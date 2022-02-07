College track and field: Carthage squads enjoy big day

The Carthage men's and women's track field each had big outings at Friday's home Tadd Metzger Invitational at the Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center.

On the men's side, the Firebirds set a school record and had two others land in the program's top-10 list en route to a first-place finish, while the women also came home with a team title.

The Carthage men tallied 238 points, well ahead of Wheaton's 161 and Carroll's 105. Cardinal Stritch was fourth with 14 points, followed by Lake Forest with 11.

"Another great meet from our guys (Friday)," Carthage coach Josh Henry said. "I think what made (the) results all the more impressive was the fact that this was a smaller field and getting off the banked track last week didn't slow us down a bit. The energy with this group has been amazing this year, and it's a lot of fun to be a part of."

Junior Chase Upmann (Rockford, Ill.) highlighted the meet, as he broke a 22-year-old record in the 1,000 meters with a time of 2:30.94. The record previously was held by Eric Pennington with a time of 2:31.54 in 2000.

"What makes Chase's record truly special in my mind is the journey this guy has been on to get here," Henry said. "He is an incredibly hard worker and someone who is proof that truly believing in yourself can take you to heights you may not have considered possible just a few years ago. He is someone that is easy to root for."

Sophomore Joseph White, an Indian Trail graduate, continued to shine in the weight events with first-place efforts in both the shot put (17.05 meters) and the weight throw (17.75).

The shot put distance puts White in second place in Carthage history and is the second-best effort across NCAA Division III this season. His victory in the weight throw marked the second time he's won both events so far in 2022.

Also entering the program's record books was sophomore Craig Hundley II (Grayslake, Ill.), who won the mile with a time of 4:18.29, a new personal best and the third-fasted time in Carthage history.

Other first-place efforts were recorded by junior and Indian Trail graduate Alex Jarvis, in the long jump (6.67 meters, personal best); sophomore Joe Balas, in the 600 (1:28.64); and sophomore Micah Anderson (Christian Life) in the 3,000 (8:53.86).

Women cruise to title

The Carthage women tallied 211.5 points to finish well ahead of Wheaton's 119 and Carroll's 117.5. Rounding out the team scores were Lake Forest with 21 points, St. Norbert with 15, Cardinal Stritch with 10 and North Central (Ill.) with six.

"(Friday) was a really good step as we move closer to the conference championship," Carthage assistant coach Cale Brown said. "It's great to see our team progress, while also learning how to compete week-in and week-out against good competition."

Finishing first for the Firebirds were freshman Julie Heinrichs in the 600 meters (1:51.18); senior Amy Mayhill in the 1,000 (3:29.52); freshman Kylie Smith in the 3,000 (11:37.38); sophomore Pearl Moss in the high jump (1.51 meters); junior Ilana Milos in the long jump (4.91 meters); and freshman Abbey Calhoun in the triple jump (10.64 meters).

Calhoun's mark in the triple jump puts her just outside of the program's all-time top 10 in that event.

Dan Truttschel

