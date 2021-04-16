College roundup: Torres' goal gives Parkside men's soccer team GLIAC victory over Northwood

The UW-Parkside and Northwood men's soccer teams were scoreless through almost 102 minutes of a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference match Thursday in Midland, Mich.

Bryan Torres put an end to that.

At 101 minutes, 37 seconds into the match, the redshirt freshman took a pass from sophomore Edgar Heredia Victoria with his back heel in on goal. Torres corralled the ball and slotted it through the legs of the Northwoods goalkeeper, giving the Rangers a 1-0 victory.

That ended a physical battle in which the teams combined for five yellow cards. The Timberwolves had a great chance in the 86th minute to score, but their striker headed a ball from about six yards out wide of the Parkside goal.

It was the Rangers who finally found the net in the second overtime, as redshirt junior Rade Novakovich fought off a pair of defenders to secure possession and set up Heredia Victoria for his pass to Torres.

"We've had some good rivalries and competition with a lot of teams since joining the GLIAC a couple years ago, but one of the teams that definitely stands out is Northwood," 10th-year Parkside coach Jason Zitzke said in a news release. "Whether we're home or away, whatever our records are, we've had some very fair, tough, physical, competitive battles.