach Jason Zitzke said in a news release. "We've kind of gone back and forth with them the last few years, and (Friday) was a good battle. It was interesting, because at moments it felt like we had control, but then it just switched.
"In regards to the team, we kind of dug ourselves a hole at the beginning of this year starting 0-2. There were some tough practices and team meetings. It was one of those moments where the wheels can fall off, or you band together and say, 'Let's press the reset button.' We finished the regular season 5-2, had a good result last weekend, but obviously just fell a little bit short (Friday).
"At the beginning of the year, I set out a goal to just get better every day, and I think we did that, on the field and off."
Davenport opened the scoring Friday in the 13th minute, but Parkside took the advantage of having the wind at its back with tallies in the 55th and 63rd minutes. Redshirt junior Rade Novakovich assisted redshirt junior Nikola Kesich for the Rangers' first goal, then Novakovich found the back of the net off a cross from junior Henry Bruer-Schmadalla for the second.
But Davenport scored on a penalty kick just over 10 minutes later and four minutes after that notched the game-winner.
Parkside outshot Davenport overall, 19-17, but the Panthers outshot the Rangers on net, 11-4.
Zitzke also cited the efforts of volunteer assistant coach Leki Prpa, a former standout player for the Rangers, for his contributions to the season.
Baseball
Ashland 11, Parkside 3
The Eagles won the weekend GLIAC series opener with the Rangers on Friday at Simmons Field.
Parkside took a 2-0 lead through five innings, as Tremper graduate Garrett LaBreche scored on a balk in the bottom of the third and Kurt Mlachnik's single in the bottom of the fourth plated Noah Tyrrell, who led off the inning with a triple.
Parkside starter Aaron Cusimano cruised through five scoreless innings, but Ashland plated five runs in the top of the sixth and knocked out Cusimano in the seventh en route to another five-run frame.
The Rangers dropped to 2-18 overall and 2-11 in the GLIAC entering a Saturday doubleheader against Ashland, which ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News. The teams were then scheduled for a single game on Sunday afternoon to wrap up the four-game series.
Softball
Parkside 7, Ferris State 6;
Ferris State 2, Parkside 1;
Ferris State 7, Parkside 6
In three one-run decisions Friday, the Bulldogs took two of three from the Rangers on Friday in GLIAC play in Big Rapids, Mich.
The first game was the continuation of a game started on April 7 at the Case Complex. It was halted in the top of the seventh in a 6-6 tie, and Ferris State opened on Friday batting in the top of the seventh as the visiting team.
The Rangers' Allison Hausl struck out two to work a scoreless frame, then in the bottom of the seventh Hausl walked with two outs, Bradford graduate Jadynn Powell singled to move Hausl to third and Alyssa Laxson singled in Hausl for the walk-off win.
In the first game of the regularly-scheduled doubleheader, Parkside held a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth, but Ferris State scored twice and hung on in the seventh for the win.
Taylor Delgado scored the Rangers' lone run, and Hausl took a tough-luck loss, allowing two runs on four hits and six walks with eight strikeouts over six innings.
In the second game of the doubleheader, Parkside trailed 5-1 through four innings but scored three in the top of the fifth and one in the top of the sixth to take a 6-5 lead. Ferris State, however, rallied back with two runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win.
Delgado finished 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and three RBI, Cassie Rutledge doubled, scored and drove in a run and Megan Aliverti had a double and an RBI.
The Rangers dropped to 16-24 overall and 12-16 in the GLIAC entering Saturday's doubleheader against Northwood in Midland, Mich., which ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Carroll 8, Carthage 4;
Carroll 4, Carthage 0
The Pioneers swept the Firebirds in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin doubleheader Friday at Kilgour Field in Waukesha.
Carthage led the opener 4-3 going into the bottom of the fifth, but Carroll scored five runs in that inning to surge ahead for good.
Leadoff hitter Bella Spittler had a hit, drew three walks, scored twice and drove in a run for the Firebirds and Central graduate Rylee Johnson drove in a pair.
Stefanie Guercio took the loss in the circle, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 11 hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over 4.2 innings.
In the second game, Carthage managed six hits but couldn't plate a run. Maddie Conway had two hits, including a double, and Katie Trail also had two hits for the Firebirds.
Bradford graduate Ellie Bernero started for Carthage, allowing two runs on three hits with four walks and a strikeout in 3.2 innings.
The Firebirds dropped to .500 at 16-16 overall (14-14 CCIW) and will conclude their regular season with a doubleheader at Elmhurst (Ill.) on Sunday.
Men's lacrosse
Carthage 14, Dubuque 3
The Firebirds concluded their regular season with a CCIW win at Art Keller Field on Friday night.
Noah Linder scored six goals and moved into ninth place in Carthage program history with 155 career points, while Colin Poitras scored two goals and is now fourth in program history with 142 career goals. George Burchfield and William Clemens also scored two goals apiece for the Firebirds.
Up next for Carthage (10-3 overall, 4-2 CCIW) is the CCIW Tournament, which begins Wednesday.