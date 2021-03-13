College roundup: Parkside women's volleyball team rallies for first win

Trailing 2-0, the UW-Parkside volleyball team rallied back to secure its first win of the spring season Friday in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action against Wayne State in Detroit.

The Rangers won the final three sets to wrap up a 15-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-13 victory.

Parkside improved to 1-6 pending Saturday's rematch against Wayne State. That match ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

In Friday's decisive fifth set, the Rangers broke a 12-12 tie and went on to win three of the final four points. Sophomore Alysha Brickl had a clutch set attack for a kill, then the Rangers ended it with kills by junior Jazmine Neal and sophomore Reese Rossnagel.

Rossnagel led Parkside with 12 kills, while Neal and senior Rachel Hedman each had 11. Neal also had five blocks, while junior Jessie Bradshaw had four and sophomore Hallie McGuire added three. Brickl totaled a team-high 34 assists and sophomore Kaylee Kuecker had 20 digs.

"I am so proud of the fight and focus this team had," Parkside coach Leigh Barea said in a news release after Friday's match. "They have been fighting and battling all season long, and (Friday) it paid off.