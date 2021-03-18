College women: Cooks transferring from Mississippi State

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I want to thank you for your support and encouragement these last two years," Cooks wrote. "From my time on the court to the emotional support shown during the events this past summer, you all have always been there for me.

"... I will be transferring for my final year of eligibility so I can pursue my dream of going to law school. Thank you to my teammates and lifelong friends for all the great memories we made together. Thank you to all my coaches who helped me grow on and off the court. Mississippi State and this community will always hold a special place in my heart!"

Cooks played in all 19 games for Mississippi State this season, making 15 starts. She averaged 6.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game and shot 35.9 percent from the field, including 31.1 percent from 3-point range.

Her biggest game came against Troy on Dec. 14 when she scored a career-high 26 points, including six 3s.

The Bulldogs were ranked in the Top 25 earlier in the season but finished with a 10-9 record and didn't reach the NCAA Tournament after a loss to LSU in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on March 4.

In two seasons at Michigan State, Cooks averaged 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and played in two NCAA Tournament games in 2019.