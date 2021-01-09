College roundup: Rangers drop pair of hearbreakers on hardwood

The UW-Parkside men's and women's basketball teams opened their 2021 campaigns Saturday by dropping a couple of heartbreakers to Northern Michigan in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.
The Parkside men lost in overtime, 76-75, in Marquette, Mich., while the Parkside women lost to the Wildcats at the DeSimone Gymnasium, 77-74.
Here's a quick look at each game:
Men
Redshirt senior guard Tray Croft buried a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in overtime to give the Rangers a 75-73 lead, but the Wildcats snagged the lead back with a corner 3 of their own, then Croft missed a runner in the lane at the buzzer that would've given Parkside the win.
The Rangers held an 11-point lead with 5 minutes, 23 seconds left in regulation after a 3 from freshman forward Colin O'Rourke, but NMU outscored Parkside 15-4 through the rest of regulation.
The Rangers needed a jumper by senior guard Ramar Evans with 37 seconds left to tie the game at 69-69 and send it to overtime.
"I thought we did some nice things at the end of the first half and beginning of the second," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. "But when we built our lead, we gave some possessions away. We will have to figure out how to close games when we get in that same position in the future."
Sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu had a huge game for the Rangers, scoring a career-high 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Croft also had a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards, O'Rourke scored 11 points and redshirt junior wing Brandon Hau chipped in eight points.
Parkside plays at Northern Michigan again at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Women
Junior guard Alyssa Nelson came just short on a game-tying 3-point attempt, as the Rangers couldn't quite complete their comeback bid.
Parkside trailed 61-52 after the third quarter, but freshman wing Kayla Bohr hit a 3 that sparked an 18-8 run and tied the game at 73-73 with 30 seconds remaining. But Northern Michigan's Makaylee Kuhn, who scored 18 points, made four straight free throws to put the Wildcats ahead for good.
"Obviously not the result we wanted to have today, but we're just happy to be back playing in DeSimone," Parkside coach Jen Conely said. "It's nice to have a game. It's been 10 months since we last played.
"I know we came up short, but I saw a lot of really good things, too."
Sophomore wing Maja Leidefors led a balanced Parkside attack with 13 points and three rebounds in her first game with the Rangers after transferring.
Redshirt junior wing Claire Jakaitis, junior wing Hannah Plockelman and Nelson each scored 12 points, while junior guard Maddy Harrison added 11. Nelson and Plockelman led the team with seven boards each.
Parkside struggled on the glass, however, as Northern Michigan outrebounded the Rangers 44-27, including 16 offensive boards.
The teams meet again at 5 p.m. Sunday at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
Wrestling
The 22nd-ranked Rangers dropped a tight dual match, 21-17, to Augustana (S.D.) at the DeSimone Gymnasium on Saturday in Parkside's first match as a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Joe Arroyo (125 pounds) and Lucas Schevikhoven (133) each won via major decision for the Rangers, while Shane Gentz (165), Reece Worachek (184) and Job Ayala (197) also won for Parkside.
For a full recap of all the weekend's college action, see kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up a print edition of the News early next week.