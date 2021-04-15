College roundup: Parkside softball team splits another GLIAC doubleheader

In the second game, Evans cranked a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 3-3. It was the seventh homer of the season for Evans, the most for a Parkside player since Carley Dundee hit 11 in 2011.

But the Cardinals came back with three runs in the sixth and another in the seventh to earn the split.

Kiley Akey took the loss for the Rangers, allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Parkside hosts a pair of GLIAC doubleheaders this weekend at the Case Complex, on Saturday beginning at noon against Ashland and on Sunday beginning at noon against Wayne State.

Baseball

Carroll 5, Carthage 1

The Firebirds collected 11 hits but were unable to convert them into much on the scoreboard en route to a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss to the Pioneers on Wednesday at Augie Schmidt Field.

Troy Siranovic started the first game of his collegiate career on the mound for Carthage, and the sophomore right-hander delivered. He went eight innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits with a walk and three strikeouts.