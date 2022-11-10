College women's soccer: Tremper grad leads UW-Milwaukee into the NCAA tournament

Haley Johnson is having herself an unforgettable final season for the UW-Milwaukee women's soccer team.

The fifth-year senior, and graduate of Tremper High School, leads the Panthers and Horizon League in points with eight goals and three assists. Her stellar play has lifted the Panthers to the NCAA tournament. UW-Milwaukee plays against Michigan State, ranked sixth in Division 1, today at 5 p.m. in East Lansing, Michigan.

Johnson was named first team all-Horizon League and Horizon League All-Academic, and her team won the league championship and the Horizon League tournament, which qualified the Panthers for the big dance.

Johnson, who is completing her final year of her Master’s degree for Clinical Mental Health Counseling, has advanced to the NCAA tournament all five seasons of her career.