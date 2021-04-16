College roundup: Torres' goal gives Parkside men's soccer team GLIAC victory over Northwood

The UW-Parkside and Northwood men's soccer teams were scoreless through almost 102 minutes of a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference match Thursday in Midland, Mich.
Bryan Torres put an end to that.
At 101 minutes, 37 seconds into the match, the redshirt freshman took a pass from sophomore Edgar Heredia Victoria with his back heel in on goal. Torres corralled the ball and slotted it through the legs of the Northwoods goalkeeper, giving the Rangers a 1-0 victory.
That ended a physical battle in which the teams combined for five yellow cards. The Timberwolves had a great chance in the 86th minute to score, but their striker headed a ball from about six yards out wide of the Parkside goal.
It was the Rangers who finally found the net in the second overtime, as redshirt junior Rade Novakovich fought off a pair of defenders to secure possession and set up Heredia Victoria for his pass to Torres.
"We've had some good rivalries and competition with a lot of teams since joining the GLIAC a couple years ago, but one of the teams that definitely stands out is Northwood," 10th-year Parkside coach Jason Zitzke said in a news release. "Whether we're home or away, whatever our records are, we've had some very fair, tough, physical, competitive battles.
"Any game we play against them, it can go either way, and I think that was true (Thursday). All of the kids were competing, and we were fortunate to get the win in double overtime."
It also came on Parkside Day.
"Pretty cool to get the win on Parkside Day, and I'd like to say thanks to all our friends, alumni and supporters who are donating to the Rick Kilps Turf Center challenge," Zitzke said of the fundraising effort for the new indoor facility that will be named after the former coach.
Torres' winner was his first goal since the season opener on March 7. Parkside outshot Northwood, 26-10, while Parkside junior Alexandre Durand made five saves in net.
The Rangers wrap up the regular season at Northern Michigan at noon Saturday in Marquette, Mich. After that, they'll start postseason play with a GLIAC Tournament quarterfinal on April 25.
The GLIAC Tournament quarterfinals will be hosted by the top four seeds in the conference, and the Rangers currently sit in second place at 4-2. Saginaw Valley State has secured the No. 1 seed, with Parkside, Northern Michigan, Davenport and Purdue Northwest all fighting for a chance to host a quarterfinal heading into the final weekend of the regular season.
Softball
Illinois Wesleyan 2, Carthage 0;
Illinois Wesleyan 3, Carthage 1
The Firebirds just couldn't find their offense Thursday in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin sweep at the hands of the Titans in Bloomington, Ill.
Stefanie Guercio and Bradford graduate Ellie Bernero each pitched strong games, but Carthage backed Guercio with just two hits in the first game and made three errors behind Bernero in the second.
Guercio allowed two runs (one earned) on just three hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts in the first game, but the Firebirds mustered just a pair of singles against Illinois Wesleyan starter Natalie Grubczak.
The Firebirds upped their offense to eight hits in the second game, as Bella Spittler went 3-for-4, Donna Stevens went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Maddie Conway went 2-for-3.
But Carthage could only plate one run for Bernero, who surrendered three runs (one earned) on six hits with a walk and four strikeouts in seven innings.
The Firebirds dropped to 10-8 overall and 8-6 in the CCIW and are scheduled to host Illinois Wesleyan in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday before hosting Elmhurst for a single game at 1 p.m. Sunday.