Carthage basketball: Men's, women's teams both drop CCIW road games at North Central

On Saturday night on the road, the injury-plagued Carthage men's basketball team was unable to duplicate the defensive performance it put on in nearly defeating fifth-ranked Wheaton last Wednesday night at home.

The result was a 91-59 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss to North Central in Naperville, Ill., as the Firebirds will enter the second week of conference play at 4-3 overall and 0-2 in the CCIW.

Carthage was without senior guard Crishawn Cook, junior guard Elijah Blake and sophomore forward Anthony Bernero, an Indian Trail graduate, on Saturday due to injury, but Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic knows that's part of the deal sometimes and that CCIW opponents aren't going to feel bad for Carthage.

He was more concerned about Carthage allowing North Central to shoot 57.1% (32-of-56) from the field overall and a scorching 63.2% (12-of-19) from 3-point range.

It wasn't the same defense the Firebirds put up last Wednesday against Wheaton, ranked No. 5 in the latest D3hoops.com poll, when the Thunder escaped Tarble Arena with a 65-64 victory.

"The better team won (Saturday)," Djurickovic said in a news release after the game. "As good as we were on the defensive end against Wheaton, we took a step backwards (Saturday). Our rotations were poor, we didn't close out on their shooters at all and didn't compete on the boards.

"We will bounce back and be ready to get back to Tarble on Wednesday against North Park."

The Firebirds will return home for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday against the Vikings before hitting the road again to face Augustana on Saturday night in Rock Island, Ill.

Against North Central this past Saturday, junior forward Fillip Bulatovic, who's taking on about as much as one player can with all of the Firebirds' injuries, once again led Carthage with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal. Bulatovic now ranks third in the CCIW in scoring, fourth in rebounding, first in assists, second in field-goal attempts and first in free-throw attempts.

Senior guard Kyle Czerak scored a season-high 15 points to give Bulatovic some offensive help, but no other Carthage player scored more than six points.

For North Central, senior guard Matt Helwig tallied game highs with 31 points and nine rebounds, while sophomore guard Ethan Helwig scored 25 points. The Cardinals also out-rebounded the Firebirds, 42-29.

The game started off well for Carthage, as the Firebirds raced out to an 8-0 lead, but that would really turn out to be their high-water mark. The Cardinals quickly caught up and pulled ahead, taking a 41-31 halftime lead and steadily building it throughout the second half as the Firebirds were not able to get defensive stops.

Women

Carthage fell behind early, and although the Firebirds tried valiantly to come back, the deficit was too much, resulting in a 50-40 CCIW loss to North Central in Naperville, Ill., on Saturday.

The defeat came three days after the Firebirds stifled Wheaton, ranked No. 6 in the latest D3hoops.com poll, at Tarble Arena for a huge 50-39 conference win.

But Carthage was not able to duplicate the physicality of that performance on Saturday, falling behind 8-0 right off the bat, then 16-8 by the end of the first quarter and 31-16 by halftime.

"For as good as we felt on Wednesday with the result, we didn't do a good job (Saturday)," Carthage coach Tim Berero said after the game in a news release. "We talked about this being a great opportunity to make a statement, and we did that the other day. But (Saturday), we took a bit of a punch in the beginning and kept taking them.

"We didn't play physically within the game, we got out of line, and North Central made things happen offensively. On the other end, we didn't feel like we could go anywhere either. We put ourselves in a bad spot and tried to take the ball to the basket, but some of those weren't going."

Indeed, the Firebirds went a paltry 4-of-28 from the field in the first half, including 0-of-10 from 3-point range. For the game, they finished at 22.6% (12-of-53) from the field overall and 18.2% (4-of-22) from beyond the arc.

Carthage (4-3 overall, 1-1 CCIW) will continue it stretch of three straight CCIW road games on Wednesday night in Chicago against North Park and will then travel to Rock Island, Ill., to face Augustana on Saturday night.

In this past Saturday's game against North Central, sophomore guard Lauren Knight finished with 15 points and six rebounds to lead Carthage, freshman forward Marianna Morrissey scored 10 points off the bench and junior guard Destiny Antoine finished with seven points and six boards.

After trailing by 18 points in the third quarter, Carthage managed to cut its deficit to eight on three occasions in the fourth, but the Firebirds could get no closer.

Senior forward Mitrese Smith scored 15 points to lead North Central (4-4, 1-0).

