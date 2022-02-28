College roundup: UWP wrestlers sending four to nationals

Four UW-Parkside wrestlers are headed to the NCAA Division II National Championships, set for March 11-12 in St. Louis, Mo.

Making the trip are Joseph Arroyo (125), Shane Gantz (165), Job Ayala (174) and Reece Worachek (184), who each advanced from the regional round.

Leading the regional tournament effort was Gantz, ranked second, as he finished a perfect 3-0 to earn his third trip to the national round.

Arroyo, ranked fourth, finished 2-1, and advanced to the final, where he fell to sixth-ranked Paxton Creese in the title matchup. This is Arroyo's third national trip. Worachek also finished second to punch his ticket, as he upset sixth-ranked Billy Pitzner in the semifinal, before he fell to a fourth-ranked wrestler from Southwest Minnesota State in the final.

Finishing third overall was Ayala, ranked ninth, as he finished third at 174 pounds to earn his first national tournament berth.

Also competing at the regional tournament were Joey Roti (133), sixth; Nathan Hensley (149), 1-2; Cayden Henschel (141), 0-2; Ben Durocher (157), 1-2; Rodsean Graham (197), 3-2; and Ben Hakes (285), 0-2.

Track and field

CCIW Indoor Championships

Led by three individual championships, the Carthage men's squad finished fourth overall Saturday at the Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center. The women were fifth overall.

Two former Indian Trail athletes, Joseph White and Alex Jarvis, anchored the men's effort.

White became the fourth Carthage athlete to sweep the shot put and weight throw and was named the top men's field athlete, the fourth time the program has earned that distinction.

After he won the weight throw, White set a personal best and narrowly missed the school record in the shot put with a toss of 17.11 meters to give the program its 11th indoor shot put title, the most in CCIW history.

Jarvis made his mark in the triple jump, where his effort of 13.66 meters gave Carthage its third CCIW title in that event since the meet's inception in 2001.

Also winning an individual title was Craig Hundley II, who won his first title in the mile with a time of 4:15.05, the program's first-ever CCIW championship in that event.

Finishing second was Adam Kedzior in the heptathlon, as he was first in the pole vault (3.85 meters), third in the 55-meter hurdles and third in the 1,000-meter run to tally 4,119 points and earn all-conference honors.

The Firebirds' other All-CCIW effort came from Cody Canegan, third in the 400 (50.53).

On the women's side, Carthage had four All-CCIW efforts from Grace Robinson in the 400, Pearl Moss in the high jump, St. Joseph graduate Alexis Mattox in the shot put and Hannah Lizano in the weight throw.

Mattox was second in the shot put (13.30 meter) to finish second and set a new personal best, while Robinson was second in the 400 (1:00.24), also a new personal best and the ninth-best time in school history. Moss was third in the high jump (1.56 meters).

Men's basketball

UW-Parkside 79, Northwood 74

The Rangers, led by Rasheed Bello's career-high 22 points, closed their regular season Saturday night at 14-13 overall and 10-9 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Bello also had a team-high seven assists. Redshirt-freshman Jamir Simpson added 19 points and seven rebounds, followed by redshirt-junior Cameron Myre and redshirt-freshman Colin O'Rourke, each with 10 points.

Parkside is seeded seventh in the GLIAC Tournament and travels to second-seeded Michigan Tech on Wednesday.

Men's volleyball

Carthage 3, Illinois Wesleyan 1

The seventh-ranked Firebirds improved to 8-3 overall and 4-0 in the CCIW with a 24-26, 25-17, 25-16, 25-11 victory Saturday in Bloomington, Ill.

Leaders included Peyton Wieter (13 digs), Matt Slivinski (11 kills, three aces, five blocks, nine digs), Daniel Dyner (three blocks), Andrew Otto (three blocks) and Nick Cookingham (10 assists).

Slivinski now has 505 career digs.

Carthage next is in action Wednesday when it hosts fourth-ranked North Central at 7 p.m.

Dan Truttschel

