College roundup: Second-ranked Carthage men's volleyball team stays undefeated

The Carthage men's volleyball team can now turn its attention to securing the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin championship.

But gearing up for that with another non-conference win didn't hurt.

In their final non-conference match of the regular season, the Firebirds — ranked No. 2 in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll, with two first-place votes — swept Milwaukee School of Engineering, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20, on Friday at the Kern Center in Milwaukee.

Carthage remained undefeated at 15-0 and has won 45 of the 46 sets it's played, with 14 straight set victories.

The Firebirds had three CCIW matches left before the postseason, starting Saturday afternoon against Illinois Wesleyan at Tarble Arena. That match ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Entering play Saturday, Carthage was 9-0 in the CCIW, while second-place Augustana was 1.5 games back at 8-2. So with wins in two of their final three conference matches, the Firebirds will clinch the CCIW title outright.

In Friday's match against MSOE, Matt Slivinski led Carthage with 11 kills, while Carter Schmidt had 10, marking the sixth time this season Schmidt has totaled 10 or more kills in a match.