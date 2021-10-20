Carthage athletics: Michele Bonn and late husband, Bob Bonn, awarded Carthage Flame

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I have enjoyed getting to know Michele, and I am thrilled they are being recognized with the Flame award for their dedication to Carthage College and the many students they have inspired through the years."

A pair of prestigious awards in 2019 illustrated the scope of Bob Bonn's influence. A former president of both organizations, he was inducted into the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association of Athletic Development Directors.

Bob Bonn earned a doctorate in sport psychology and sociology from Boston University in 1983 and started his career in coaching, first in high school basketball and then at the collegiate level. He then added administrative duties at Pacific University in Oregon before finding a long-term home in the Kenosha area, where he continued to live in retirement.

Michele Bonn accepted the award at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in front of numerous friends and family, including the couple’s sons, Ryan and Steven, a 2010 Carthage graduate.

"Bob and I were married for 46 years, 26 of which were at Carthage — he was my most beloved friend," Michele Bonn said. "We worked with wonderful people and students during our time here and are so proud of all their accomplishments.