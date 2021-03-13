College roundup: Parkside women's volleyball team rallies for first win

Trailing 2-0, the UW-Parkside volleyball team rallied back to secure its first win of the spring season Friday in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action against Wayne State in Detroit.
The Rangers won the final three sets to wrap up a 15-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-13 victory.
Parkside improved to 1-6 pending Saturday's rematch against Wayne State. That match ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
In Friday's decisive fifth set, the Rangers broke a 12-12 tie and went on to win three of the final four points. Sophomore Alysha Brickl had a clutch set attack for a kill, then the Rangers ended it with kills by junior Jazmine Neal and sophomore Reese Rossnagel.
Rossnagel led Parkside with 12 kills, while Neal and senior Rachel Hedman each had 11. Neal also had five blocks, while junior Jessie Bradshaw had four and sophomore Hallie McGuire added three. Brickl totaled a team-high 34 assists and sophomore Kaylee Kuecker had 20 digs.
"I am so proud of the fight and focus this team had," Parkside coach Leigh Barea said in a news release after Friday's match. "They have been fighting and battling all season long, and (Friday) it paid off.
"Lindsay Krznarich and Cayla Gutche stepped up huge and did exactly what we needed them to do. We are ready to continue to build off it."
After the series at Wayne State, Parkside has a home-and-home series with Purdue Northwest next weekend. The Rangers will host the Pride on Friday at the DeSimone Gymnasium then travel to Hammond, Ind., for Saturday's rematch.
Wrestling
NCAA Division II Championships
Parkside senior Joe Arroyo secured NCAA Division II All-American status after Friday's first day of action in St. Louis.
Arroyo went 1-1 at 125 pounds, losing to Nebraska-Kearney's Josiah Portillo by a 20-6 major decision in his first match before defeating Minnesota State-Mankato's Trenton McManus, 1-0, in the consolation bracket to stay alive in Saturday's bracket for third place.
Arroyo (11-2) can finish no higher than third and no lower than eighth after Saturday's matches, which concluded too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Parkside redshirt junior Shane Gantz, meanwhile, also competed Friday at 165 pounds but was knocked out of the brackets with losses in his first two matches.
Gantz finished with an 8-3 record.
NCAA Division III National Tournament
In its first season as a program, Carthage competed in the championships Friday in Coralville, Iowa.
In the 125-pound consolation bracket, Sebastian Rosales picked up a first-round victory, while Devin Rogers also did so in the 174-pound consolation bracket.
"We wrestled well and showed some solid progression," Carthage coach Alberto Quiros in a news release. "A few of our guys picked up some wins in a very competitive field, which is a huge confidence booster and gives us something to continue to build off of."
Men's lacrosse
Carthage 10, Southwestern (Texas) 7
Andrew Johnson fired in six goals, tied for the eighth-most in a match in program history, to lead the Firebirds to a non-conference win Friday at Art Keller Field.
Johnson also leads the team with 20 goals in five games.
Joe Poremba, meanwhile, caused two turnovers to move into fourth-place all-time in program history with 119.
Brad Dodds, Robert Dakan and Michael Stell each scored one goal for Carthage, which outscored Southwestern 5-1 in the second half to secure the win.
The Firebirds improved to 5-0.