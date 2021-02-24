College roundup: Parkside women's basketball team looks to extend winning streak

In Sunday's game, Jakaitis scored a career-high 20 points, Vaughn had 17 points and seven assists, Plockelman had 14 points and 13 rebounds and Schoenbeck totaled 13 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Due to injuries and opt-outs prior to the start of the season, the Rangers only had eight players available for the weekend.

"Every single person contributed, not only scoring, but also having assists as well," Parkside coach Jen Conely said on the Parkside athletics Twitter feed after Sunday's game. "I'm really proud of us on the offensive end. On the defensive end, we have to dig in and play 40 minutes.

"... We want to play our best basketball (this) weekend and in March. It can't be just on one side of the ball."

Softball

UW-Parkside 1, Quincy (Mo.) 0; UW-Parkside 10, Ursuline (Ohio) 3

UW-Parkside 5, Upper Iowa 3; Lindenwood (Mo.) 7, UW-Parkside 0

William Jewell (Mo.) 6, UW-Parkside 5

After 348 days since their last game, the Rangers got off to a 3-2 start to their 2021 season last Thursday, Friday and Sunday at the Rosemont Dome in Rosemont, Ill.