College roundup: Parkside women's basketball team looks to extend winning streak

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team extended its winning streak to three games last weekend and will now close its regular season with a pair of road games against a top-10 team.
The Rangers throttled Lake Superior State, 68-54 on Saturday and 88-71 on Sunday, in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference series at the DeSimone Gymnasium to improve to 9-7.
Parkside wraps up its 18-game GLIAC-only regular season against Michigan Tech on Friday and Saturday in Houghton, Mich., with both games scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. The Huskies are 15-1 and have already wrapped up the GLIAC North Division title. They were ranked No. 10 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll.
Parkside, meanwhile, is alone in second place in the North standings and is alone in eighth in the 12-team conference in the point rating system with 59.5. Since not every team has played the same amount of games, the point rating system will be used to determine seeding for the GLIAC Tournament. All 12 teams will be eligible to participate.
The Rangers were able to get many contributors last weekend against the Lakers, as junior guard Courtney Schoenbeck had 12 points and seven rebounds, senior guard Alexis Vaughn had 10 points and five boards, redshirt junior wing Claire Jakaitis added 10 points and junior wing Hannah Plockelman grabbed 10 boards in Saturday's game.
In Sunday's game, Jakaitis scored a career-high 20 points, Vaughn had 17 points and seven assists, Plockelman had 14 points and 13 rebounds and Schoenbeck totaled 13 points, five rebounds and six assists.
Due to injuries and opt-outs prior to the start of the season, the Rangers only had eight players available for the weekend.
"Every single person contributed, not only scoring, but also having assists as well," Parkside coach Jen Conely said on the Parkside athletics Twitter feed after Sunday's game. "I'm really proud of us on the offensive end. On the defensive end, we have to dig in and play 40 minutes.
"... We want to play our best basketball (this) weekend and in March. It can't be just on one side of the ball."
Softball
UW-Parkside 1, Quincy (Mo.) 0; UW-Parkside 10, Ursuline (Ohio) 3
UW-Parkside 5, Upper Iowa 3; Lindenwood (Mo.) 7, UW-Parkside 0
William Jewell (Mo.) 6, UW-Parkside 5
After 348 days since their last game, the Rangers got off to a 3-2 start to their 2021 season last Thursday, Friday and Sunday at the Rosemont Dome in Rosemont, Ill.
In last Thursday's season-opening win over Quincy, senior Allison Hausl pitched a three-hit shutout, walking two and striking out two in her seven innings of work. Parkside scored its lone run in the bottom of the sixth when senior Jessica Miklos, who went 2-for-3, singled in senior Cassidy Prucha, who had walked as a pinch-hitter to lead off the inning.
In Thursday's second game against Ursuline, sophomore Dani Evans blasted two homers and finished 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBI. Miklos went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI and sophomore Alex Wooten finished 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI, as the Rangers totaled 13 hits.
Senior Tijanne Ross worked five innings to get the win.
On Friday against Upper Iowa, Evans cranked another homer and also doubled, finishing 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI, while sophomore Taylor Delgado went 2-for-4 with a run.
Junior Kiley Akey went all seven innings for the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
Parkside is next scheduled to play a doubleheader March 5 against Lindenwood in St. Charles, Mo.
Track and field
Parkside Triangular
The Rangers hosted their fourth indoor meet of the season on Saturday at the Petretti Fieldhouse.
In the men's field, senior Jacob Pigeon won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.54 seconds, sophomore Uriah Aili won the 3,000 with a time of 8:42.14, redshirt senior Brock Eves won the mile with a time of 4:16.8 and sophomore Thomas Doherty won the high jump with a mark of 1.9 meters.
In the women's field, freshman Katja Bauerle took second place in the 800 with a time of 2:19.54 and freshman Alaura Busch took third in the shot put with a mark of 8.25.
Parkside will travel to Saginaw, Mich., for the GLIAC Indoor Championships on Saturday and Sunday.
Carthage Multi
The Firebirds hosted the event Friday and Saturday, and Carthage senior Connor Bell finished third in the men's heptathlon with 4,056 points.
Bell placed third in the 55 dash (7.3), second in the long jump (5.97), second in the shot put (10.95), first in the high jump (1.89), third in the 55 hurdles (8.86), third in the pole vault (3.5) and fourth in the 1,000 (3:17.13).
Men's volleyball
Carthage moved up to No. 7 in this week's NCAA Division III coaches poll.
Entering their College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin match Wednesday night against 11th-ranked North Central in Naperville, Ill., Carthage was 5-0 and had won all 15 of the sets it had play. Wednesday's match ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News.
Additionally, freshman Gene McNulty on Monday was named the CCIW Setter of the Week. McNulty totaled 62 assists as the Firebirds went 2-0 last week and has racked up 169 assists over 15 sets this season.
Women's volleyball
Grand Valley State (Mich.) 3, UW-Parkside 0
In their first matches since Nov. 20, 2019, the Rangers opened up their spring season with a pair of GLIAC sweeps at the hands of the Lakers on Friday and Saturday in Allendale, Mich.
Sophomore Reese Rossnagel led Parkside in Friday's match with 13 kills, junior Jessie Bradshaw had five blocks, sophomore Alysha Brickl had 14 assists and senior Kendall Holmes tallied nine digs.
In Saturday's match, Rossnagel led the way with 11 kills, Brickl had 19 assists and sophomore Kaylee Kuecker notched 15 digs.
"For our first match in over 450 days, I am proud of how the team competed," Parkside coach Leigh Barea said in a news release after Friday's opener.
Parkside hosts Ashland (Ohio) for a pair of GLIAC games Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
Carthage 3, Carroll 0
The Firebirds opened their spring season Sunday with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-19 sweep of the Pioneers at Tarble Arena.
Senior Autumn McGee had 13 kills and three aces to lead Carthage, junior Nicole Acton had four blocks, senior and Tremper graduate Jordyn Barrette handed out 19 assists and junior Megan Dawrant had 13 digs.