College track and field roundup: White continues to dominate for Firebirds

Another week, more dominance by Indian Trail graduate and Carthage sophomore Joseph White.

For the fourth straight meet, White won both the throwing events to highlight the Carthage men's track and field team's efforts Saturday at the Midwest Elite Invitational at UW-Whitewater's Kachel Fieldhouse.

White broke the school record in the weight throw with a toss of 19.43 meters on his fifth attempt, to surpass the previous mark set at the 2014 NCAA Division III Indoor Championships by Derrick Guyette. White is now ranked second nationally.

In the shot put, White had a winning effort of 16.45 meters, his 10th first-place finish so far this season.

"He has been on an absolute tear this season," Carthage coach Josh Henry said. "It has been so special to watch."

Carthage's Craig Hundley had the second-fastest time in program history in the 3,000 with a time of 8:34.19.

Other highlights from the nine-team event for the Firebirds included Chase Upmann, who ran the program's 10th-fastest mile time of 4:22.9; Christian Life graduate Micah Anderson, who had the sixth-fastest time in the 5,000 of 15:22.82; Cody Canegan, season-best times of 22.98 in the 200, good for fourth, and 50.55 in the 400, good for seventh; Aidan Lodwig, a personal best of 2:07.27 in the 800; and Indian Trail graduate Alex Jarvis, who was sixth in the triple jump at 13.74 meters.

Carthage was seventh overall with 37 points. UW-Oshkosh was first with 108.75, followed by Washington University (Mo.) with 104.25 and UW-Whitewater with 102.25.

On the women's side, St. Joseph graduate and Carthage junior Alexis Mattox, led the Firebirds with a second-place effort in the shot put (12.42 meters) and a third in the weight throw (15.74), a season-best effort.

"(She) really competed well with some top-end throwers and is starting to compete like we know she can," Carthage coach Stephanie Domin said.

Other highlights for the women came from Claire Guenther, 11th in the 3,000 (11:20.11); Kylie Smith, 12th in the 3,000 (11:23.62); Madie Haupert, a personal-best time of 8.61 in the 60-meter dash; Sarah Kerfin, a personal-best time of 8.83 in the 60-meter dash; and Emily Halfmann and Elizabeth Eck, both with personal-best times in the mile of 6:05.99 and 6:06.48, respectively.

Carthage was seventh in the nine-team meet with 17 points. Washington (Mo.) was first with 164 points, followed by UW-La Crosse with 157 and Wartburg with 83.

Dan Truttschel

