College roundup: Rangers drop pair of hearbreakers on hardwood

The UW-Parkside men's and women's basketball teams opened their 2021 campaigns Saturday by dropping a couple of heartbreakers to Northern Michigan in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.

The Parkside men lost in overtime, 76-75, in Marquette, Mich., while the Parkside women lost to the Wildcats at the DeSimone Gymnasium, 77-74.

Here's a quick look at each game:

Men

Redshirt senior guard Tray Croft buried a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in overtime to give the Rangers a 75-73 lead, but the Wildcats snagged the lead back with a corner 3 of their own, then Croft missed a runner in the lane at the buzzer that would've given Parkside the win.

The Rangers held an 11-point lead with 5 minutes, 23 seconds left in regulation after a 3 from freshman forward Colin O'Rourke, but NMU outscored Parkside 15-4 through the rest of regulation.

The Rangers needed a jumper by senior guard Ramar Evans with 37 seconds left to tie the game at 69-69 and send it to overtime.