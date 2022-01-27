Carthage basketball: Men's team picks up road win at North Park, women's team falls at home

Led by a career performance from freshman guard Kyle Kostes on Wednesday night, the Carthage men's basketball team got its second rotation through College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play off to a great start.

Kostes scored a career-high 24 points, finishing 10-of-13 from the field overall and 3-of-5 from 3-point range, and the Firebirds built up a big first-half lead en route to a 77-64 win over North Park in Chicago.

Kostes' offensive explosion came in 28 minutes off the bench, too, as Carthage's bench outscored North Park's, 44-2.

The Firebirds also avenged a 71-66 home loss to the Vikings on Dec. 8 and snapped a three-game losing streak in the process, improving to 9-9 overall and 2-7 in the CCIW as they go through all eight CCIW opponents for a second time now.

Wednesday's victory also came off an encouraging performance Monday night at Tarble Arena in which the Firebirds lost to Illinois Wesleyan, ranked No. 2 in the latest D3hoops.com poll. Carthage was without its best player, junior wing Fillip Bulatovic, in that game but trailed by just a point at halftime before the Titans pulled away.

Carthage next hosts Millikin at 4 p.m. Saturday at Tarble Arena. The Firebirds lost by three to the Big Blue, 79-76, on Jan. 15 in Decatur, Ill.

"Great way to start the second half of conference play," Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said in a press release following Wednesday's road victory over North Park. "Our defensive energy and attention to detail allowed us to get off to a good start.

"The focus the last few days was to do a better job sharing the basketball and have a better shot selection. We finished with 19 assists and shot 57% from the floor, so I'd say we did a pretty good job.

"... A big one at home on Saturday against Millikin. We need to continue to play with this effort and attention to detail."

Bulatovic, who missed Carthage's last two games after sustaining a concussion during practice, returned Wednesday and played 28 minutes, finishing with eight points, seven rebounds and two assists. Senior guard Crishawn Cook had 13 points, three assists and two steals and sophomore forward Garrett Horner totaled 10 points, five boards and four assists.

While Carthage shot 57.1% (32-of-56) from the field, North Park finished at just 41.7% (25-of-60), as the Vikings fell to 8-8 overall and 3-5 in the CCIW.

Carthage led by as many as 15 points in the first half and took a 40-27 lead into the break, but North Park rallied to cut its deficit to just four points twice early in the second half, the second time at 46-42 with 14 minutes left in the game.

But Carthage freshman guard AJ Johnson went on a personal 7-0 run, converting a layup, a 3-pointer and a jumper, and Cook made a layup to cap off a 9-0 Carthage run overall that pushed the Firebirds' lead back to 13 at 55-42 with 12:05 left.

The Vikings got as close as eight one time after that, but otherwise Carthage led by double figures for most of the rest of the game.

Women

North Park 55, Carthage 48

In a defensive grinder, the Firebirds were unable to hold a one-point lead after three quarters, as the Vikings outscored Carthage 20-12 in the fourth to steal a CCIW victory at Tarble Arena on Wednesday night.

With its sixth defeat in seven games, Carthage fell to 9-9 overall and 4-6 in the CCIW with six conference games left, starting Saturday at home against Millikin at 2 p.m. The Big Blue beat the Firebirds, 62-42, on Jan. 15 in Decatur, Ill.

On Wednesday against North Park, sophomore forward Bridget Barrett had a great game for Carthage, finishing with 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting, six rebounds and two steals before fouling out late.

Sophomore guard Lauren Knight added 10 points and three assists for the Firebirds and freshman forward Marianna Morrissey scored eight points off the bench.

In a tight game throughout, Carthage led 11-10 after one quarter before it was tied at halftime, 21-21. The Firebirds took a one-point lead again, 36-35, after three and held a 38-35 lead early in the fourth on Barrett's layup.

But North Park, which improved to 12-5 overall and 5-4 in the CCIW, embarked on a 9-0 run to take a 44-38 lead with 6:18 to play and held off the Firebirds the rest of the way.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0