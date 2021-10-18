College roundup: UWP golfers close out fall slate

The UW-Parkside men's golf team closed out its fall schedule with a seventh-place finish Sunday at the Davenport Invitational at Stoatin Brae Golf Club in Augusta, Mich.
Senior Matt Unger led the Rangers in 11th-place overall with a 149 (74-75), followed by junior Danny Sanicki, tied for 24th with a 153 (78-75); junior Steven Sanicki, tied for 24th with a 153 (75-78); sophomore Garrett Olson, tied for 40th with a 161 (79-82); and freshman TJ Floberg, tied for 40th with a 161 (78-83).
As a team, Parkside shot a 615 to finish seventh overall. Ohio Dominican won the team title with a 580, followed by Saginaw Valley State with a 583, Davenport with a 592, Ferris State with a 596 and Northern Michigan with a 603.
Golfweek's Fall Invitational
The Carthage men's and women's golf teams opened their first of three days in Florida on Sunday, with the women playing at the Baytowne Golf Club in Destin, and the men at the Raven Golf Club in Sandestin.
Madi McCoy was in a sixth-place tie heading into Monday's second round with a 2-over-par 74, followed by Kate Munro and Adrienne Rohwedder, tied for 42nd with an 80; Alina Brindza, tied for 89th with an 87; Symantha Rohwedder, tied for 96th with a 90; and Lorelei Oomens in 101st with a 92.
The Carthage women were in 14th place with a 295 after the first round.
On the men's side, Carthage's Tyler Muschewske was tied for 32nd with a 74, followed by Kevin Healy, tied for 80th with a 78; Zachary Shawhan and Tanner Angelstad, tied for 92nd with an 80; and Alex Lilly, 117th with an 83.
Carthage had a first-round team score of 312 and was in 22nd heading into Monday's round.
Women's volleyball
Carthage Triangular
The Firebirds went five sets twice on Saturday at their own triangular and emerged with a pair of 3-2 victories.
Carthage defeated North Park, 19-25, 25-18, 25-15, 24-26, 15-13, followed by a 29-27, 16-25, 25-19, 15-25, 15-12 win over UW-Oshkosh to improve to 18-9 overall.
"It's not surprising we went five sets in both games," Carthage coach Leanne Ulmer said. "North Park and Oshkosh are two good teams."
With 35 kills between the two matches, Carthage's Haley Horner moved to 927 for her career, good for 19th in program history. Other leaders included Leena Ajibola with eight blocks against North Park; Jenna Millen and Kathryn Shuty with 25 and 16 assists against North Park; Liv Carel with 12 kills against UW-Oshkosh; and Molly Skoda with 11 kills and 16 digs.
Tiffin 3, UW-Parkside 2
The Rangers fell, 22-25, 25-14, 24-26, 26-24, 8-15 in the first match of the Midwest Region Crossover Tournament in Hammond, Ind. Parkside is now 7-12 overall.
Leaders included Jazmine Neal (14 kills), Lexi Packard (12 kills, four blocks), Reese Rossnagel (10 kills, four blocks), Lindsay Krznarich (seven kills) and Alysha Brickl (42 assists, 19 digs).
Men's soccer
UW-Parkside 5, Northwood 1
The host Rangers held a 2-0 halftime lead Sunday and never looked back to improve to 8-3-2 overall and 5-3-1 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Rade Novakovich led the way with two goals, followed by Matteo Quintero, Max Ludwig and Neil Langan each with one. Novakovich now has 14 goals and eight assists for the season.
Parkside goalie Alexandre Durand had one save in the win.
Carthage 4, UW-Eau Claire 0
After a scoreless first half Sunday, the host Firebirds reeled off four unanswered goals to pick up the non-conference win and improve to 8-5-2 overall.
Joe Balas led the way with two goals, while Collin Moran and Mason McCaw each had one.
McCaw now has five goals this season, including one in three straight matches, while Moran now has four goals.
Women's soccer
Wheaton 5, Carthage 2
The Firebirds fell to 3-10-0 and 1-3-0 in the CCIW with the road loss Saturday.
Carthage goals were scored by Jenny Garcia and Faith Roberts. Madison Zaleski had an assist on both goals. Goalie Sara Lieffrig had a season-high 13 saves for the Firebirds.
Dan Truttschel