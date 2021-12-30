Breaking: UW-Parkside men's basketball game Saturday vs. Purdue Northwest postponed

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team's Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game against Purdue Northwest, scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at the De Simone Arena, has been postponed due to COVID-19 precautions within the Purdue Northwest program.
Parkside announced the postponement Thursday evening.
The Parkside women's game against Purdue Northwest, however, will still take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at the De Simone Arena, as originally scheduled.
The Parkside men's team will look for another date to host Purdue Northwest for their GLIAC matchup. In the meantime, the Rangers play next week Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against Michigan Tech in Houghton, Mich., to start a two-game GLIAC road trip.
Former UW-Parkside women's basketball coach Jenny Knight-Kenesie is surprised by the naming of part of the De Simone Arena court after her. In honor of Knight-Kenesie, the school named the south practice court of the gym after her, unveiling her name in a surprise ceremony on Dec. 11 after the Parkside women's and men's teams played a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader against Grand Valley State. A standout player in high school at St. Joseph and in college at the University of Louisville, Knight-Kenesie led the Parkside women for 11 seasons from 2002-13, guiding the Rangers to five NCAA Division II Tournament berths, including Sweet 16 appearances in 2010-11 and 2011-12.
IN PHOTOS: The UW-Parkside men's soccer team wins the GLIAC Tournament championship match
UW-Parkside's Rade Novakovich, left, protects himself as Davenport’s Eoin Broughan kicks the ball during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
UW-Parkside’s Dejan Rokvic, left, heads the ball away from Davenport’s Matt Whelan during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match last Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers host Fort Hays State (Kan.) in an NCAA Division II Tournament second-round match at noon Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
UW-Parkside goalkeeper Alexandre Durand celebrates the Rangers' 3-2 win over Davenport in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers claimed the conference title and earned an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
UW-Parkside goalkeeper Alexandre Durand, center, collides with his teammate Matteo Quintero, right, as they protect the goal against Davenport during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
UW-Parkside goalkeeper Alexandre Durand keeps his eyes on the ball as a teammate kicks it away against Davenport during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
UW-Parkside's Dejan Rokvic, right, takes the ball away from Davenport’s Tyler Welch during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match last Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers host Fort Hays State (Kan.) in an NCAA Division II Tournament second-round match at noon Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
UW-Parkside’s Rade Novakovich celebrates the second of his two goals against Davenport with a fan during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match last Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers host Fort Hays State (Kan.) in an NCAA Division II Tournament second-round match at noon Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
UW-Parkside's Henry Bruer-Schmadalla, left, defends Davenport’s Matt Whelan during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
UW-Parkside's Dejan Rokvic, left, heads the ball away from Davenport’s Matt Whelan during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
UW-Parkside's Nikola Kesich, right, tries to block the kick of Davenport goalkeeper Shane Marinkovich during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
UW-Parkside's Rade Novakovich, right, tries to keep control of the ball as Davenport’s George Deveau tries to force him off it during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park. Novakovich leads all of NCAA Division II in goals and total points entering the national tournament.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
UW-Parkside’s Osvaldo Sanchez Arellano, right, celebrates his goal against Davenport with teammate Dejan Rokvic, left, during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
UW-Parkside’s Rade Novakovich takes a shot on goal against Davenport (Mich.) during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match at Pritchard Park in Racine this fall. Last week, Novakovich was announced as the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Ron Lenz National Player of the Year
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
UW-Parkside's Rade Novakovich celebrates the second of his two goals against Davenport during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
UW-Parkside’s Rade Novakovich, center, takes a run at the goal between Davenport’s Daire O’Riordan, left, and George Deveau, right, during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park. Novakovich leads all of NCAA Division II in goals and total points entering the national tournament.
GREGORY SHAVER photos, For the Kenosha News
UW-Parkside's Simon Eybert slides to kick the ball away from Davenport’s Tyler Welch during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
