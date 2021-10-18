College roundup: UWP golfers close out fall slate

The UW-Parkside men's golf team closed out its fall schedule with a seventh-place finish Sunday at the Davenport Invitational at Stoatin Brae Golf Club in Augusta, Mich.

Senior Matt Unger led the Rangers in 11th-place overall with a 149 (74-75), followed by junior Danny Sanicki, tied for 24th with a 153 (78-75); junior Steven Sanicki, tied for 24th with a 153 (75-78); sophomore Garrett Olson, tied for 40th with a 161 (79-82); and freshman TJ Floberg, tied for 40th with a 161 (78-83).

As a team, Parkside shot a 615 to finish seventh overall. Ohio Dominican won the team title with a 580, followed by Saginaw Valley State with a 583, Davenport with a 592, Ferris State with a 596 and Northern Michigan with a 603.

Golfweek's Fall Invitational

The Carthage men's and women's golf teams opened their first of three days in Florida on Sunday, with the women playing at the Baytowne Golf Club in Destin, and the men at the Raven Golf Club in Sandestin.

Madi McCoy was in a sixth-place tie heading into Monday's second round with a 2-over-par 74, followed by Kate Munro and Adrienne Rohwedder, tied for 42nd with an 80; Alina Brindza, tied for 89th with an 87; Symantha Rohwedder, tied for 96th with a 90; and Lorelei Oomens in 101st with a 92.