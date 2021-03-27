College roundup: Second-ranked Carthage men's volleyball team stays undefeated

The Carthage men's volleyball team can now turn its attention to securing the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin championship.
But gearing up for that with another non-conference win didn't hurt.
In their final non-conference match of the regular season, the Firebirds — ranked No. 2 in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll, with two first-place votes — swept Milwaukee School of Engineering, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20, on Friday at the Kern Center in Milwaukee.
Carthage remained undefeated at 15-0 and has won 45 of the 46 sets it's played, with 14 straight set victories.
The Firebirds had three CCIW matches left before the postseason, starting Saturday afternoon against Illinois Wesleyan at Tarble Arena. That match ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Entering play Saturday, Carthage was 9-0 in the CCIW, while second-place Augustana was 1.5 games back at 8-2. So with wins in two of their final three conference matches, the Firebirds will clinch the CCIW title outright.
In Friday's match against MSOE, Matt Slivinski led Carthage with 11 kills, while Carter Schmidt had 10, marking the sixth time this season Schmidt has totaled 10 or more kills in a match.
Schmidt also recorded 11 digs, while Kyle Cohan had 10 digs and Gene McNulty handed out 28 assists. Zach Bulthuis, meanwhile, posted a .400 hitting percentage for the match.
Women's volleyball
Ferris State 3, UW-Parkside 0
The Rangers were swept by the Bulldogs on Friday, 25-19, 25-23, 25-17, in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference match at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
The Rangers dropped to 3-8 both overall and in the GLIAC during their spring schedule and were slated to host the Bulldogs again Saturday afternoon. That match ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
In Friday's match, Reese Rossnagel led the Rangers with 10 kills on 24 attacks, while Hallie McGuire had eight kills and Jessica Pappas added six. Alysha Brickl notched a team-high 14 assists, Kaylee Kuecker had 17 digs, Lexi Packard had a team-high four blocks and Jazmine Neal added three blocks.
Women's soccer
Grand Valley State 4, UW-Parkside 0
The host Rangers were blanked by the Lakers, ranked No. 3 in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II poll, at Bradford Stadium on Friday.
Grand Valley State controlled possession for the majority of the game and totaled 41 shots, including 15 on goal, to none for Parkside.
Goalkeeper Izzy Guyer finished with 11 saves for the Rangers, the second-highest total of her career.
Parkside (0-2-1 overall and GLIAC) hosts Davenport at noon Sunday at Bradford Stadium.
Men's tennis
Carthage 8, Carroll 1
The Firebirds notched their first CCIW victory of the season Friday at Life Sport Athletic Club in Racine.
Carthage won five of six singles matches, with victories by Matt Krzewinski at No. 2, Central graduate Cooper Ferruzzi at No. 3, Andre Antreassian at No. 4, Hayden Friese at No. 5 and Chris Mitev at No. 6.
Carthage also won all three doubles matches, with victories by Tripp Schulte and Nicolas Welker at No. 1, Krzewinski and Ferruzzi at No. 2 and Kevin Dunn and Patrick Anderson at No. 3.
The Firebirds (3-5 overall, 1-1 CCIW) are scheduled to play UW-La Crosse in a non-conference match 1 p.m. Sunday at Lake Geneva Tennis Club.
Baseball
UW-Parkside had its GLIAC series opener against Davenport in Grand Rapids, Mich., this weekend postponed.
The teams were scheduled to play single games Friday and Sunday and a doubleheader Saturday. No make-up date has been announced.
The Rangers (0-7) are scheduled to host Purdue Northwest in a GLIAC series next weekend, with single games Thursday and Saturday and a doubleheader Friday.