College roundup: Parkside softball team splits another GLIAC doubleheader

For the third straight series, the UW-Parkside softball team split a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader, this time against Saginaw Valley State on Wednesday at the Case Complex.
The Rangers won the opener, 5-4, before the Cardinals came back to take the second game, 7-3.
Parkside split its two previous doubleheaders against Grand Valley State — now ranked No. 14 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll — and Northwood and is now 10-18 overall and 6-10 in the GLIAC.
In Wednesday's opener, Allison Haul spun a complete game in the circle for the Rangers, allowing four runs (one earned) on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts in seven innings.
The game was tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the third when Parkside scored three runs off solo homers by Dani Evans and Alex Wooten and an RBI triple by Jessica Miklos.
Saginaw Valley State plated three runs in the top of the fourth to tie it at 4-4, but Hausl helped her own cause by driving in Megan Brookins with a base hit for the go-ahead run.
Saginaw Valley State had runners on first and third with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Hausl induced a comebacker and flipped to first to end the game. In her last 16 innings pitched, Hausl has allowed only three earned runs.
In the second game, Evans cranked a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 3-3. It was the seventh homer of the season for Evans, the most for a Parkside player since Carley Dundee hit 11 in 2011.
But the Cardinals came back with three runs in the sixth and another in the seventh to earn the split.
Kiley Akey took the loss for the Rangers, allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 5.2 innings.
Parkside hosts a pair of GLIAC doubleheaders this weekend at the Case Complex, on Saturday beginning at noon against Ashland and on Sunday beginning at noon against Wayne State.
Baseball
Carroll 5, Carthage 1
The Firebirds collected 11 hits but were unable to convert them into much on the scoreboard en route to a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss to the Pioneers on Wednesday at Augie Schmidt Field.
Troy Siranovic started the first game of his collegiate career on the mound for Carthage, and the sophomore right-hander delivered. He went eight innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits with a walk and three strikeouts.
But the Carthage offense could only scratch out one run, in the bottom of the ninth, against Carroll starter Ben Ellifson, who pitched a complete game.
Among the offensive highlights for the Firebirds, leadoff hitter and Bradford graduate Cody Tostrud went 3-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He has six multi-hit games during that stretch.
Colton Klein, meanwhile, finished 2-for-3 and extended his own hitting streak to 11 games.
The Firebirds, who have not won or lost more than three in a row this season, dropped to 11-9 overall and 6-7 in the CCIW and face North Central for three game this weekend. The teams will play a doubleheader at Augie Schmidt Field on Saturday beginning at noon and a single game in Naperville, Ill., on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.
Women's volleyball
Illinois Wesleyan Tournament
Continuing its spring season, Carthage picked up a pair of big victories Wednesday at the IWU Tournament in Bloomington, Ill., defeating IWU in four sets and Millikin in five.
The Firebirds, ranked No. 3 in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll, improved to 11-1 overall. They are also 5-1 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, though Wednesday's games were considered non-conference.
Wednesday's performance was especially impressive for Carthage, as IWU received 25 votes in the latest coaches poll and Millikin was ranked No. 6. After outlasting the Titans, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, the Firebirds rallied to beat the Big Blue in a thriller, 22-25, 13-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-13.
"Can't say enough about how resilient this team has been," Carthage coach Leanne Ulmer said in a news release. "Two really good opponents today and two gutsy wins. They just find a way."
Against Millikin, Carthage was led by Haley Horner in kills (15) and aces (three), Andrea Kozak in blocks (four), Kathryn Shuty in assists (20) and Aubree Bucheger in digs (17). Tremper graduate Jordyn Barrette also added 19 assists and eight digs.
After Millikin got within 14-13 in the decisive fifth set, Barrette assisted a kill by Molly Skoda to end the match.
Against IWU, Skoda had 14 kills, Nicole Acton had 13 kills, Horner totaled nine kills, three aces and seven blocks, Shuty had 23 assists, Bucheger had 20 digs and Barrette tallied 16 assists and 13 digs.
Carthage, which reached the NCAA Division III national semifinals in its last full season of 2019, is scheduled to wrap up its spring regular season Friday at 7 p.m. at Wheaton, Ill.
Men's lacrosse
Carthage 14, Elmhurst 7
Led by four goals apiece from Andrew Johnson and Colin Poitras, the Firebirds notched a CCIW victory over the Bluejays on Wednesday at Art Keller Field.
Carthage improved to 8-2 overall and 2-1 in the CCIW.
Johnson is now averaging 3.22 goals per game this season, which would rank as the third-highest mark in program history. Poitras, meanwhile, moved to fourth all-time in program history with 199 points.
Noah Lindner and Connor Smith each added two goals for the Firebirds, who face North Central in Naperville, Ill., at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Women's lacrosse
University of Chicago 17, Carthage 2
The Firebirds dropped a CCIW match in Chicago on Wednesday.
Margaux Giacotto and Jessie Gibson each scored for Carthage, which fell to 3-6 overall and 0-3 in the CCIW and hosts Augustana at Augie Schmidt Field at 1 p.m. Saturday.