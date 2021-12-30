 Skip to main content
Men's College Basketball

Breaking: UW-Parkside men's basketball game Saturday vs. Purdue Northwest postponed

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team's Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game against Purdue Northwest, scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at the De Simone Arena, has been postponed due to COVID-19 precautions within the Purdue Northwest program.

Parkside announced the postponement Thursday evening.

The Parkside women's game against Purdue Northwest, however, will still take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at the De Simone Arena, as originally scheduled.

The Parkside men's team will look for another date to host Purdue Northwest for their GLIAC matchup. In the meantime, the Rangers play next week Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against Michigan Tech in Houghton, Mich., to start a two-game GLIAC road trip.

Former UW-Parkside women's basketball coach Jenny Knight-Kenesie is surprised by the naming of part of the De Simone Arena court after her. In honor of Knight-Kenesie, the school named the south practice court of the gym after her, unveiling her name in a surprise ceremony on Dec. 11 after the Parkside women's and men's teams played a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader against Grand Valley State. A standout player in high school at St. Joseph and in college at the University of Louisville, Knight-Kenesie led the Parkside women for 11 seasons from 2002-13, guiding the Rangers to five NCAA Division II Tournament berths, including Sweet 16 appearances in 2010-11 and 2011-12.
