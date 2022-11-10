 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE SOCCER

College women's soccer: Tremper grad leads UW-Milwaukee into the NCAA tournament

  • 0
Haley Johnson, UW-Milwaukee Women's Soccer

Haley Johnson poses with her trophy after the UW-Milwaukee women's soccer team defeated Youngstown 1-0 on Saturday to win the Horizon League soccer tournament at Engelmann Stadium in Milwaukee.

 SUBMITTED

Haley Johnson is having herself an unforgettable final season for the UW-Milwaukee women's soccer team.

The fifth-year senior, and graduate of Tremper High School, leads the Panthers and Horizon League in points with eight goals and three assists. Her stellar play has lifted the Panthers to the NCAA tournament. UW-Milwaukee plays against Michigan State, ranked sixth in Division 1, today at 5 p.m. in East Lansing, Michigan.

Johnson was named first team all-Horizon League and Horizon League All-Academic, and her team won the league championship and the Horizon League tournament, which qualified the Panthers for the big dance.

Johnson, who is completing her final year of her Master’s degree for Clinical Mental Health Counseling, has advanced to the NCAA tournament all five seasons of her career. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Time lapse of Brew City Battle court being installed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert