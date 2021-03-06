College roundup: Parkside women fall in GLIAC Tournament

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team ran out of steam Friday night.
Fresh off second-seeded Grand Valley State on Thursday, the eighth-seeded Rangers couldn't keep pace with hot-shooting Ashland in a 93-74 loss in the semifinals of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament in Hammond, Ind.
Parkside closed its season at 11-10, while Ashland improved to 14-7 and advanced to Saturday's tournament title game against Michigan Tech.
"Really disappointed that our season ended today," Parkside coach Jen Conely said. "I thought we didn't come out with the energy necessary to advance in the tournament. Hats off to Ashland, they came ready to play and knocked down some tough shots."
Ashland shot 64.9% from the field (37-for-57) and slowly pulled away from the Rangers after a tight first quarter.
The Eagles held a 19-18 lead after the opening period, a 39-34 advantage at halftime and took a 64-57 edge into the final quarter. Ashland put the game out of reach in that period with a 29-17 scoring edge.
Ashland's Annie Roshak poured in a game-high 40 points on 17-for-22 shooting to lead all scorers.
"We tried man and zone, but didn't have the defensive intensity that we needed," Conely said.
Alyssa Nelson led the Rangers with 31 points, including four 3-pointers, and three steals, followed by Hannah Plockelman (25 points, six rebounds, three assists). Maddy Harrison and Claire Jakatis chipped in with six points each.
Plockelman's 25-point effort was a career high.
For the game, Ashland outscored Parkside in the paint, 64-38. The Rangers shot 47.1% (24-for-51) from the field.
While the loss was disappointing, Conely said she's excited for the future, as the Rangers return their entire roster next season.
"There were a lot of positives this season," she said. "Our squad of nine were pretty resilient. It wasn't easy, but they pushed through and didn't make any excuses.
"We had some really great performances collectively and individually. And we will return everyone next year. This season provided valuable experiences for us to continue to build on."
Men's volleyball
Carthage 3, Aurora (Ill.) 1
The fourth-ranked Firebirds improved to 8-0 with a 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19 road victory Friday night.
With the match tied at 1-1 and the third set deadlocked at 20-20, Carthage finally pulled away to take a 2-1 lead on an ace by Blake Arnold and a kill by Matt Slivinski.
Slivinski had a kill and an ace in the fourth set to push the Fireirds' lead to 19-11, and the Firebirds cruised from there.
"(I'm) so proud of the group for the effort and execution as this match went on," Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said. "We were able to find our style of Carthage volleyball by the end of the match, and that was the difference."
Slivinski had 21 kills to lead the way, followed by Carter Schmidt with 12. Gene McNulty tallied 39 assists, while Arnold had a team-high eight digs.
Carthage returned home Saturday afternoon to face Millikin.
Women's volleyball
Northern Michigan 3, UW-Parkside 1
The visiting Rangers pulled even after two sets, but the hosts won the final two, as Parkside fell to 0-5 overall.
Leading Parkside were Reese Rossnagel (11 kills), Hallie McGuire (career-high nine kills), Alysha Brickl (26 assists, 10 digs), Kendall Holmes (12 digs), Rachel Hedman (11 digs) and Kaylee Kuecker (five aces).
Northern Michigan outhit Parkside, .286-.114 for the match.
The two teams faced off again Saturday afternoon.
Softball
Lindenwood 8, UW-Parkside 1
Lindenwood 9, UW-Parkside 1
The visiting Rangers fell to 3-4 with a pair of losses in St. Charles, Mo.
Parkside held a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the opener on an error that chased home Dani Evans, but Lindenwood stormed back with eight unanswered runs.
Taylor Delgado led the way with two hits, followed by Miklos, Morgan Moore and Maegan Brookins each with one.
The Rangers' only run in the second game came on a single by Jess Miklos that drove in Delgado, who had doubled. Delgado, Miklos and Brenna Konstanty each had a hit for Parkside.
Parkside and Lindenwood matched up for another doubleheader Saturday and close out the weekend series with a single game Sunday morning.
Baseball
McKendree 6, UW-Parkside 4
The visiting Rangers chipped away late a three-run deficit, but couldn't quite get over the hump in a season-opening loss to the Bearcats in Lebanon, Ill.
Parkside pulled within a run on an RBI single by Garrett LaBreche that scored Austin Emanuel in the seventh, followed by a bases-loaded walk to Carlos Arteaga in the eighth.
McKendree added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth to close out the scoring.