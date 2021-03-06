College roundup: Parkside women fall in GLIAC Tournament

Alyssa Nelson led the Rangers with 31 points, including four 3-pointers, and three steals, followed by Hannah Plockelman (25 points, six rebounds, three assists). Maddy Harrison and Claire Jakatis chipped in with six points each.

Plockelman's 25-point effort was a career high.

For the game, Ashland outscored Parkside in the paint, 64-38. The Rangers shot 47.1% (24-for-51) from the field.

While the loss was disappointing, Conely said she's excited for the future, as the Rangers return their entire roster next season.

"There were a lot of positives this season," she said. "Our squad of nine were pretty resilient. It wasn't easy, but they pushed through and didn't make any excuses.

"We had some really great performances collectively and individually. And we will return everyone next year. This season provided valuable experiences for us to continue to build on."

Men's volleyball

Carthage 3, Aurora (Ill.) 1

The fourth-ranked Firebirds improved to 8-0 with a 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19 road victory Friday night.